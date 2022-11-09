ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, IN

Wave 3

Ky. man claims largest prize won in state from Powerball drawing

SYMSONIA, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man could barely hold in his excitement after winning the commonwealth’s largest prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The Kentucky Lottery said Rickie Melton, from Marshall County, won $2 million after matching all five white ball numbers and adding Power Play to his ticket.
KENTUCKY STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Clark County, IN

Clark County is a thriving county in Indiana across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The county seat is Jeffersonville, also home to many popular attractions and businesses. Spanning 376.45 square miles, Clark County is one of the smallest counties in Indiana. Despite its size, there's no shortage of fun...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Hi-Five Doughnuts moving Butchertown location to the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Louisville doughnut shop is relocating. Hi-Five Doughnuts is moving from Butchertown to the Highlands. The business posted the announcement to its Facebook page Tuesday, saying they're moving to Harvard Drive in the Douglass Loop. "With heavy hearts, we will be saying goodbye to Butchertown,"...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Dad's Coffee opens in Douglas Loop neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new coffee shop is now open in Louisville's Douglass Loop neighborhood. Customers were able to stop into Dad's Coffee for the first time on Tuesday. The shop's owners said they had a steady stream of visitors all morning, with many people in the neighborhood stopping...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Big Nita's Cheesecakes moving into space in NuLu

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville dessert shop will move into a new home next month. The owners of Big Nita's Cheesecakes announced Wednesday that the shop would be moving to East Main Street. It will occupy the building Hi-Five Doughnuts is moving out of this weekend as it relocates to the Highlands.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Washington County Schools shifting to NTI for remainder of school week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky school district is closed for in-person instruction for the remainder of the week due to widespread illness amongst students and staff. Washington County Schools will have non-traditional instruction (NTI) days on Thursday and Friday. The school district said NTI packets and information was sent home on Monday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KY
Inside Indiana Business

Youth Link to open Jeffersonville location

Youth Link Southern Indiana will open the doors to its new Jeffersonville location on Friday. The youth education organization says it invested $650,000 to renovate the leased space, which offers nearly double the square footage of its previous location. Representatives from Youth Link, the city of Jeffersonville, and One Southern...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WHAS11

Four Powerball winners from Kentucky

KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville

KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Hang Out with Life-Sized Unicorns at Unicorn World in Louisville, KY

You're invited to spend a magical day in the world of unicorns in Louisville this December. There's something about the mythical creatures known as unicorns that is fascinating to so many people, kids especially. Even here at work, our boss tells us to be "unicorns", and we have so many unicorn themed things around the office. If you or your kids are fans of unicorns, you have the opportunity to be immersed in a world full of them in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Fête de Noël returning to Paristown later this month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Paristown. The Fête de Noël is set to return for the fourth time this year. The holiday festival starts Nov. 19 and runs through Jan. 2. It includes an outdoor ice skating rink, the Brent Street Holiday Market, a holiday-themed escape room and visits with Santa.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Lottery officials say 4 big winning Powerball tickets were sold in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winning ticket for the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in California, but don't trash your tickets yet. Lottery officials say Kentucky had four big Powerball winners from the latest drawing. One ticket is worth $100,000, and the other three are $50,000 winners, according...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

VIDEO: South Louisville restaurant destroyed by fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire investigators are investigating a fire that tore through a South Louisville restaurant. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the scene at La Casita Mexican Restaurant on Berry Boulevard near Churchill Downs and captured video. Reports say the fire started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. In the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Black Olive Italian Restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be our guest at Black Olive. The Italian restaurant was born in 2021 in Madison, IN. It has now expanded across the river into Louisville. Both locations have room for families, parties, and even crowds. Black Olive also does catering. Black Olive offers a wide variety...
LOUISVILLE, KY

