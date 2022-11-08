Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSUSports.net
Softball Releases 2023 Non-Conference Schedule
BATON ROUGE, La. – Head coach Beth Torina has released the 2023 non-conference schedule Friday afternoon. LSU’s 30-game non-conference schedule features five tournaments and seven midweek games to cap an overall 54-game schedule for the 2023 campaign. The season begins with the LSU Invitational Feb. 10-12 that will have two games against New Mexico and Oregon State each at Tiger Park.
LSUSports.net
November 2022 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community. Here are the November 2022 CCACSA’s...
LSUSports.net
LSU Back To The Court Saturday 5 PM, Versus Arkansas State
BATON ROUGE – It is back to work Saturday afternoon for the LSU men’s basketball team as the Tigers host Arkansas State at 5 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Tickets for the game are available online at LSUTix.net and at the upper concourse ticket windows of the Maravich Center beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday. There is a $5 ticket special for members of the Military and Veterans along with First Responders both online and at the ticket windows on Saturday.
LSUSports.net
LSU Women's Golf Team Earns 9th In Two Final Fall Rankings
BATON ROUGE – The final fall rankings have been released for women’s golf and the LSU Tigers find themselves in ninth in the two major listings. LSU is No. 9 in the Golfstat performance rankings and No. 9 in the final fall Mizuno Women’s Golf Coaches Association poll which was announced on Friday.
LSUSports.net
Fall Baseball This Week Highlighted by Exhibition Sunday at UL-Lafayette
BATON ROUGE, La. – This week’s LSU fall baseball activities are highlighted by an exhibition game versus UL Lafayette at 12 p.m. CT Sunday at “Tigue” Moore Field in Lafayette, La. The Tigers are also scheduled to hold intra-squad scrimmages this week in Baton Rouge at...
LSUSports.net
LSU Men's Golf Inks Two Louisiana Products On National Signing Day
BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf program and Director of Golf Chuck Winstead has received signed national letter-of-intent papers from two Louisiana golfers – Jay Mendell and Noah McWilliams. Mendell hails from Lafayette, Louisiana and Ascension Episcopal and McWilliams is of Benton, Louisiana and Benton HS.
LSUSports.net
LSU Men’s Tennis Inks Five-Star Recruit Brock Anderson
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU men’s tennis head coach Danny Bryan announced the signing of Brock Anderson during 2022 National Signing Day. Anderson will join the Tigers next fall. “We are thrilled for Brock Anderson to become a Tiger,” head coach Danny Bryan siad. “He loves tennis, competes...
LSUSports.net
LSU Gymnastics Inks Two On National Signing Day
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics program and head coach Jay Clark announced two signees from the class of 2023 on Wednesday afternoon. Kylie Coen and Amari Drayton are two Texas natives who bring strong gymnastics to this year’s signing class. “This class has no weaknesses in their...
LSUSports.net
Softball Signs Seven on 2022 National Signing Day
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Softball head coach Beth Torina announced the signing of seven true freshmen on 2022 Signing Day. The Tigers welcome Savanna Bedell (Columbus, Ga.), Sierra Daniel (Chandler, Ariz.), Tori Edwards (Argyle, Texas), Jadyn Laneaux (Marietta, Ga.), Madyson Manning (Monroe, La.), Maddie McKee (Montgomery, Texas) and McKaela Walker (Marietta, Ga.) to Baton Rouge.
LSUSports.net
Nominations for LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Now Open
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Nominations are now being accepted through February 1, 2023. For access to Hall of Fame Nomination forms and criteria for former Student-Athletes and for former Coaches/Administrators, click this link: Hall of Fame Nomination Forms. For access to the nomination form...
LSUSports.net
Soccer Set To Host Lamar In First Round Of NCAA Tournament
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Soccer team (9-3-7, 4-2-4 SEC) is set to host Lamar (15-1-2, 10-1-1 CONF) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Baton Rouge at 5:30 p.m. CT on Friday, November 11. The match will available via livestream on ESPN+ and live stats will...
LSUSports.net
LSU Wins First Game of McMahon Era, Defeats Kansas City, 74-63
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers and the Matt McMahon era got off to a positive start with a 74-63 win over Kansas City Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU (1-0) will be back in action Saturday at 5 p.m. CT at the PMAC against Arkansas State. Tickets are available at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office and online at LSUtix.net.
