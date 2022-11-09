ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bryan College Station Eagle

Prog panelists suffer through rough week of picks

The Texas A&M football team wasn’t the only group affected by illness last week. The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel was hit hard by a rare brain fog with 15 panelists suffering losing records. Whether picking high school, college or NFL games, the panelists struggled to read betting lines or research the matchups, leaving them virtually clueless.
