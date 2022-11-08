Nancy A. Smith, age 72, of Waukesha, found peace on November 1, 2022. Nancy was born in Milwaukee on October 2, 1950. She was an artist specializing in ceramics, pottery, weaving and painting. She loved horses, dogs, gardening, music, singing, and the brilliant palate of color in fall. Nancy also worked in community outreach and helped many through challenging times. Nancy always had a conscious connection of mind, body and soul with mother earth. She was a true helping hippie. Nancy will be dearly missed by family and friends. Her bold, free spirit, generosity, courage of her convictions were, and remain, an inspiration to all who love her. Her patience, love and loyalty unparalleled to those she loved.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO