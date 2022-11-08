Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man, previously sentenced for domestic abuse, charged in stabbing of ex-girlfriend
SIOUX CITY — A convicted felon with two prior sentences for domestic abuse admitted to "sticking" his ex-girlfriend with a knife Monday at her Leeds home, according to court documents. Faron Starr, 37, was taken into police custody at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday outside a Sioux City hospital, where the...
kscj.com
ARRAIGNMENT SET FOR CRUZ MURDER CASE
AN ARRAIGNMENT DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR A SIOUX CITY MAN WHO IS CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER. 19-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH CRUZ IS CHARGED IN THE OCTOBER 29TH SHOOTING DEATHS OF 21-YEAR-OLD CARLOS AGUIRRE AND 19-YEAR-OLD ANTHONY WILLIAMS OF SIOUX CITY AT A WESTSIDE RESIDENCE. AN ARRAIGNMENT IN...
kicdam.com
O’Brien Pair Arrested For Unauthorized Credit Card Use
Paulina, IA (KICD) — A man and woman from O’Brien County are facing theft charges following an investigation into the report of a stolen credit card. The report came from a Ruthven man who told the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office that his credit card had been stolen out of his truck. Five purchases at the Casey’s and Dollar General Store in Paulina he said he did not authorize were on a bank statement he showed authorities.
nwestiowa.com
Two arrested after joy ride on tractor
PRIMGHAR—Two residents of the Pride Group facility near Primghar were arrested about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, after taking a small tractor for a joy ride the previous day. The arrests of 59-year-old Neal Quinn Lynch and 23-year-old Michael James Fondell stemmed from them entering a Pride Group shed, taking a 2001 John Deere 2305 tractor and driving it off the property west of Primghar about 9:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
kscj.com
CITY POLICE TO TARGET ABANDONED VEHICLES
OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL BE INCREASING THEIR EFFORTS TO REMOVE ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLES ON CITY STREETS. THESE EFFORTS WILL TARGET VEHICLES ON CITY STREETS THAT ARE DISABLED OR OBVIOUSLY INOPERABLE AND HAVE NOT HAD LICENSE PLATES OR CURRENT REGISTRATION FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF TIME.
kscj.com
FIRE DESTROYS WINNEBAGO HOME
A FIRE FRIDAY MORNING HAS DESTROYED A HOME IN WINNEBAGO, NEBRASKA. AUTHORITIES SAY THE FIRE AT 316 BLUFF STREET WAS REPORTED AROUND 7:15 A.M. SMOKE AND FLAMES WERE COMING FROM THE HOME WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED AND THE HOMER FIRE DEPARTMENT WAS CALLED IN TO HELP BATTLE THE BLAZE. NO INJURIES...
kscj.com
TWO INJURED IN MONONA COUNTY CRASH
BOTH DRIVERS WERE INJURED IN A TWO VEHICLE COLLISION IN MONONA COUNTY DURING THE NOON HOUR WEDNESDAY. THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS AN EASTBOUND PICKUP DRIVEN BY 82-YEAR-OLD LARRY DAVIS OF WOODBINE CROSSED THE CENTER LINE ON HIGHWAY 175 EAST OF MANGO AVENUE AND STRUCK AN ONCOMING S-U-V DRIVEN BY 52-YEAR-OLD BRADY BAKKER OF IDA GROVE.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland News anchor graduates from Sioux City Citizens Police Academy
Sioux City, IOWA — You may have noticed that our Katie Copple has been on assignment on Thursday nights for the past few months. That assignment ended as she graduated from the Sioux City Police Department's Citizen's Police Academy along with 17 other community members who took part in the 11-week course.
kiwaradio.com
Ireton Woman Taken To Sioux City By Helicopter After Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa — An Ireton woman was flown to a Sioux City hospital after a crash near Sioux Center on Saturday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that about 6:25 a.m. that day, 21-year-old Stephanie Jimenez of Ireton was driving a 2012 Ford Focus southbound on Harrison Avenue at the southeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch, struck a light pole and rolled.
kiwaradio.com
Men From Hartley, Sioux Center Taken To Hospital After Accident
Sibley, Iowa– A Hartley man and a Sioux Center man were both taken to the hospital after an accident near Sibley on Friday, November 4, 2022. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that at about 4:20 p.m. that day, 24-year-old Ethan Adams of Hartley was driving a 2014 Chevy pickup southbound on Highway 59, five miles east and five south of Sibley. They tell us that 84-year-old Arlon Sandbulte of Sioux Center was eastbound on A34 in a 2022 Lincoln SUV.
Officials determine cause of Woodbury LEC wall collapse
A cause for the walls at the construction site of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center falling down has been determined.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Leroy McFarland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating their parole. Leroy McFarland is wanted by Woodbury County for that crime. He's on parole for Indecent Exposure and is a registered sex offender. McFarland is 47 years old, 6 feet 2 inches...
Stray of the Day: Meet London
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is London, an 8- to 10-week-old, female, orange and white tabby kitten. She was found at the intersection of 4th Street and Hamilton Blvd. The shelter says she’s a super friendly and cuddly kitten. She has a ton of great traits that will […]
Men from Woodbine and Ida Grove injured in Highway 175 crash
(Onawa) The Iowa State Patrol reports a head on collision in Monona County that resulted in injuries to both drivers. The accident happened at 12:22 p.m. on Wednesday. 82-year-old Larry Davis, of Woodbine, was traveling east on Highway 175 just east of Mango Avenue when his 2003 Ford F-250 crossed the center line and entered the west bound lane. The pickup struck a west bound 2022 Ford EC4 driven by 52-year-old Brady Bakker, of Ida Grove.
Crews quickly extinguish fire at Sioux City business
Sioux City fire crews quickly extinguished a fire after being called Tuesday morning.
KLEM
KLEM News for Friday, November 11
The Plymouth County 4-H and Agricultural Society held their annual meeting last night at the Le Mars Convention Center. Chairman Loren Schnepf says one of the highlights of the meeting was an expansion of their governing board, from 24 to 28. This is a working board, with the emphasis on...
kscj.com
32ND LAW ENFORCEMENT CLASS GRADUATES FROM WIT ACADEMY
NINE STUDENTS GRADUATED FROM WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE REGIONAL LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY THURSDAY. THE ACADEMY GRADUATES ARE DEPUTIES AND OFFICERS FROM AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES IN NORTHWEST IOWA. THAT INCLUDES THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT, OSCEOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, AND POLICE DEPARTMENTS IN HAWARDEN, HARLAN, POCAHONTAS, ORANGE CITY AND...
