ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

College Football Playoff 2023: Georgia grabs top spot in second rankings, updated title odds

By Blake Schuster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S5JiQ_0j3kfSpn00

For The Win is tracking the College Football Playoff rankings all season long. We’ll have updated title odds and notes on each contender every Tuesday the rankings are revealed. Week 1 rankings can be found here.

Two weeks in and the College Football Playoff rankings already have a major shakeup at the top. But the committee knew that was coming right? It had to after ranking Tennessee No. 1 last week before traveling to face No. 3 Georgia. Well, after the Bulldogs thoroughly shut down the Volunteers on Saturday, the defending champions are one step closer towards becoming back-to-back champions.

Here’s a look at the latest rankings.

1

Georgia (-105)

Title Odds Last Week: +200

Right where they belong.

After knocking off No. 1 Tennessee, Georgia now has resume-defining wins over No. 11 Oregon, Florida and South Carolina along with a plethora of blowouts. The Bulldogs are on track to give themselves another boost in the SEC title game. Before then, they just have to get by Mississippi State, Kentucky and Georgia Tech.

An undefeated regular season run is very much on the table.

2

Ohio State (+225)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EY1XY_0j3kfSpn00
AP Photo/Barry Reeger

Title Odds Last Week: +200

The top two teams in the rankings haven’t been tested much this year, but they’ve passed with flying colors each time. Ohio State has wins over No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 13 Penn State. After defeating Northwestern in a windy downpour on the road, the committee feels they still belong at the top. Only two teams separate the Buckeyes from their season finale against No. 3 Michigan — Indiana and Maryland.

3

Michigan (+800)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44b44t_0j3kfSpn00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

A strong 52-17 victory over Rutgers has Michigan right on track to make sure its annual meeting with Ohio State has the highest stakes possible. But the Wolverines still need to get past Nebraska and No. 21 Illinois before then.

The Illini, in particular, won’t make things easy.

4

TCU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GMYTM_0j3kfSpn00
 Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, some respect for the Horned Frogs.

Undefeated with signature wins over No. 18 Oklahoma, No. 19 Kansas, No. 8 Oklahoma State and No. 17 Kansas State—all consecutively, no less—TCU is fully in the playoff picture ahead of another ranked matchup at No. 18 Texas this weekend.

If the Horned Frogs can get past the Longhorns, they’ll just have to make it through Baylor and Iowa State before the Big 12 title game.

25

Washington

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tigers tumble in USA TODAY’s latest College Football Re-Rank 1-131

As if Saturday’s heartbreaking loss at Notre Dame wasn’t enough, Clemson is continuing to suffer the consequences of its shortcomings in USA TODAY’s latest edition of its College Football Re-Rank 1-131, which was released on Monday. In the latest poll following Week 10, the Tigers fell five spots to No. 11. For the first time this season, Clemson now is an outsider looking into the top 10 with its playoff hopes hanging by a thread. USA TODAY sports writer Paul Myerberg’s top 5 saw a big shakeup despite Georgia remaining in the top spot. Following a tough loss to Georgia, Tennessee fell three...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon Ducks expecting visit from 5-star DL ranked No. 1 in the 2023 class

The Oregon Ducks are expecting a big-time visitor for this weekend’s game against the Washington Huskies. Sources have confirmed that five-star David Hicks, the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2023 class and No. 9 overall player in the nation, is taking an unofficial visit to Eugene. Hicks is committed to Texas A&M, but the Ducks have remained aggressive in his recruitment and sources indicate they are not out of the running for his signature. At 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, Hicks would be a monstrous addition to Oregon’s defensive line next year. This would be his third visit to Eugene, where he has...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn dealing with flu ahead of Texas A&M game

Texas A&M was dealing with the flu before its game against Florida. Now, it seems like it may be spreading to the Tigers too. Nathan King of 247Sports reported on Wednesday that Auburn is also feeling flu symptoms, this time after a game against Mississippi State. Head coach Cadillac Williams said in a press conference that a “couple of guys” missed practice but that he does not anticipate it to be a problem ahead of the team’s matchup with the Aggies.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star Buford DE names his top schools

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for Buford High School defensive end Eddrick Houston, who is a member of the class of 2024. Houston is ranked as a five-star recruit. Eddrick Houston has helped Buford win a couple of state championships, in football, against top flight competition in...
BUFORD, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What NBA scouts are saying about Arkansas forward Jordan Walsh

Arkansas basketball enters the 2022-23 basketball season behind one of the most impressive recruiting classes in program history. The class is ranked No. 2 in the nation and includes three McDonalds All-Americans in Nick Smith Jr., Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh. With a collection of talent like that, the intrigue and excitement for Arkansas basketball extends far beyond just the fanbase. NBA scouts and executives are also going to be keeping a close eye on this year’s team, as the trio of Smith Jr., Black and Walsh are all projected to be first round selections in the 2023 NBA Draft. The most...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Recruiting Party: Updated list of prospects visiting for No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 25 Washington game

Whichever way you want to look at it, the showdown between the No. 6 Oregon Ducks and No. 25 Washington Huskies is going to be of utmost importance on Saturday. This matchup will have major ramifications in the College Football Playoff world. This is one of the Ducks’ biggest remaining tests. Dan Lanning and Kalen DeBoer are in their first seasons at the schools; each is trying to gain an early leg up in the heated rivalry. And then, you have the rivalry. If you don’t know what’s at stake when Oregon plays Washington, you haven’t been paying very close attention. On...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Key player ruled out for Nebraska vs. Michigan football

For Nebraska to pull off the upset in Ann Arbor this weekend, it needs all hands on deck. However, that certainly will not be the case. The Huskers will travel to Michigan Stadium on Saturday, but they will do so without perhaps their key player. While he may not be prolific, quarterback Casey Thompson has been solid for Nebraska, throwing for 2,023 yards in eight games. He’s completing 62.9% of his passes and has thrown 12 touchdowns, but also 10 interceptions. The Texas transfer would be likely necessary for the Cornhuskers to have a chance at the upset.
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC football releases uniform combination for Wake Forest game

The UNC football program enters a big game on Saturday, traveling to Winston-Salem to take on Wake Forest. A win would clinch the ACC coastal division for the Tar Heels and keep the very slim College Football Playoff hopes they have alive. While a loss wouldn’t be a disaster in terms of the coastal division just yet, it’s better to do your part and get things done. Ahead of the primetime showdown, UNC revealed the uniform combo they are going with for the game. And the Tar Heels are going with a blue helmet, white jersey and white pants look for the game: Under the lights on Saturday night 🤩#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/U6OKG2XWfK — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) November 10, 2022   Make no mistake, this is a big game for the Tar Heels under the lights on the road. While Wake has struggled the previous two games, they are still a dangerous team. UNC will need to bring it on Saturday night and keep proving the doubters wrong. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC did something they haven’t done in 40 years in season opener

The North Carolina Tar Heels opened up its 2022-23 campaign with a 69-56 win over UNC-Wilmington on Monday night. It was the start of what they hope is a very special season in Chapel Hill and although UNC struggled at times in the game, they pulled away with the win. The Seahawks deserve credit for how they played, putting pressure as UNC tried to bring the ball up the court. The ability to try and trap players slowed down UNC’s offense as they didn’t have a transition basket until the second half. But one stat that was a little jarring is something...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arizona at UCLA odds, picks and predictions

The Arizona Wildcats (3-6, 1-5 PAC-12) will travel to take on the No. 10 UCLA Bruins (8-1, 5-1) Saturday at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Arizona vs. UCLA odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
TUCSON, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
227K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy