Coppell, TX

Shorthorn

Voters approved term-lengths extension item

Voters approved Arlington’s Proposition A, which proposed extending the term lengths of elected officials, by a resounding margin on Tuesday. The Arlington City Council on Aug. 16 unanimously passed an ordinance to put an item on the ballot for voters to decide if the city should amend term lengths for the city council and mayor. This would extend the term lengths from two to three years and means that no one would be able to serve for more than nine years for both roles separately.
ARLINGTON, TX
keranews.org

Denton council member fighting to stay in office despite recall election

A majority of voters were in favor of recalling Denton Council Member Alison Maguire. But her fight to stay in office may not be over. Maguire is the district 4 council member and was elected in May 2021. She posted a controversial meme of a Black man being shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year.
DENTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano ISD voters OK new property tax rate, nearly $1.35 billion in bonds while rejecting funds for event center, stadium renovations

A Haggard Middle School student works on an assignment with a school-issued laptop. Voters approved Proposition C on the Nov. 8 ballot to provide funds to update the mobile devices used by students. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Plano ISD will get extra funds for day-to-day operations and nearly $1.35 billion in...
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

2022 Collin County Midterm Election Results

Texas voters anxiously await results from the 2022 midterm election, and even though results have not yet been officially announced, we have a pretty good idea of what we can expect. In Collin County, 696,712 residents were registered to vote, yet only 365,136 voted. Out of that 247 ballots were...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
WFAA

US House election results: Beth Van Duyne keeps District 24 seat

DALLAS — Republican Beth Van Duyne has defeated her Democratic opponent Jan McDowell to win re-election for the first time in US House District 24. Election results show Van Duyne won with nearly 60,000 more votes than her opponent, with almost 60% of the total vote. This was Van Duyne's second House election after she first won the seat in 2020.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Voters recall Denton City Council member

A Denton City Council member has been recalled by her new constituents because of her political views and a misunderstood meme. The recall effort of Alison Maguire, spearheaded by Robson Ranch residents, was approved by about 64% of 13,556 District 4 voters, according to unofficial results from the Denton County Elections Office.
DENTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

