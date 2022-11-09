Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 2,200 pounds of drugs seized in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 7,000 fake IDs seized by Border Patrol in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Wave 3
Ky. man claims largest prize won in state from Powerball drawing
SYMSONIA, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man could barely hold in his excitement after winning the commonwealth’s largest prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The Kentucky Lottery said Rickie Melton, from Marshall County, won $2 million after matching all five white ball numbers and adding Power Play to his ticket.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Clark County, IN
Clark County is a thriving county in Indiana across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The county seat is Jeffersonville, also home to many popular attractions and businesses. Spanning 376.45 square miles, Clark County is one of the smallest counties in Indiana. Despite its size, there's no shortage of fun...
wdrb.com
Hi-Five Doughnuts moving Butchertown location to the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Louisville doughnut shop is relocating. Hi-Five Doughnuts is moving from Butchertown to the Highlands. The business posted the announcement to its Facebook page Tuesday, saying they're moving to Harvard Drive in the Douglass Loop. "With heavy hearts, we will be saying goodbye to Butchertown,"...
wdrb.com
Dad's Coffee opens in Douglas Loop neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new coffee shop is now open in Louisville's Douglass Loop neighborhood. Customers were able to stop into Dad's Coffee for the first time on Tuesday. The shop's owners said they had a steady stream of visitors all morning, with many people in the neighborhood stopping...
wdrb.com
Big Nita's Cheesecakes moving into space in NuLu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville dessert shop will move into a new home next month. The owners of Big Nita's Cheesecakes announced Wednesday that the shop would be moving to East Main Street. It will occupy the building Hi-Five Doughnuts is moving out of this weekend as it relocates to the Highlands.
wdrb.com
Kentucky regulators shut down east Louisville day care in abuse investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State regulators have closed Vanguard Academy, a child care center in eastern Jefferson County where an employee was arrested on criminal abuse charges, parents were told on Thursday. A voicemail sent from Vanguard and obtained by WDRB News said that Kentucky's "licensing department has come in...
wdrb.com
Washington County Schools shifting to NTI for remainder of school week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky school district is closed for in-person instruction for the remainder of the week due to widespread illness amongst students and staff. Washington County Schools will have non-traditional instruction (NTI) days on Thursday and Friday. The school district said NTI packets and information was sent home on Monday.
Inside Indiana Business
Youth Link to open Jeffersonville location
Youth Link Southern Indiana will open the doors to its new Jeffersonville location on Friday. The youth education organization says it invested $650,000 to renovate the leased space, which offers nearly double the square footage of its previous location. Representatives from Youth Link, the city of Jeffersonville, and One Southern...
Four Powerball winners from Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
WLKY.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville
KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
Hang Out with Life-Sized Unicorns at Unicorn World in Louisville, KY
You're invited to spend a magical day in the world of unicorns in Louisville this December. There's something about the mythical creatures known as unicorns that is fascinating to so many people, kids especially. Even here at work, our boss tells us to be "unicorns", and we have so many unicorn themed things around the office. If you or your kids are fans of unicorns, you have the opportunity to be immersed in a world full of them in Louisville.
Louisville business leaves downtown citing string of violence experienced near store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A downtown Louisville restaurant owner said he's had enough, so he's moving after just three years in the middle of the downtown business district. Melba’s Culinary Canvas is moving to NuLu, where owner Charlie Reed hopes the string of violence he faced downtown won't follow.
wdrb.com
Fête de Noël returning to Paristown later this month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Paristown. The Fête de Noël is set to return for the fourth time this year. The holiday festival starts Nov. 19 and runs through Jan. 2. It includes an outdoor ice skating rink, the Brent Street Holiday Market, a holiday-themed escape room and visits with Santa.
wdrb.com
Lottery officials say 4 big winning Powerball tickets were sold in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winning ticket for the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in California, but don't trash your tickets yet. Lottery officials say Kentucky had four big Powerball winners from the latest drawing. One ticket is worth $100,000, and the other three are $50,000 winners, according...
WLKY.com
VIDEO: South Louisville restaurant destroyed by fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire investigators are investigating a fire that tore through a South Louisville restaurant. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the scene at La Casita Mexican Restaurant on Berry Boulevard near Churchill Downs and captured video. Reports say the fire started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. In the...
wdrb.com
Port of Madison, Indiana, to be upgraded as city enters agreement with American Queen Voyages
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Port of Madison will get some upgrades to greet more tourists. The southern Indiana city entered into a five-year docking agreement with American Queen Voyages. The river cruises are expected to bring about 20,000 tourists to Madison each year, and the city will create a dedicated riverboat landing area to meet demand.
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Black Olive Italian Restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be our guest at Black Olive. The Italian restaurant was born in 2021 in Madison, IN. It has now expanded across the river into Louisville. Both locations have room for families, parties, and even crowds. Black Olive also does catering. Black Olive offers a wide variety...
wdrb.com
New veteran-owned business coming to Hardin County highlights impact of Fort Knox on community
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new local business opening in Radcliff shows a glimpse into the veteran-owned businesses surrounding Fort Knox. Sakinah Bunch, a military veteran, is getting ready to open her first brick-and-mortar business in Hardin County called Clean Good Eats. "We are going to be a cooking studio...
wdrb.com
Interstate lights being turned back on in Louisville after copper wire was stolen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers soon won't be in the dark on parts of Interstate 64 in Louisville after crews complete work to fix lights along a stretch of the busy interstate. In the last several months, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet representatives have found eight main areas in town that have...
Louisville, Southern Indiana election 2022 coverage and results
Midterm elections are here. Get results and the latest election news from Louisville, Southern Indiana and beyond.
