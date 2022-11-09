Read full article on original website
Teara Hatcher
2d ago
I'm a huge supporter of Marijuana Legalization. its good for us, everyone in the United States. Marijuana charges needs to stop, cultivation of Marijuana should occur, lower taxes in the state. LEGALIZE MARIJUANA! RECREATIONAL MEDICAL BE HAPPY NOT CRAPPY
Reply
6
Related
wfxrtv.com
What was voter turnout for the 2022 General Election in Kanawha County, West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 Midterm Election is in the books and results are showing 42% of registered voters cast their ballots in Kanawha County. The percentage was a slight decrease from the last midterm in 2018, but County Clerk Vera McCormick said it was better than she expected.
Raleigh County Contested House Races
Chris Toney- Republican (Incumbent) – 3,537 votes – 82%. Republican Chris Toney defeated Democrat challenger Joanna Vance to secure his 3rd term in the West Virginia House of Delegates. Delegate Toney was first elected to the legislature in 2018 and has served on the House Education Committee and House Finance Committee. Toney, a school service personnel employee, has fought for support of teachers and school service personnel, the coal industry, and the improvement of roads and infrastructure in Raleigh County.
Metro News
Goodwin elected to second term as Charleston mayor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The voters in Charleston have re-elected Democratic Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin to a second term. The results following Tuesday’s General Election saw Goodwin defeat Republican Lance Wolfe 61.46% (9,265 votes) to 38.35% (5,781 votes). Goodwin told MetroNews flagship 580-WCHS in Charleston Tuesday night that her...
Stephen Baldwin falls in District 10 as Vince Deeds commands race
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On an evening of highly consequential electoral races, the State Senate District 10 matchup between Democrat incumbent Stephen Baldwin and Republican challenger Vince Deeds has been considered by many to be one of the most significant. As the night of the 2022 general election winds...
wchsnetwork.com
Democratic candidates sweep at-large seats on Charleston City Council; Ward 18 comes down to a few votes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The six at-large Charleston City Council candidates that were elected from the field of 11 were all Democrats. When the final votes were tallied late Tuesday night in the General Election, Charleston voters elected Caitlin Cook (7,054 votes), Becky Ceperly (7,040), Shawn Taylor (7,023), Jennifer Pharr (7,020), Emmett Pepper (6,717), and Joe Soloman (6,717) to those at-large seats.
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha voters approve five-year school excess levy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Voters in Kanawha County overwhelmingly approved the Kanawha County Schools excess levy on Tuesday in the General Election. The votes for the five-year levy totaled 30,537, 64.79%, and against totaled 16,593, 35.21%. The excess levy will provide the school district with about $61.7 million annually starting...
lootpress.com
Amendments Down in Early Voting in Historically Conservative Putnam County
FOR – 2,441 (47.1%) AGAINST – 2,742 (52.9%) Amendment 3 (Incorporation of Churches and Religious Denominations):. Amendment 4 (Legislative Review of Education Rules):. Negative results in Putnam County are indicative of negative prospects for the amendments throughout the state according to political pundits. Lootpress will continue to follow the election results throughout the evening.
WOUB
Here are the unofficial 2022 general election results for Meigs County
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – Here are the unofficial results for contested races and local issues in Meigs County. Republican Zachary B. Manuel earned a position as County Commissioner, with 70.12% of the vote. Runner-up James E. Keesee earned 29.88% of the vote. Voters in Meigs County approved a...
19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County Schools five-year excess levy on the ballot Tuesday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Voters in Kanawha County heading to the polls Tuesday for the General Election will have a decision to make on a key school excess levy. Voters will choose to be for or against the five-year excess levy which would provide the school district with about $61.7 million annually starting in the 2024-2025 school year.
Location moved for Veterans Day ceremony in Ripley, West Virginia
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — The City of Ripley, West Virginia, is preparing for its Veterans Day parade and ceremony on Friday and is letting residents know about a small change in location due to expected rain. Friday’s parade will begin at 10 a.m. as usual. The ceremony that follows at 11 a.m. has been moved […]
A special meeting of the Raleigh County Commission has been called
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Commission have announced intentions to assemble for what is being referred to as a special meeting on Wednesday. Following the convening of commission members for Tuesday’s regular session meeting, the next scheduled meeting of county officials was not set to occur until Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
Fire contained in Huntington, West Virginia
UPDATE (3:08 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): A fire on Skyview Drive near the Wayne County line is contained after causing major damage to a garage. According to the Green Valley Fire Chief, multiple units responded to the fire, which caused some smoke and water damage to a home and spread into a small brush […]
wvpublic.org
State BOE Hears Update On County State Of Emergency, School Safety
The West Virginia Board of Education (BOE) met Wednesday morning for its monthly meeting, and training is planned for a county with substandard performance. Among reports on school safety and security, and the results of a teacher survey, the state BOE heard an update on Lincoln County Schools. The state...
West Virginia Kroger will not close
A grocery store in Braxton County that was set to close in 2023 will keep its doors open.
WSAZ
Fire chief shares disappointment after proposed county levy fails
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With 48 years of firefighting and answering critical medical emergencies, Chief John Smoot walked out of the Teays Valley fire station a disappointed man after Election Day -- all after a levy failed in Putnam County. “It really disappoints me,” Smoot said. ”If the voters...
Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff resigns
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Meigs County Sheriff Keith O. Wood announced his resignation on Tuesday. In a letter to the citizens of Meigs County, Wood said that he made the decision to resign as Sheriff effective Friday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. He said that the decision was not easy, but he made it with his […]
Ohio National Forest on fire
Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
Raleigh County could have its newest street after upcoming commission meeting
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Commission has announced the planned agenda for its upcoming regular session meeting, which is set to take place on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 10:00am. Topics of discussion will include approval of a new street, as well as five addresses in Raleigh...
What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?
Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
Comments / 7