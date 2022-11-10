Hurricane Nicole recap: Weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall in Florida

Satellite imagery shows Tropical Storm Nicole, on November 10, 2022. NOAA GOES-East

Nicole weakened to a tropical storm as it moved inland over Florida.

The storm hit the east coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday.

Two people died after coming in contact with a downed power line, Orange County officials said Thursday.

The probable path of Tropical Storm Nicole, as of 4 p.m. ET on November 10, 2022. National Hurricane Center

Nicole was downgraded to a tropical storm after hitting Florida as a Category 1 hurricane

Nicole was downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said .

As of 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, the storm's center was about 95 miles southeast of Tallahassee, Florida, and 105 miles north-northwest of Tampa, Florida, moving northwest at 15 mph, per the NHC . Maximum sustained winds have decreased to 45 mph.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect from the Flagler-Volusia county line in Florida to the Altahama Sound in Georgia, and from Aripeka to Indian Pass, Florida, the NHC said.

A storm surge warning is in effect from the Flagler-Volusia county line to the Altamaha Sound, from the mouth of the St Johns River to Georgetown, Florida, and from Florida's Anclote River to the Ochlockonee River, the NHC said at 4 p.m. The NHC expects up to 4 feet of surge.

Nicole is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression as it moves over Georgia overnight on Thursday.

People walk by a closed down damaged boardwalk following the passage of Hurricane Nicole in Vero Beach, Florida, on November 10, 2022. Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters

Nicole arrived late in the season. It was the first November hurricane to make landfall in the US in nearly 40 years.

The last hurricane to hit the US in November was Kate, which struck the state's panhandle in 1985, according to CNN .

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.

2 people in the Orlando area died after coming in contact with a downed power line

Two people died after being electrocuted by a downed power line Thursday morning in the Orlando area, the Orange County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook statement.

A man exited his vehicle and made contact with a downed live power line. He was unresponsive when deputies arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman traveling with the man was also electrocuted and later died after being transported to the hospital, according to the statement.

Former President Donald Trump, former First Lady Melania Trump, his daughter Tiffany Trump, and Tiffany's fiancé Michael Boulos arrive at the Bethesda-by-the-Sea church for Easter services in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 21, 2019. Nicholas Kamm/AFP

Tropical Storm Nicole traverses Florida, putting Mar-a-Lago under mandatory evacuation orders just ahead of Tiffany Trump's wedding day

Mar-a-Lago staff were sent home Wednesday as Tropical Storm Nicole prepared to make landfall on Florida's east coast, just days before the wedding of former President Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump.

Tiffany Trump will marry fiancé Michael Boulos on Saturday at her father's Mar-a-Lago oceanfront estate in Palm Beach. Roughly 500 guests are expected to attend, according to Page Six , which was also first to report the club's temporary closure.

The couple has not announced a change in plans for the wedding even though Mar-a-Lago and its surrounding coastal residential areas were under mandatory evacuation orders on Wednesday because of the storm . The Weather Channel forecasts scattered showers and thunderstorms in Palm Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Boulos and Tiffany Trump submitted their marriage license application on Tuesday, just in time for the Saturday ceremony, records show. The Palm Beach County's office was closed for the storm on Wednesday and Thursday, and will be closed Friday in observance of Veteran's Day, the office confirmed to Insider.

Under Florida law, couples have to file for a marriage liscense application at least three days before getting married, and the application is good for 60 days.



Read Full Story

In this aerial view, former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Florida, on September 14, 2022. Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Former President Trump ignored a mandatory evacuation order to stay at Mar-a-Lago, The Washington Post reported

Donald Trump planned to stay in his Mar-a-Lago resort in spite of a mandatory evacuation order, The Washington Post reported .

The former president was staying at the Palm Beach County resort as Nicole approached Florida but did not plan to leave, though the resort had been closed, an advisor told The Post.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for Palm Beach county on Monday .

Palm trees are pounded by high tide and winds at Causeway Beach Park before Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Jensen Beach, Florida, on November 9, 2022. EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI / Contributor / Getty Images

Nicole makes landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane on the east coast of Florida, just south of Vero Beach

Nicole made landfall along Florida's east coast as a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center announced at 3 a.m ET on Thursday, citing radar imagery from Miami and Melbourne. Maximum sustained winds were estimated to be 75 mph.

More than 61,000 people are currently without power in Florida, according to Poweroutage.us , which tracks power outages across the US.

An American Airlines plane lands at the Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, on June 16, 2021. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Airports across Florida close as Nicole approaches

International airports in Daytona Beach and Palm Beach canceled all flights on Wednesday. Orlando International Airport announced it plans to follow, closing at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Two other area airports — Melbourne Orlando International Airport and Orlando Sanford International Airport — also said they're closing.

"Please do not come to the airport. The airport is not an authorized shelter," the Orlando Sanford airport said in a Twitter statement.

Miami International Airport remains open, but has warned of cancellations and delays due to the storm. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport also reported flight delays and cancellations.

Guests visiting Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, on July 9, 2020. Gabrielle Russon/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Orlando-based Disney World is closing in phases ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Walt Disney World's Orlando theme parks are closing in phases on Wednesday starting at 5 p.m. ET. They will not reopen Thursday morning, Disney said in a statement .

"We are continuing to closely monitor Tropical Storm Nicole and are making necessary operational adjustments to maintain the safety of our Guests and Cast Members," according to the Disney World website .

A road sign on I-95 in Cocoa, Florida, advises travelers of a hurricane warning in effect as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the east coast of Florida, on November 8, 2022. Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

More than 8,500 power outages in Florida as Nicole approaches

More than 8,500 customers in Florida were experiencing power outages as of 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, according to data from Poweroutage.us . There will be 16,000 linemen available to restore power, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a Wednesday news conference in Tallahassee, according to ABC News .

NASA's Space Launch System rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard atop the mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B, on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Joel Kowsky/NASA via Getty Images

NASA delays Artemis I moon launch due to Tropical Storm Nicole

NASA is postponing its Artemis I moon mission due to Tropical Storm Nicole, the space agency said in a Tuesday statement . The storm is on track to barrel into Florida's Atlantic Coast, where the Cape Canaveral-based Kennedy Space Center is located.

The 332-foot megarocket will weather the storm on the space center launchpad. Artemis I's new launch date is scheduled for November 16. "The rocket is designed to withstand heavy rains at the launch pad, and the spacecraft hatches have been secured to prevent water intrusion," according to NASA.

Beachgoers are shown as tropical storm Nicole approaches the state in Miami Beach, Florida, on November 8, 2022. Joe Skipper/Reuters

Hurricane warnings are in effect in Palm Beach County up through Volusia County in Florida

Hurricane warnings are in effect throughout parts of Florida as residents are still left reeling in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in September.

Schools in Miami-Dade and Broward counties will be closed Wednesday ahead of the storm, the Miami Herald reported.

"Nicole is a formidable storm that will have major impacts all along the southeastern U.S. coastline, not only near the center," the National Weather Service tweeted Monday afternoon. "Coastal flooding, large waves and rip currents will extend from the tip of FL to NC."

The storm is expected to bring as much as eight inches of rain to the northwest Bahamas, as well as up to six inches to areas along the Blue Ridge Mountains.

In a 7 p.m. ET advisory on Tuesday, officials warned of flash and urban flooding "with possible renewed river rises on the St. Johns River, across the Florida Peninsula on Wednesday and Thursday."