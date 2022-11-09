ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Teara Hatcher
2d ago

I'm a huge supporter of Marijuana Legalization. its good for us, everyone in the United States. Marijuana charges needs to stop, cultivation of Marijuana should occur, lower taxes in the state. LEGALIZE MARIJUANA! RECREATIONAL MEDICAL BE HAPPY NOT CRAPPY

Lootpress

Raleigh County Contested House Races

Chris Toney- Republican (Incumbent) – 3,537 votes – 82%. Republican Chris Toney defeated Democrat challenger Joanna Vance to secure his 3rd term in the West Virginia House of Delegates. Delegate Toney was first elected to the legislature in 2018 and has served on the House Education Committee and House Finance Committee. Toney, a school service personnel employee, has fought for support of teachers and school service personnel, the coal industry, and the improvement of roads and infrastructure in Raleigh County.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Goodwin elected to second term as Charleston mayor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The voters in Charleston have re-elected Democratic Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin to a second term. The results following Tuesday’s General Election saw Goodwin defeat Republican Lance Wolfe 61.46% (9,265 votes) to 38.35% (5,781 votes). Goodwin told MetroNews flagship 580-WCHS in Charleston Tuesday night that her...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Democratic candidates sweep at-large seats on Charleston City Council; Ward 18 comes down to a few votes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The six at-large Charleston City Council candidates that were elected from the field of 11 were all Democrats. When the final votes were tallied late Tuesday night in the General Election, Charleston voters elected Caitlin Cook (7,054 votes), Becky Ceperly (7,040), Shawn Taylor (7,023), Jennifer Pharr (7,020), Emmett Pepper (6,717), and Joe Soloman (6,717) to those at-large seats.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha voters approve five-year school excess levy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Voters in Kanawha County overwhelmingly approved the Kanawha County Schools excess levy on Tuesday in the General Election. The votes for the five-year levy totaled 30,537, 64.79%, and against totaled 16,593, 35.21%. The excess levy will provide the school district with about $61.7 million annually starting...
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

Amendments Down in Early Voting in Historically Conservative Putnam County

FOR – 2,441 (47.1%) AGAINST – 2,742 (52.9%) Amendment 3 (Incorporation of Churches and Religious Denominations):. Amendment 4 (Legislative Review of Education Rules):. Negative results in Putnam County are indicative of negative prospects for the amendments throughout the state according to political pundits. Lootpress will continue to follow the election results throughout the evening.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha County Schools five-year excess levy on the ballot Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Voters in Kanawha County heading to the polls Tuesday for the General Election will have a decision to make on a key school excess levy. Voters will choose to be for or against the five-year excess levy which would provide the school district with about $61.7 million annually starting in the 2024-2025 school year.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

A special meeting of the Raleigh County Commission has been called

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Commission have announced intentions to assemble for what is being referred to as a special meeting on Wednesday. Following the convening of commission members for Tuesday’s regular session meeting, the next scheduled meeting of county officials was not set to occur until Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire contained in Huntington, West Virginia

UPDATE (3:08 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): A fire on Skyview Drive near the Wayne County line is contained after causing major damage to a garage. According to the Green Valley Fire Chief, multiple units responded to the fire, which caused some smoke and water damage to a home and spread into a small brush […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wvpublic.org

State BOE Hears Update On County State Of Emergency, School Safety

The West Virginia Board of Education (BOE) met Wednesday morning for its monthly meeting, and training is planned for a county with substandard performance. Among reports on school safety and security, and the results of a teacher survey, the state BOE heard an update on Lincoln County Schools. The state...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Fire chief shares disappointment after proposed county levy fails

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With 48 years of firefighting and answering critical medical emergencies, Chief John Smoot walked out of the Teays Valley fire station a disappointed man after Election Day -- all after a levy failed in Putnam County. “It really disappoints me,” Smoot said. ”If the voters...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff resigns

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Meigs County Sheriff Keith O. Wood announced his resignation on Tuesday. In a letter to the citizens of Meigs County, Wood said that he made the decision to resign as Sheriff effective Friday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. He said that the decision was not easy, but he made it with his […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio National Forest on fire

Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?

Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
CHARLESTON, WV

