FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLOS.com
Internet-famous clogger from Canton shows off signature moves at CMA Awards
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you were watching the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, you may have recognized the fancy footwork of a local internet celebrity. Zeb Ross, of the J Creek Cloggers, made an appearance and showed off his famous dance moves during the...
WBTV
Viewer video shows Catawba River overflowing in McDowell County
Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. A spokesperson at Duke Energy said the power outage numbers across the Carolinas went up throughout the day as expected. Businesses impacted by heavy rain in the N.C. High Country. Updated: 7 hours ago. Rising water entered...
FOX Carolina
Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
WLOS.com
Chuck Edwards projected winner for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The race for North Carolina's 11th Congressional Seat is officially over with Republican Chuck Edwards claiming victory. The state senator received 54% of the vote (173,706) to Democratic candidate Jasmine Beach-Ferrara's 44% (142,910). Libertarian David Coatney received 5,447 votes (2%). Jasmine Beach-Ferrara currently serves as...
bpr.org
New sheriffs elected in 11 WNC counties
Voters in 11 Western North Carolina counties elected new sheriffs this year, following a number of retirements and leading to a changing of the guard in this region. BPR talked with some of the retiring sheriffs and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. The national group, Constitutional...
WLOS.com
Congressman Madison Cawthorn buys a house -- in Florida
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Congressman Madison Cawthorn now owns a home in southwest Florida. County records show the home in Cape Coral was purchased in August for $1.1 million. Henderson County property records show the North Carolina 11th District representative still owns a home in Hendersonville. Cawthorn, who is...
FOX Carolina
Toccoa community remembers deadly dam break
TOCCOA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Forty-five years ago, disaster struck a small college campus in Northeast Georgia. Dozens of lives were lost. The small community has not forgotten, but the stories of the catastrophic event aren’t widely known. “It had rained almost all day,” Sam Thompson said, “I jokingly...
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Towns One of the Best Mountain Towns in the US
If you enjoy a good trip then traveling to different sceneries is probably high up on your list. I know traveling can be a good time, but things are even better when you find a new spot different than your hometown. For North Carolina, we are lucky to have so many different destinations to visit. From beaches to cities to country towns to mountains, there are so many options to enjoy. Now, we are talking about mountain towns because cold weather plus mountain town vacation is probably one of the best types of trips.
Tropical Storm Nicole: North Georgia school districts canceling class ahead of the storm
ATLANTA — What’s left of Tropical Storm Nicole is making its way toward metro Atlanta and north Georgia on Thursday. Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking Nicole all week and how it could impact us in the area. Habersham, Banks, Rabun and White county schools have closed...
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina, Georgia school district changes due to heavy rain, winds from Nicole
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — Some school districts in the Upstate area of South Carolina have decided to move to an E-Learning Day on Friday due to the weather. (Latest forecast for Friday above) Abbeville County Schools:. "Parents, due to the threat of inclement weather, Abbeville County School District will...
East Tennessee family takes home $20K prize for ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ clip
A family from Maryville has taken home a prize in Sunday's airing of "America's Funniest Home Videos" which is currently in its 33rd season.
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best roadside eateries in the country, including this stop in North Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Kendra Kent's 2022-2023 winter prediction
Viewers sent us their favorite outdoor places in Greenville. It's the 45th anniversary of a disaster in a small Georgia town and now faith and community brought them through the storm. 87-year-old Upstate poll worker. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. One Upstate woman has been doing her civic duty for...
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina
The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
WYFF4.com
'Iconic castle' on Lake Keowee in South Carolina sold
SENECA, S.C. — TheCastle on Keowee in South Carolina that was listed for $2.8 million has sold for $2.59 million, and the buyer paid cash. The home was billed in the real estate listing as "the most recognizable, most iconic homes on Lake Keowee." (Watch video above for a...
This North Carolina Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There's no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
Check those tickets: $200,000 lottery ticket sold in Upstate
A $200,000 lottery ticket was sold in Greenville County, but no one has claimed the winning ticket.
2 bodies found in NC home
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after deputies found two bodies in a home in Swain County. The Swain County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to the Timber Estates in the Alarka community. Upon arrival, deputies located two deceased people inside the residence. Officials have not released the individuals’ identities but […]
Wanted car thief arrested in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted for car theft was arrested Monday in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said 24-year-old Mitchell Mack was arrested for gun and fentanyl charges. Police located a car that was reported stolen from New York in the Deaverview Road area. The National Crime Information Center notified authorities that the […]
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Unofficial results for 2022 midterm general election
Polk voters choose status quo for school board, county commission. POLK COUNTY– Unofficial results are in for the 2022 midterm general election, held Tuesday, Nov. 8. There were 9,555 ballots cast, for a voter turnout of 57.97 percent, in Polk County. Board of Education. Thirteen candidates vied for 5...
