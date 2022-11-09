Read full article on original website
kgou.org
Republican dominance continues in Oklahoma elections
Capitol Insider sponsored by the Oklahoma State Medical Association. Physicians dedicated to providing and increasing access to health care for all Oklahomans. More on the vision and mission of OSMA @okmed.org. Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider - taking you inside politics, policy, government and elections in Oklahoma. I'm Dick...
city-sentinel.com
Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory
In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
readfrontier.org
Stitt’s big win shows Oklahoma is as red as ever
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection victory solidifies the strong grasp the Republican Party has in Oklahoma where millions of dollars in spending from opposition groups didn’t make much of a dent. Outside groups spent more than $14 million against Stitt in his re-election bid, according to media tracking firms...
KOCO
Oklahoma tribal leaders react to Gov. Kevin Stitt's reelection victory
OKLAHOMA CITY — Leaders from tribal nations and organizations in Oklahoma reacted Thursday to Gov. Kevin Stitt's reelection victory. The relationship between Stitt and the tribes has been rocky throughout his time in office, but tribal leaders said it is not too late to fix it. “When you take...
readfrontier.org
Clean sweep for Republicans in Oklahoma as conservatives coast to wins in Governor, Superintendent and Congressional races
Gov. Kevin Stitt won re-election on Tuesday, staving off a challenge from outgoing State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister as Republicans swept the most high-profile races in Oklahoma on Tuesday. Ryan Walters was elected as State Superintendent Tuesday night, defeating Oklahoma City teacher Jena Nelson. Walters is a political newcomer, who Stitt...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
oklahomawatch.org
Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory
Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
KOCO
Oklahomans look forward to upcoming vote after other states decide on recreational marijuana
OKLAHOMA CITY — After one big election night, Oklahomans now look forward to a major choice they'll make in March on whether to legalize recreational marijuana. It's an issue five states faced Tuesday, with three – Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota – voting it down. Missouri and Maryland voted to legalize it.
Who Owns The Most Land In Oklahoma?
If you've driven anywhere in Oklahoma, it's hard not to notice the sheer amount of farm and ranch land lining every highway in this state. Even though the Sooner State is thought of mostly as a crop-producing farm state, we appear on a few top-5 lists for animal production. While...
Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
KOCO
Oklahoma Election Results: 2022 midterm election in Oklahoma
It's Election Day, and voters have made big decisions that will impact Oklahoma's future. Watch the video player above as the KOCO 5 News Team breaks down the election as the results unfold. Oklahomans decided on important races, including for governor, both U.S. Senate seats and Oklahoma’s state superintendent of...
koamnewsnow.com
Former Firefighter sentenced for two Bank Robberies in Oklahoma
BIXBY, Okla. – A Bixby man and former firefighter was sentenced on November 9th for robbing two Oklahoma banks of nearly $320,000. “Jerry Brown’s string of criminal acts included two bank robberies and attempting to escape prosecution by staging his own disappearance to look like a kidnapping,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmaker says she wants to get rid of straight-party voting
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma state legislator wants to get rid of straight-party voting after nearly 480,000 Oklahomans voted that way in the midterm election. State Rep. Trish Ranson, a Democrat from Stillwater, said she wants to file legislation that will do away with this. “When we are looking...
okemahnewsleader.com
Attorney General O’Connor Responds to Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals Decision in Glossip Case
Attorney General O’Connor Responds to Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals Decision in Glossip Case. OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor released the following statement, “Over twenty five years ago, on January 7, 1997, 54-year-old Barry Van Treese was murdered with a baseball bat in Oklahoma City. In 2004, an Oklahoma County jury convicted Richard Glossip of First-Degree Murder for hiring Justin Sneed to kill Mr. Van Treese. The Glossip conviction has been affirmed through numerous appeals and challenges. Today, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals denied Glossip’s recent challenge, concluding that Glossip failed to show that he is innocent of the murder. The Court takes claims of factual innocence ‘seriously’ and thoroughly reviewed Glossip’s application. The Court recognized, as we have said all along, ‘Far from making a claim of factual innocence, Glossip actually raises a theory of a defense’ considered by the Court in prior appeals or applications. The Court further found ‘no evidence that Sneed has ever sought to recant his testimony in any meaningful way’ and that his testimony was ‘corroborated by compelling evidence.’
Sen. Stephens encourages Oklahoma to ‘lock the clock’
Senator Blake Stephens is advocating for Daylight Saving Time (DST) to be Oklahoma's official year-round time.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt Defeats State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) was projected to win reelection Tuesday, easily overcoming a robust bid from state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. Though the state has a reputation for being deeply conservative, giving Donald Trump 65% of its presidential vote in 2020, for example, Hofmeister had raised hopes for an underdog victory by attacking Stitt over a series of ethics scandals and accusing him of wanting to shutter rural schools because of his support for school vouchers.
KOCO
Veterans from Oklahoma's 39 Native tribes are invited to participate in history-making project
OKLAHOMA CITY — Veterans from Oklahoma's 39 Native tribes were involved in a history-making project Friday at Oklahoma City's First Americans Museum. The event gave the service members the opportunity to be added to an interactive database featured in the OKLA HOMMA Tribal Nations Gallery. The museum invited veterans...
Study: Oklahoma Executes More People Per Capita Than Any Other State
Oklahoma will continue executing inmates on a monthly basis. Next week, Richard Fairchild is scheduled to be executed. Fairchild was convicted of beating a child to death in 1993. Supporters of Fairchild say he should be taken off of death row because of brain damage that has left him ‘vulnerable...
Ponca City News
More than 6,000 teachers across Oklahoma received $6 million
Using federal pandemic relief funds, OSDE partnered with the national nonprofit DonorsChoose to award public school teachers with Classroom Learning and School Supplies (CLASS 2.0) grants up to $800 each. Pictured: RaeShauna Anderson, kindergarten teacher at Roosevelt Elementary, is shown with learning tools she received when her fine motor skills...
kswo.com
7News breaks down election results from across Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahomans went to the polls last night to cast their votes in dozens of races across the state, including big ones for the Governor, State Superintendent and two Senate seats. The Republican candidates won all of the statewide races and Chase showed a breakdown of how...
