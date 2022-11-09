ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Hackensack police officers rescue teen threatening to jump from parking garage ledge

HACKENSACK, NJ – Three Hackensack police officers were recognized by the city for their quick actions to stop a distressed teenager from jumping from the ledge of a parking garage on Prospect Street. On Wednesday, Hackensack police officers Chris Lara Nunez, Frank Caneja and Matthew Debonis responded to the scene after the report of an individual threatening to jump from the parking garage. “Officers located a male juvenile on the ledge of the parking deck who appeared to be in emotional distress. Det. Lara Nunez and P.O. Caneja immediately began speaking with the juvenile, utilizing de-escalation skills and crisis intervention The post Hackensack police officers rescue teen threatening to jump from parking garage ledge appeared first on Shore News Network.
HACKENSACK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

License plate left behind at hit-and-run scene leads to arrest in Morris County

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A license plate left behind at the scene of a hit-and-run crash has lead to the arrest of a Warren County man. On November 1, police responded to a hit-and-run accident on Stedwick Drive. The officer observed property damage to a fence near the dumpster area and located a license plate at the scene of the accident, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Female inmate found dead in cell in Hudson County, NJ

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the death of a female inmate at the Hudson County Correctional Facility. According to the prosecutor's office, the lifeless body of a 38-year-old woman was found inside her cell Tuesday morning. Officers and onsite medical personnel tried to help, but she was pronounced deceased at 7:34 a.m., approximately 25 minutes after her body was found, officials said.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Hundreds protest warehouse development in N.J town

Hundreds of residents of Franklin Township in Somerset County gathered Thursday afternoon to protest warehouse development in their community, calling for town officials to prohibit future construction until the long term effects of warehouse development on the environment, public safety, resident health, and quality of life are fully studied. The...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Second NJ location of ramen restaurant to open in Ridgewood

RIDGEWOOD — Having just celebrated its second anniversary in Metuchen, Menya Ramen House is planning on expanding to Bergen County, according to reports. Ridgewood-Glen Rock Patch reported Wednesday that owner Ryan Park said the new location would tentatively be opening in February on North Maple Avenue in Ridgewood. A...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
94.3 The Point

New Jersey man sentenced for having unregistered rifles and fake federal I-D’s

A Waretown man who pleaded guilty in April of this year to multiple weapons charges has now been sentenced to just over a year in prison. It'll be officially 12 months and one day in prison for 57-year-old Jeffrey Backlund of Waretown for unlawfully possessing a privately manufactured short barrel rifle, a silencer, and five imitation badges of various federal agencies, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, who added that the charges stem in part from the Ocean County man "unlawfully possessing firearms that were not registered in the National Firearms Register and Transfer Record, and unlawful possession of an official badge or identification card."
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy