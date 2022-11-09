Read full article on original website
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Driver hurt when truck carrying plywood overturns on Route 1, hits 4 vehicles
A tractor-trailer driver was seriously hurt Wednesday when the truck he was driving overturned in Middlesex County, dumping plywood across the highway and smashing into four vehicles, police said. The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. as the driver swerved to avoid a car that had cut him off on...
Hackensack police officers rescue teen threatening to jump from parking garage ledge
HACKENSACK, NJ – Three Hackensack police officers were recognized by the city for their quick actions to stop a distressed teenager from jumping from the ledge of a parking garage on Prospect Street. On Wednesday, Hackensack police officers Chris Lara Nunez, Frank Caneja and Matthew Debonis responded to the scene after the report of an individual threatening to jump from the parking garage. “Officers located a male juvenile on the ledge of the parking deck who appeared to be in emotional distress. Det. Lara Nunez and P.O. Caneja immediately began speaking with the juvenile, utilizing de-escalation skills and crisis intervention The post Hackensack police officers rescue teen threatening to jump from parking garage ledge appeared first on Shore News Network.
Became a murderer after NJ COVID release: Killer blows kiss to victim’s family
An Asbury Park man who had been released from prison early during the pandemic before going on to kill his two lovers in a New Hampshire hotel room last year taunted relatives during his sentencing. Theodore Luckey, 43, of Asbury Park, pleaded guilty to the murders of Nathan Cashman, 28,...
Monmouth County, NJ sobriety checkpoint set up for this weekend
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP— Heads up if you plan to travel through Monmouth County tomorrow night. The Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting a DWI checkpoint starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 until 1 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 in an effort to combat drunk driving in the state.
wrnjradio.com
No headlights, disregarding stop sign leads to DWI arrest in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An officer’s observation of a vehicle allegedly being driven without its headlights and disregarding a stop sign in Denville Township Tuesday led to the driver being charged with driving while intoxicated. On November 8, an officer stopped a vehicle on Savage Road...
wrnjradio.com
License plate left behind at hit-and-run scene leads to arrest in Morris County
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A license plate left behind at the scene of a hit-and-run crash has lead to the arrest of a Warren County man. On November 1, police responded to a hit-and-run accident on Stedwick Drive. The officer observed property damage to a fence near the dumpster area and located a license plate at the scene of the accident, police said.
Morris County Prosecutor's Office Investigating Serious Rt. 46 Motorcycle Crash: DEVELOPING
A serious motorcycle crash required prosecutor's office response on Route 46 Thursday afternoon, authorities said. The crash occurred on Route 46 in Mount Olive, a Morris County Prosecutor’s spokesperson told DailyVoice.com. Initial and unconfirmed reports stated that the crash occurred near Village Way and required CPR on the victim.
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of shoplifting from 7-Eleven in Mount Olive Township
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Mount Olive Township Tuesday morning, according to police. On November 1, at around 2:20 a.m., police responded to the 7-Eleven, located in the Budd Lake section of the...
Female inmate found dead in cell in Hudson County, NJ
The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the death of a female inmate at the Hudson County Correctional Facility. According to the prosecutor's office, the lifeless body of a 38-year-old woman was found inside her cell Tuesday morning. Officers and onsite medical personnel tried to help, but she was pronounced deceased at 7:34 a.m., approximately 25 minutes after her body was found, officials said.
Hundreds protest warehouse development in N.J town
Hundreds of residents of Franklin Township in Somerset County gathered Thursday afternoon to protest warehouse development in their community, calling for town officials to prohibit future construction until the long term effects of warehouse development on the environment, public safety, resident health, and quality of life are fully studied. The...
Dangers of South Park PL & South St Intersection Around Morristown Green
The dangers at the crosswalk intersection of S. Park Pl and South Street.Morristown Minute. One of the busiest intersections in the heart of Morristown is also one of the deadliest, with an average of one fatality every two years.
New Jersey man who cruelly looted sick girlfriend’s bank account, heads to prison
A Lacey Township man who cruelly took advantage of his then-sick girlfriend by devising a scheme to steal from her bank accounts has now received a sentence for prison, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. It was in June of 2021 that 56-year-old Ross Miserendino was charged, in August...
Just tragic – Elderly dog abandoned on Paterson, NJ, street
Animal Control officers in Paterson are trying to figure out who abandoned an elderly dog who was found on the street and on the brink of starvation. The puggle/boxer mix named "Wilma" was taken to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge and then transferred to Country Willow Veterinary Hospital, where she is still being evaluated.
Second NJ location of ramen restaurant to open in Ridgewood
RIDGEWOOD — Having just celebrated its second anniversary in Metuchen, Menya Ramen House is planning on expanding to Bergen County, according to reports. Ridgewood-Glen Rock Patch reported Wednesday that owner Ryan Park said the new location would tentatively be opening in February on North Maple Avenue in Ridgewood. A...
Ewing, NJ man followed girls into dorm on Rider campus, police say
LAWRENCE — A Ewing man has been arrested after following two Rider University students into their dorm and attempting to look under the door of their room, according to police. Johnny Rodriguez-Brito, 26, has been charged with burglary, criminal trespass-peering, and harassment, and is no longer allowed on university...
New Jersey man sentenced for having unregistered rifles and fake federal I-D’s
A Waretown man who pleaded guilty in April of this year to multiple weapons charges has now been sentenced to just over a year in prison. It'll be officially 12 months and one day in prison for 57-year-old Jeffrey Backlund of Waretown for unlawfully possessing a privately manufactured short barrel rifle, a silencer, and five imitation badges of various federal agencies, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, who added that the charges stem in part from the Ocean County man "unlawfully possessing firearms that were not registered in the National Firearms Register and Transfer Record, and unlawful possession of an official badge or identification card."
wrnjradio.com
Man admits to verbally threatening to kill victim while firing a handgun in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man admits to verbally threatening to kill victim while firing a handgun in Vernon Township, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Robert Wilson, 52, of Sussex pleaded guilty to third-degree terroristic threats on Nov. 3 before the Honorable Michael...
NBC New York
Missing Husband Found on NY Park Cliff After Screams End Overnight Nightmare
A hiker who apparently slipped off a trail and tumbled down a cliff in a Rockland County state park got stuck there overnight, but is expected to make a full recovery after his harrowing rescue Wednesday, authorities say. More than two dozen first responders, including high-angle volunteer rescuers, swarmed Nyack...
Monmouth County, NJ drug dealer sentenced for role in cocaine and fentanyl trafficking ring
A Manasquan man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to his role in a drug trafficking organization dealing cocaine and fentanyl analogs, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. The now 30-year-old Richard Dobin of Manasquan was engaged in the throngs of a...
Victim Suffers Broken Cheekbone In Hudson County Walmart Assault: Police
A Hudson County man is in police custody, after authorities say he assaulted a shopper at Walmart. Police said Gerald Rainey, 34, of Secaucus, punched the victim at Walmart on Oct. 14, breaking their cheekbone, town Police Chief Dennis Miller told Daily Voice. Rainey was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, according...
