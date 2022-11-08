ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesville, NC

WBTV

Viewer video shows Catawba River overflowing in McDowell County

Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. A spokesperson at Duke Energy said the power outage numbers across the Carolinas went up throughout the day as expected. Businesses impacted by heavy rain in the N.C. High Country. Updated: 7 hours ago. Rising water entered...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Chuck Edwards projected winner for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The race for North Carolina's 11th Congressional Seat is officially over with Republican Chuck Edwards claiming victory. The state senator received 54% of the vote (173,706) to Democratic candidate Jasmine Beach-Ferrara's 44% (142,910). Libertarian David Coatney received 5,447 votes (2%). Jasmine Beach-Ferrara currently serves as...
ASHEVILLE, NC
bpr.org

New sheriffs elected in 11 WNC counties

Voters in 11 Western North Carolina counties elected new sheriffs this year, following a number of retirements and leading to a changing of the guard in this region. BPR talked with some of the retiring sheriffs and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. The national group, Constitutional...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Congressman Madison Cawthorn buys a house -- in Florida

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Congressman Madison Cawthorn now owns a home in southwest Florida. County records show the home in Cape Coral was purchased in August for $1.1 million. Henderson County property records show the North Carolina 11th District representative still owns a home in Hendersonville. Cawthorn, who is...
CAPE CORAL, FL
FOX Carolina

Toccoa community remembers deadly dam break

TOCCOA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Forty-five years ago, disaster struck a small college campus in Northeast Georgia. Dozens of lives were lost. The small community has not forgotten, but the stories of the catastrophic event aren’t widely known. “It had rained almost all day,” Sam Thompson said, “I jokingly...
TOCCOA, GA
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Towns One of the Best Mountain Towns in the US

If you enjoy a good trip then traveling to different sceneries is probably high up on your list. I know traveling can be a good time, but things are even better when you find a new spot different than your hometown. For North Carolina, we are lucky to have so many different destinations to visit. From beaches to cities to country towns to mountains, there are so many options to enjoy. Now, we are talking about mountain towns because cold weather plus mountain town vacation is probably one of the best types of trips.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Kendra Kent's 2022-2023 winter prediction

Viewers sent us their favorite outdoor places in Greenville. It's the 45th anniversary of a disaster in a small Georgia town and now faith and community brought them through the storm. 87-year-old Upstate poll worker. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. One Upstate woman has been doing her civic duty for...
GREENVILLE, SC
Diana

This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina

The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
GREER, SC
WYFF4.com

'Iconic castle' on Lake Keowee in South Carolina sold

SENECA, S.C. — TheCastle on Keowee in South Carolina that was listed for $2.8 million has sold for $2.59 million, and the buyer paid cash. The home was billed in the real estate listing as "the most recognizable, most iconic homes on Lake Keowee." (Watch video above for a...
SENECA, SC
WSPA 7News

2 bodies found in NC home

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after deputies found two bodies in a home in Swain County. The Swain County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to the Timber Estates in the Alarka community. Upon arrival, deputies located two deceased people inside the residence. Officials have not released the individuals’ identities but […]
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Wanted car thief arrested in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted for car theft was arrested Monday in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said 24-year-old Mitchell Mack was arrested for gun and fentanyl charges. Police located a car that was reported stolen from New York in the Deaverview Road area. The National Crime Information Center notified authorities that the […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Unofficial results for 2022 midterm general election

Polk voters choose status quo for school board, county commission. POLK COUNTY– Unofficial results are in for the 2022 midterm general election, held Tuesday, Nov. 8. There were 9,555 ballots cast, for a voter turnout of 57.97 percent, in Polk County. Board of Education. Thirteen candidates vied for 5...
POLK COUNTY, NC

