FTX files for bankruptcy, leaving TSM’s expansion plans in doubt
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which penned a naming rights deal with TSM in 2021, has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States. In a statement on Twitter, FTX said that the company’s founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, had resigned as CEO, though he will remain “to assist in an orderly transition”. John J. Ray III has been named the new CEO.
TSM releases statement as major sponsor FTX files for bankruptcy
TSM has released a statement after major naming rights sponsor FTX, who signed a $210 million deal with the esports organization last year, has filed for bankruptcy. The team is looking at the “best next steps to protect” their brand, and touted their financial stability. Cryptocurrency exchange FTX...
FIFA 23 hackers steal over 200 million FUT coins from streamers and World Champion
EA pledged to make FIFA 23 Ultimate Team an even more secure experience with new anti-cheat, but hackers are still taking over accounts and stealing millions of FUT coins. In FIFA 22, some of the biggest trader accounts were hacked in a series of account takeovers, prompting a public response from the game’s developers.
