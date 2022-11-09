Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former U.S. President to Push for Military Assistance in UkraineNews Breaking LIVEDallas, TX
As the Holidays approach, A Pink Pug named Butterball gets into the spirit by dressing up and attending local eventsTHATLUCKYDOGMEDIADallas, TX
Popular grocery chain expanding in Dallas with 3 new locationsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Fort Worth City Rejects Proposed Police Advisory BoardLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Denton Voters Approved Measure to Decriminalize MarijuanaLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Early-voting totals favor 3 of 5 Plano ISD propositions on Nov. 8 ballot
A Haggard Middle School student works on an assignment with a school-issued laptop. Proposition C on the Nov. 8 ballot would provide funds to update the mobile devices used by students. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Early-voting results in the Nov. 8 election show support for three of the five Plano ISD...
UPDATE: Coppell voters approve two tax propositions
Coppell voters decided to reauthorize two propositions on Election Day. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Coppell voters approved the reauthorization of two propositions in the city’s special election. The measures on the ballot asked voters how they wish to allocate the quarter-cent sales and use taxes. Of the 23,935 votes cast,...
UPDATE: Voters favoring Flower Mound sales tax propositions
Three propositions to reauthorize sales tax dedications were on the ballot for Flower Mound voters. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Voters are favoring the passage of all three Flower Mound propositions on the ballot, according to unofficial results. With about 56% of precincts reporting, Proposition A is currently favored by 83.57% of...
McKinney residents lean toward approving liquor election, early results show
McKinney voters considered a ballot proposition to allow package liquor stores to open in the city in the Nov. 8 general election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early election results show McKinney voters are leaning toward passing a ballot proposition that would allow package liquor stores to open in the city. Results...
Early voting results show support for Flower Mound sales tax propositions
Three propositions to reauthorize sales tax dedications were on the ballot for Flower Mound voters. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Voters are favoring the passage of all three Flower Mound propositions on the ballot, according to early voting results. Proposition A was favored by 83.87% of early voters, while 91.17% voted for...
keranews.org
Arlington mayor, council get one more year per term after landslide win in proposition vote
The proposition passed with 83.63% of the 94,648 votes cast in favor of giving elected officials nine years in office per position in unofficial results. The change means an Arlington resident, if elected to council and as mayor, can serve up to 18 years in office. Current council members and...
Shorthorn
Voters approved term-lengths extension item
Voters approved Arlington’s Proposition A, which proposed extending the term lengths of elected officials, by a resounding margin on Tuesday. The Arlington City Council on Aug. 16 unanimously passed an ordinance to put an item on the ballot for voters to decide if the city should amend term lengths for the city council and mayor. This would extend the term lengths from two to three years and means that no one would be able to serve for more than nine years for both roles separately.
Denton County residents favor $650M bond in early results
Denton County residents voted on a $650 million transportation bond during the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Denton County voters favored the county's $650 million bond in early voting results Nov. 8. About 75.17% favored the transportation bond that looks to update the county's infrastructure. About 36% of registered...
keranews.org
Denton council member fighting to stay in office despite recall election
A majority of voters were in favor of recalling Denton Council Member Alison Maguire. But her fight to stay in office may not be over. Maguire is the district 4 council member and was elected in May 2021. She posted a controversial meme of a Black man being shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year.
Plano ISD voters OK new property tax rate, nearly $1.35 billion in bonds while rejecting funds for event center, stadium renovations
A Haggard Middle School student works on an assignment with a school-issued laptop. Voters approved Proposition C on the Nov. 8 ballot to provide funds to update the mobile devices used by students. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Plano ISD will get extra funds for day-to-day operations and nearly $1.35 billion in...
Early voting results show Frazier leading in race for state House District 61
See the latest results from the Nov. 8 general election. (Community Impact staff) Former McKinney City Council member and Republican candidate Frederick Frazier is leading in the race for the Texas State Representative District 61 seat. Frazier has so far collected more votes than Democratic candidate Sheena King during the...
Voter turnout in Collin County reaches 38% during early voting for Nov. 8 election
Early voting ended Nov. 4 with about 38% of registered voters in Collin County casting a ballot. (Courtesy Pexels) Voter turnout during the nearly two weeks of early voting in Collin County for the Nov. 8 election was about 38%, according to county election figures. Between Oct. 24-Nov. 3, 265,367...
Dallas County reports 27.5% early voting turnout ahead of Nov. 8 general election
Dallas County had 391,328 voters, or 27.5% of those who are registered to vote, cast ballots during early voting for the Nov. 8 general election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Dallas County had 27.5% voter turnout during the 11-day early voting period, according to county election reports. Throughout early voting, which lasted...
Early voting turnout in Tarrant County down compared to 2018 midterm elections
Early voting ended in Texas on Nov. 4. (Courtesy Pexels) Early voting in Tarrant County ended on Nov. 4, and fewer registered voters headed to the polls to cast their ballot for state and local candidates than in 2018, which was the last midterm election. According to the Tarrant County...
2022 Collin County Midterm Election Results
Texas voters anxiously await results from the 2022 midterm election, and even though results have not yet been officially announced, we have a pretty good idea of what we can expect. In Collin County, 696,712 residents were registered to vote, yet only 365,136 voted. Out of that 247 ballots were...
US House election results: Beth Van Duyne keeps District 24 seat
DALLAS — Republican Beth Van Duyne has defeated her Democratic opponent Jan McDowell to win re-election for the first time in US House District 24. Election results show Van Duyne won with nearly 60,000 more votes than her opponent, with almost 60% of the total vote. This was Van Duyne's second House election after she first won the seat in 2020.
Voters recall Denton City Council member
A Denton City Council member has been recalled by her new constituents because of her political views and a misunderstood meme. The recall effort of Alison Maguire, spearheaded by Robson Ranch residents, was approved by about 64% of 13,556 District 4 voters, according to unofficial results from the Denton County Elections Office.
UPDATE: Denton County residents approve $650M bond
Denton County residents voted on a $650 million transportation bond during the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Denton County residents approved the county's $650 million bond on Nov. 8. About 74.10% of the votes counted were cast in favor of the transportation bond that looks to update the county's...
Voter turnout in Dallas County reaches nearly 28% ahead of Nov. 8 election
Early voting for Dallas County ended Nov. 4 with 11,622 ballots cast by Coppell residents. (Courtesy Pexels) Voter turnout during the nearly two weeks of early voting in Dallas County for the Nov. 8 election was about 28%, according to county election figures. Between Oct. 24-Nov. 4, 391,328 voters cast...
Argyle town officials to start process to update comprehensive plan
The town of Argyle is set to begin the process of updating its comprehensive plan next month. (Courtesy town of Argyle) The town of Argyle will begin the process of updating its comprehensive plan. Argyle Town Council authorized a professional services agreement with town engineering firm Freese and Nichols to...
