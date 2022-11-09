Read full article on original website
High school football bi-district playoff livestreams for Nov. 10 and 11
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host livestreams of the high school football bi-district playoffs. You can listen to the West Plains vs Pecos game here. You can listen to the Palo Duro vs Canutillo game here. Friday, Nov. 11. You can listen to the Tascosa vs Ysleta game here.
Bryan Vikings hit the road for #3 Duncanville for first round of playoffs
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings made the playoffs in Head Coach Ricky Tullos first season. They finished the regular season 6-4 and Friday will travel to Duncanville for their bi-district playoff game. The Vikings made it a goal at the start of the season to make the playoffs,...
The Texas high school football game they're still talking about, 30 years later
Southlake Carroll and Vernon squared off in an epic playoff game at Pennington Field in 1992. And they're still talking about it today.
Abilene Wylie football team hopes to build on successful season with playoff win
The Wylie football team is enjoying its best season as a Class 5A program since making the leap from 4A in 2018. The Bulldogs won their first district championship since 2016 this season, and they get to host their first home playoff game since the late 1990s. So, why stop...
Amarillo ISD Football Coaches Discuss Bi-District Games
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tascosa, Palo Duro and Amarillo High kick off the high school football playoffs this week. Watch as the head coaches comment on their team’s first round matchups.
Prog panelists suffer through rough week of picks
The Texas A&M football team wasn’t the only group affected by illness last week. The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel was hit hard by a rare brain fog with 15 panelists suffering losing records. Whether picking high school, college or NFL games, the panelists struggled to read betting lines or research the matchups, leaving them virtually clueless.
Montgomery Lake Creek volleyball team sweeps College Station in regional quarterfinals
ANDERSON — If the College Station volleyball team had a vote on Election Day, it would have been to play somebody other than Montgomery Lake Creek or at least face the Lady Lions on a different day. Lake Creek powered its way to a 25-18, 25-10, 25-23 victory in...
College football TV schedule, picks: Week 11 games on Friday night to watch
The college football schedule turns to Week 11 coming off three weekdays of action and now comes a triple-header of games on Friday night. Including one matchup in the AAC, another in the Mountain West, and one game out of the Pac-12 featuring a top 10 team. Here's your schedule for the football ...
