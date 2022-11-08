New York, United States, 8th November, 2022, Chainwire. Coinbase Ventures and Binance Labs backed Covalent, a Web3 data provider and Unified API Key creator, announced today a significant milestone with blockchain Layer 2 (L2) scaling solution Boba Network: Covalent will serve as the first data provider to offer full data visibility into all four of Boba’s L2 mainnet and testnet chains across Avalanche, Ethereum, Moonbeam, and BNB chain. This partnership comes at a time when L2 activities within the larger Web3 ecosystem continue to accelerate. A recent report by Covalent tracked a 15 percent rise in the number of API calls from the L2 chains it has indexed.

