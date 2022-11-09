College Football Playoff 2023: Georgia grabs top spot in second rankings, updated title odds

For The Win is tracking the College Football Playoff rankings all season long. We’ll have updated title odds and notes on each contender every Tuesday the rankings are revealed. Week 1 rankings can be found here.

Two weeks in and the College Football Playoff rankings already have a major shakeup at the top. But the committee knew that was coming right? It had to after ranking Tennessee No. 1 last week before traveling to face No. 3 Georgia. Well, after the Bulldogs thoroughly shut down the Volunteers on Saturday, the defending champions are one step closer towards becoming back-to-back champions.

Here’s a look at the latest rankings.

1

Georgia (-105)

Title Odds Last Week: +200

Right where they belong.

After knocking off No. 1 Tennessee, Georgia now has resume-defining wins over No. 11 Oregon, Florida and South Carolina along with a plethora of blowouts. The Bulldogs are on track to give themselves another boost in the SEC title game. Before then, they just have to get by Mississippi State, Kentucky and Georgia Tech.

An undefeated regular season run is very much on the table.

2

Ohio State (+225)

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

Title Odds Last Week: +200

The top two teams in the rankings haven’t been tested much this year, but they’ve passed with flying colors each time. Ohio State has wins over No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 13 Penn State. After defeating Northwestern in a windy downpour on the road, the committee feels they still belong at the top. Only two teams separate the Buckeyes from their season finale against No. 3 Michigan — Indiana and Maryland.

3

Michigan (+800)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

A strong 52-17 victory over Rutgers has Michigan right on track to make sure its annual meeting with Ohio State has the highest stakes possible. But the Wolverines still need to get past Nebraska and No. 21 Illinois before then.

The Illini, in particular, won’t make things easy.

4

TCU

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, some respect for the Horned Frogs.

Undefeated with signature wins over No. 18 Oklahoma, No. 19 Kansas, No. 8 Oklahoma State and No. 17 Kansas State—all consecutively, no less—TCU is fully in the playoff picture ahead of another ranked matchup at No. 18 Texas this weekend.

If the Horned Frogs can get past the Longhorns, they’ll just have to make it through Baylor and Iowa State before the Big 12 title game.

25

Washington