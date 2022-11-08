Read full article on original website
A long wait will end Friday
WAUKESHA — Mukwonago head coach Mike Gnewuch didn’t mince words. On the morning of Oct. 15 when he and his team gathered to watch the bracket reveal show on Bally Sports Wisconsin, there was only one expectation — the Indians would be a No. 1 seed. While...
Democrat Aaron Richardson takes lead in state treasurer race
WAUKESHA — Democrat Aaron Richardson took the lead by 12 a.m. Wednesday followed by Republican John Leiber and Constitution Party of Wisconsin Chairman Andrew Zuelke for the position of state treasurer in the Nov. 8, 2022, statewide general election. As the mayor of Fitchburg, Richardson said he has been...
Flight For Life opens new base of operations in Hartford
HARTFORD — Flight For Life moved into their new northern base of operations at the Hartford Municipal Airport on Thursday, “We’ve obviously already served in Washington County for the past 38 years from different locations, whether it was Fond du Lac or Waukesha,” said Flight For Life Public Information Officer Scott Rinzel. “The move to Hartford really allows us to get closer to the communities that are really utilizing our service.”
Early results of Moraine Park Technical College lean toward approval
WASHINGTON COUNTY — The final result of the Moraine Park Technical College referendum wasn’t known Tuesday evening as votes continued to be counted and reported throughout the MPTC District, but early results leaned strongly toward approval of the $55 million borrowing measure. The borrowing referendum for Moraine Park...
Chuck Wichgers wins Assembly District 82 race
WAUKESHA – Incumbent Chuck Wichgers came out on top in the race to represent state Assembly District 82 with 16,704 or 56% of the votes in the district. Wichgers defeated Democratic candidate Deborah Davis who received 12,715 or 43% of the votes. The district includes portions of Milwaukee and...
Brandtjen defeats Brown for re-election to the Wisconsin State Assembly’s 22nd district
MENOMONEE FALLS — State Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, defeated Matt Brown, D-Menomonee Falls, in the race for the Wisconsin State Assembly’s 22nd district, winning 64.5% of the vote. Brandtjen won 22,277 votes over Brown’s 12,207. District 22 covers northeastern Waukesha County and south central and western...
Former county supervisor Michalski wins Assembly District 13 seat
WAUKESHA — Republican Tom Michalski beat out Democrat Sarah Harrison for representative to Wisconsin Assembly District 13 during Tuesday’s election. The district covers parts of Waukesha and Milwaukee counties. Michalski is a former Waukesha County supervisor and Elm Grove firefighter. Michalski had 17,842 or 57.8% of votes followed...
Warren Bruce Cantrall
Oct. 22, 2022 - Sept. 21, 1942. Warren Bruce Cantrall passed away on Oct. 22, 2022, shortly after his 80th birthday. Warren was born on September 21, 1942, in Milwaukee, to Anna and Frank Cantrall, the fourth of six children. Warren moved to Waukesha when he was 14 to live...
Incumbent Cindi Duchow wins over Alec Thomas Dahms in Assembly District 99 race
WAUKESHA — Incumbent Cindi Duchow won the Representative to the Assembly District 99 race in the Nov. 8 general election. Duchow came out on top with 24,195 or 69.5% of the votes and defeated Democrat Alec Thomas Dahms who received 10,558 or 30.3% of the votes in Waukesha County.
George H. Hoffmann
Aug. 6, 1932 - Nov. 2, 2022. George H. Hoffmann, 90, of Slinger passed away on November 2, 2022. He was born on August 6, 1932, in Grafton, to Max and Lillian (nee Laabs) Hoffmann. He attended Cedarburg High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army where he was an engineer serving during the Korean Conflict.
Generac mourns the passing of Robert Kern
WAUKESHA — Generac Power Systems, Inc., announced Wednesday morning that Robert D. Kern, the company's founder passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Kern was 96. According to a release from Generac, Kern started the company with five employees in a garage in Wales, Wis. An engineer by trade, he grew Generac into an industry leader by developing new products and innovating in the generator and engine markets.
Frances C. Rettler
Frances C. Rettler (nee Krueger) was born to eternal life on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the age of 85. She is survived by her children Rick (Pam) Rettler, Dave Rettler (Anna Flanagan) and Sandy (John) Peterson; her grandchildren Pat (Becca) Rettler, Crystal (Brad) Collins, Cassie Rettler (Mike White), Ashley (Mike) Endres, Curtis Peterson and Alex Peterson (Ashley Neureuther); her great- grandchildren Nolan, Aubrey and Asher Rettler, Zakary and Noah Collins, Donivin Strauss, Rocco Rettler, and Ryan and Molly Endres; her siblings Jerry (Carol) Krueger, Geoffrey (Mary) Krueger and Audrey (Bob) Thom; and her brother-in-law Bill Makofski.
Waukesha County advisory referendum passes
WAUKESHA – Both questions for the Waukesha County referendum passed in Tuesday’s election. The advisory referendum will allow voters to voice their preference and allows elected officials to gauge public opinion on the issue being presented, according to the Waukesha County Executive’s Office. Question one asked, “Should...
‘We sell time, with a great cup of coffee’
CITY OF PEWAUKEE — The four-year project of Octane Coffee, an automated drive-thru coffee shop, is finally undergoing construction and tentatively planning to serve coffee to customers before the new year. After facing numerous setbacks over the years, Octane Coffee broke ground in the City of Pewaukee, digging in...
Nancy A. Smith
Nancy A. Smith, age 72, of Waukesha, found peace on November 1, 2022. Nancy was born in Milwaukee on October 2, 1950. She was an artist specializing in ceramics, pottery, weaving and painting. She loved horses, dogs, gardening, music, singing, and the brilliant palate of color in fall. Nancy also worked in community outreach and helped many through challenging times. Nancy always had a conscious connection of mind, body and soul with mother earth. She was a true helping hippie. Nancy will be dearly missed by family and friends. Her bold, free spirit, generosity, courage of her convictions were, and remain, an inspiration to all who love her. Her patience, love and loyalty unparalleled to those she loved.
Mukwonago referendums pass in both village and town
MUKWONAGO — The village and town of Mukwonago held referendums to exceed their respective tax levies in order to hire more staff, particularly firefighters and police officers. The referendum narrowly passed in the town and the village. The referendum needed to pass in both in order to take effect....
