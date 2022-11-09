Voters approved Arlington’s Proposition A, which proposed extending the term lengths of elected officials, by a resounding margin on Tuesday. The Arlington City Council on Aug. 16 unanimously passed an ordinance to put an item on the ballot for voters to decide if the city should amend term lengths for the city council and mayor. This would extend the term lengths from two to three years and means that no one would be able to serve for more than nine years for both roles separately.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO