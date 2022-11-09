ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 3

Related
kgou.org

Republican dominance continues in Oklahoma elections

Capitol Insider sponsored by the Oklahoma State Medical Association. Physicians dedicated to providing and increasing access to health care for all Oklahomans. More on the vision and mission of OSMA @okmed.org. Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider - taking you inside politics, policy, government and elections in Oklahoma. I'm Dick...
OKLAHOMA STATE
city-sentinel.com

Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory

In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
readfrontier.org

Stitt’s big win shows Oklahoma is as red as ever

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection victory solidifies the strong grasp the Republican Party has in Oklahoma where millions of dollars in spending from opposition groups didn’t make much of a dent. Outside groups spent more than $14 million against Stitt in his re-election bid, according to media tracking firms...
OKLAHOMA STATE
readfrontier.org

Clean sweep for Republicans in Oklahoma as conservatives coast to wins in Governor, Superintendent and Congressional races

Gov. Kevin Stitt won re-election on Tuesday, staving off a challenge from outgoing State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister as Republicans swept the most high-profile races in Oklahoma on Tuesday. Ryan Walters was elected as State Superintendent Tuesday night, defeating Oklahoma City teacher Jena Nelson. Walters is a political newcomer, who Stitt...
OKLAHOMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory

Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Who Owns The Most Land In Oklahoma?

If you've driven anywhere in Oklahoma, it's hard not to notice the sheer amount of farm and ranch land lining every highway in this state. Even though the Sooner State is thought of mostly as a crop-producing farm state, we appear on a few top-5 lists for animal production. While...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma Election Results: 2022 midterm election in Oklahoma

It's Election Day, and voters have made big decisions that will impact Oklahoma's future. Watch the video player above as the KOCO 5 News Team breaks down the election as the results unfold. Oklahomans decided on important races, including for governor, both U.S. Senate seats and Oklahoma’s state superintendent of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Former Firefighter sentenced for two Bank Robberies in Oklahoma

BIXBY, Okla. – A Bixby man and former firefighter was sentenced on November 9th for robbing two Oklahoma banks of nearly $320,000. “Jerry Brown’s string of criminal acts included two bank robberies and attempting to escape prosecution by staging his own disappearance to look like a kidnapping,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.
BIXBY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma lawmaker says she wants to get rid of straight-party voting

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma state legislator wants to get rid of straight-party voting after nearly 480,000 Oklahomans voted that way in the midterm election. State Rep. Trish Ranson, a Democrat from Stillwater, said she wants to file legislation that will do away with this. “When we are looking...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okemahnewsleader.com

Attorney General O’Connor Responds to Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals Decision in Glossip Case

Attorney General O’Connor Responds to Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals Decision in Glossip Case. OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor released the following statement, “Over twenty five years ago, on January 7, 1997, 54-year-old Barry Van Treese was murdered with a baseball bat in Oklahoma City. In 2004, an Oklahoma County jury convicted Richard Glossip of First-Degree Murder for hiring Justin Sneed to kill Mr. Van Treese. The Glossip conviction has been affirmed through numerous appeals and challenges. Today, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals denied Glossip’s recent challenge, concluding that Glossip failed to show that he is innocent of the murder. The Court takes claims of factual innocence ‘seriously’ and thoroughly reviewed Glossip’s application. The Court recognized, as we have said all along, ‘Far from making a claim of factual innocence, Glossip actually raises a theory of a defense’ considered by the Court in prior appeals or applications. The Court further found ‘no evidence that Sneed has ever sought to recant his testimony in any meaningful way’ and that his testimony was ‘corroborated by compelling evidence.’
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
HuffPost

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt Defeats State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) was projected to win reelection Tuesday, easily overcoming a robust bid from state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. Though the state has a reputation for being deeply conservative, giving Donald Trump 65% of its presidential vote in 2020, for example, Hofmeister had raised hopes for an underdog victory by attacking Stitt over a series of ethics scandals and accusing him of wanting to shutter rural schools because of his support for school vouchers.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ponca City News

More than 6,000 teachers across Oklahoma received $6 million

Using federal pandemic relief funds, OSDE partnered with the national nonprofit DonorsChoose to award public school teachers with Classroom Learning and School Supplies (CLASS 2.0) grants up to $800 each. Pictured: RaeShauna Anderson, kindergarten teacher at Roosevelt Elementary, is shown with learning tools she received when her fine motor skills...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

7News breaks down election results from across Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahomans went to the polls last night to cast their votes in dozens of races across the state, including big ones for the Governor, State Superintendent and two Senate seats. The Republican candidates won all of the statewide races and Chase showed a breakdown of how...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy