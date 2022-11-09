Trump says he 'should get all the credit' if Republicans win in midterm elections

Former President Donald Trump said he "should get all the credit" if Republicans have a great night in this year's midterm elections.

In an interview with NewsNation, which aired on Tuesday, Trump also said he should get none of the blame if the GOP struggles. He implicitly expressed his confidence in a Republican victory, saying it was a matter of "when" rather than if. The former president has given out an exceptionally large amount of endorsements for this election cycle, totaling over 330.

"Well, I think if they win, I should get all the credit. And if they lose, I should not be blamed at all. OK, but it'll probably be just the opposite. When they win, I think they're going to do very well. I'll probably be given very little credit even though in many cases, I told people to run, and they ran and they turned out to be very good candidates, you know — they've turned out to be very good candidates," he said when asked how much credit he should get if Republicans win in the midterm elections. "But usually what would happen is when they do well, I won't be given any credit, and if they do badly, they will blame everything on me. So I'm prepared for anything, but we'll defend ourselves."

He also touched on his feud with possible 2024 challenger Ron DeSantis, reiterating his claims that he was fully responsible for the Florida governor's election victory in 2018 while adding that DeSantis could've been "more gracious."

"Ron is a person — I've always had a decent relationship with him, but when I endorsed him, he was gone. He was not going to be able to even be a factor in the race. And as soon as I endorsed him, within moments, the race was over. I got him the nomination. He didn't get it. I got it because the minute I made that endorsement, he got it," Trump said. "Then — he ran, and he wasn't supposed to be able to win. I did two rallies. We had 52,000 people at each one, and we ended up — he won. And I thought that he could have been more gracious, but that's up to him."