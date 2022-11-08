I appreciate the clarification on the organization names and developments.. However, let's not distract from what is happening on the North Bench. The Yucaipa Valley Wine Country Planning Committee (Commit-tee), which includes at least two city councilman, two planning commissioners, members of the Yucaipa Valley Wine Alliance, and North Bench land owners, is considering development plans for more than 1,000 acres of undeveloped land on the North Bench between Oak Glen Road and Ivy Avenue. Under the General Plan this land is zoned for Rural Living (RL-1 or greater). The Municipal Code Section 84.0320 defines rural living with a maximum housing density of one home per acre standards for large animal raising, building setbacks, etc. The Committee is/has prepared plans inconsistent with the General plan that would allow for high density cluster home developments (4.6 homes per acre) surrounded by a number of vineyards and wineries ranging from approximately 2.5 acres to 10 acres. This is a fundamental shift in the culture of Yucaipa and the North Bench. Where the General Plan envisions these properties being developed with family friendly, single family ranchettes supporting orchards and 4-H kids with horses and goats, the culture will be changed to high density cluster housing developments with no aspect of Rural Living in exchange for vineyards, wineries, and wine tasting rooms. Is that the culture we want for Yucaipa? With the expansion of breweries and bars in Uptown and plans for wineries on much of the North Bench, our family friendly Yucaipa is transforming into an “Under 21 Prohibited” community. That is not why we and the vast majority of our neighbors came to Yucaipa.

