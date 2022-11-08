Read full article on original website
Related
Apartment Therapy
The Drill-Free, $25 Sconce That Doubles as a Flashlight (It’s Rechargeable!)
Britt is a stargazer and sunrise-chaser with a collection of magic erasers, and a fascination with the fantastic. A storyteller at heart, she finds inspiration in all the small things, and can likely be found singing show tunes, catching up on K-dramas, or going on adventures to satiate her natural-born wanderlust. (Sometimes even all at the same time.)
Walmart Black Friday deals has kicked off: Here are the biggest savings
Walmart's holiday deals have already launched online and are about to hit stores on Wednesday. The nation's largest retailer is planning to extend its holiday sales all month long.
Elle
Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet Sale: Score 60% Off Bestselling, Top-Rated Brands
Amazon has you covered when it comes to online shopping, whether you’re on the hunt for fashion, home decor, fitness gear, or even kitchen gadgets. We could spend hours scrolling Amazon looking for deals, but there’s a much simpler way than doom-scrolling the mega retailer’s endless inventory. If you’re on the lookout for a deal, a great place to start (and save) is Amazon’s “secret” Overstock Outlet.
Dollar General Thanksgiving Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up Just Before Black Friday
Savings-conscious shoppers know that dollar stores often serve up the best deals on everyday household items. And coming this Thanksgiving, one of the nation's biggest variety stores will be offering...
Apartment Therapy
The Brand Behind One of Our Favorite Mattresses Is Giving AT Readers a Jump Start on Black Friday with an Exclusive Discount
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A comfy bed is of the utmost importance, and I say that as someone who spends a lot of time in my own. For more than two years now, I’ve been sleeping, studying, working, and watching “The Real Housewives” from my little full-sized oasis, but I couldn’t imagine doing so for that long on a stiff, unsupportive mattress. My fellow staffers here at AT agree; they’re constantly trying new bedding products and relaying their favorite finds to you, whether that’s a one-size-fits-all pillow, a cloud-like mattress topper, or a weighted blanket that’s perfect for the wintertime. One of the brands we keep coming back to is Saatva, whose products have made our Best List multiple times now. For a limited time, AT readers can get an exclusive discount of $350 off of $1000 or more by shopping through this link. You can only take advantage of this discount when you click directly through it, so if you see something you like below, make sure to scroll to the top or the bottom of this article to save big. We’ve shared some shop-worthy finds below, so stake out your top picks, and snag them while they’re on sale!
Target Adds a New Cult Beauty Favorite
The makeup industry has as many beloved beauty brands as there are colors -- that is to say, a seemingly infinite number. Are there too many? Absolutely not! Because the colors and styles people enjoy are just as myriad. And anyone who uses makeup will tell you that there's nothing like finding that precisely perfect shade to earn the maker instant brand loyalty and a need to share the gospel.
Dear Abby: Old-fashioned custom is still the best way to say ‘thanks!’
DEAR ABBY: I was taught to write handwritten thank-you notes when I received a gift. Over the last few years, my gifts have been acknowledged with a brief text, Facebook post, a photo or not at all. I enjoy giving gifts, but the lack of response I receive from today's younger folks leaves me feeling frustrated and dismissed. Must I adapt my expectations to a new normal in etiquette? -- MANNERLY MISTER IN TENNESSEE DEAR MANNERLY MISTER: The topic of thank-you notes is one of the most common complaints I get from readers. While there's no excuse for not acknowledging a...
I’ve Tried Several Stylish Options for Hiding My Cat’s Litter Box and This Was by Far the Winner
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. With all due respect to my beloved cat, Fat Lou takes a mean poo. Like I remind him, and the great Phoebe Buffay croons in her hit single, it’s not his fault. He eats like he’s still in the shelter, racing to get in every mouthful he can before the older cats smack him away. We’re working on it in therapy. In the mean time, I’ve been putting litter box enclosures to the test against the stench since we moved into our first NYC apartment together. Not only did each one have to contain the consequences of Fat Lou’s potty breaks before the scooper and I could arrive on the scene, they also had to either look good or fade into the background of my decor. It’s probably why you’re even reading this, but let me tell you…it’s slim pickings out there on both fronts. The good news? I have a favorite.
TODAY.com
I tried 7 frozen chicken nugget brands and one actually tasted farm-to-table
It is an indisputable fact that I have eaten more chicken nuggets than the average human. In fact, chicken nuggets were and are the solution to practically everything in my life. Refusing dinner as a kid? Chicken nuggets. Bribery to be social? Chicken nuggets. Pure and utter boredom? Chicken nuggets. High cholesterol? More of a cause than a solution, but, alas, chicken nuggets. I frankly wouldn’t be surprised if I started to grow feathers.
I Wish I’d Taken a Closer Look at the Trees in My Yard Before Buying My Home — Here’s Why
When my husband and I made an offer on our first home three years ago, we thought we’d looked closely at every single detail. We considered the age and state of the home and its roof, the pros and cons of moving onto a corner lot, and whether or not the house met all of our immediate needs. We even made a list of updates it may require and what those updates could cost. But it turns out we missed one big thing: We never looked up at the trees. Somehow after reading countless articles about what to look for when buying your first home, none of them had mentioned the health of the trees in the surrounding area or yard.
Loretta Lynn’s Famous Chicken And Dumplings Recipe Is Pure Comfort Food
Country music icon Loretta Lynn was a wonderful cook when she spent time at home. Perhaps it was her southern roots that gave her some incredible recipes and she was sweet enough to share some of her recipes with fans. One of her most famous meals was a southern-style chicken and dumplings.
Giada De Laurentiis Uses Store-Bought Pie Crust to Make This Delicious Appetizer That's Perfect for the Holidays
Hosting a dinner party this holiday season? After spending hours planning the entrée and sides, baking your dessert, and setting your dining table (the Turkey tablescapes are on point!), it’s almost time to welcome the guests. There’s just one problem: you forgot to prep an appetizer! Giada De Laurentiis knows how to impress a crowd with cuisine that is as delicious as it is easy, and her new crostata recipe is no exception. It calls for a handy, store-bought pie crust — that you probably already have in your freezer — for an appetizer that won’t last long at your...
Woman shares genius duvet cover hack that makes the bed in seconds
It could be argued that having to put a new cover on your duvet is one of the most frustrating chores of all time - admit it, you've had to crawl inside the bed sheets at least once trying to match up the corners to each other properly. If that...
Couple Paints Their Living Room Black and It Looks So Cool
This is your sign to paint everything black.
The Popular Vintage-Inspired Holiday Decoration I Can’t Wait to Display at Christmas — and I’m Planning to Buy More!
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Whether it’s Halloween, Valentine’s Day, or Christmas, holiday decorating is one of my favorite activities. There’s an excitement that comes with pulling boxes of ornaments, ribbon, and decor down from the attic that can’t be matched any other time of the year. While I’ve surely bought Christmas decorations over the years, none of it has been the kind that sticks with you through the ever-changing phases of life. Other than the ornaments and mementos that I’ve managed to keep for myself from the family holiday decor in my parents’ homes, that is. Rather than continue “borrowing” from the family boxes, I kicked off my own collection of treasured Christmas decorations with a vintage-style ceramic tree. And get this: I paid nearly double for the Nostalgic Christmas Tree at Urban Outfitters, and I love it so much that I bought TWO and still think it was worth it. However, I’m going to point you to the Nostalgic Christmas Tree on Amazon to save you some cash so you can use the extra money on epic holiday gifts instead.
The 14 Best Unique Gifts Under $25
Giving gifts to our loved ones is something we all treasure. It makes us feel good to spread joy and happiness through a thoughtful and personal gift. All that generosity can be expensive. The average American household spends almost $1,000 on gift giving at the holidays alone. Families with children can easily exceed that, with an average of around $250 per child as the national average, and up to 16% of us say we’re willing to go into debt to buy gifts for our children.
Elite Daily
The Best Alternatives To Foundation
When you need a full-coverage base, foundation is typically the go-to product. But if you're looking for something that gives you a fresh-faced glow, that same, thick, opaque foundation isn't the answer. (Not to mention, many of the heavier foundations can lead to clogged pores and feel suffocating on your skin on hot, humid days.) That's where the best alternatives to foundation come in, which are lightweight formulas that offer sheer to medium coverage. Typically, they come in the form of tinted moisturizers, BB creams, and CC creams, with tinted serums being the newest product to enter the category.
goodmorningamerica.com
Less than $50! Holiday gift finds at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls
Holiday shopping can wreak havoc on your budget -- but retailers like T.J. Maxx and Marshalls can help you gift luxe products for less. Though clothing for men, women and children is usually the "go-to" for these brands, there are also tons of other options to shop, from beauty, accessories, tech and more.
ELLE DECOR
Amazon Has A Secret Section Filled with Premium Gifts Under $50
Whether you’re on the hunt for Kate Middleton’s favorite sneakers or adding delectable Christmas crackers to your cart, gift shopping on Amazon (and the beloved quick, free delivery!) is so much easier than running from store to store. And if you know where to look, you can even find high end and designer items on the site.
Apartment Therapy
60K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Saving the world, one room at a time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0