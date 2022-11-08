Read full article on original website
Three New Projects to Watch for 2023 in the Web3 Entertainment Market
In the world of web3 entertainment, there are several new projects that everyone will be watching in 2023. These projects can bring new ideas to the industry and introduce new levels of engagement and excitement. This article will examine three promising new projects in the space and what they offer...
ClubRare, the First Full-stack Physical NFT Marketplace, Announces Competition Ahead of Beta Version 2 Launch
November 07, 2022 – ClubRare, the first Full-stack Physical NFT Marketplace, has announced a new competition right as it expands its global reach via the Ethereum blockchain. The competition, which began on November 2, and will last until November 30, will give tokens worth $100,000 to early community participants.
Dogeliens Token is the latest Platform inspired by Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, and is ready to make its mark
Dogecoin (DOGE) is responsible for kicking off the trend of meme cryptocurrencies in 2013. Based on the wildly popular “doge” internet meme, Dogecoin was created and released after the initial wave of tokens. The dog-based project has spawned hundreds of imitators since its release, two of which we’ll discuss later.
Umetaworld launches NFT collection of room in its virtual world
A virtual world of Augmented cities and places, Umetaworld has unveiled its NFT collection of rooms in its virtual replica of the real world. The platform provides a secure connection between Web 3.0 users, physical and virtual experience. This bridge aids users to design their assets, monetising them via NFTs.
Covalent Onboards L2 Blockchain Data as Boba Network Scales
New York, United States, 8th November, 2022, Chainwire. Coinbase Ventures and Binance Labs backed Covalent, a Web3 data provider and Unified API Key creator, announced today a significant milestone with blockchain Layer 2 (L2) scaling solution Boba Network: Covalent will serve as the first data provider to offer full data visibility into all four of Boba’s L2 mainnet and testnet chains across Avalanche, Ethereum, Moonbeam, and BNB chain. This partnership comes at a time when L2 activities within the larger Web3 ecosystem continue to accelerate. A recent report by Covalent tracked a 15 percent rise in the number of API calls from the L2 chains it has indexed.
Former Meta and Pinterest Executive Joins Sequoia-Backed Decentralized Social as COO
Seasoned tech exec brings deep expertise in business development, partner ecosystems and go-to-market to DeSo – the leader in blockchain technology for creator content. Salil Shah, former Meta and Pinterest executive, has joined DeSo, a new blockchain platform that has raised $200 million from Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, CAA and Coinbase.
Low-code platform Genesis Global hires Tej Sidhu as CTO
Low-code application development platform Genesis Global has appointed Tej Sidhu as chief technology officer (CTO). Sidhu brings “deep experience” developing tech strategies and development teams across fintech firms, Genesis says. Genesis Global CEO and co-founder Stephen Murphy says: “Tej will propel our platform strategy and lead our global...
AllianceBlock partners with GBG to launch TIDV for on-chain identity verification
AllianceBlock has a mission of building seamless gateways into DeFi. It has launched Trustless IDentity Verification (TIDV) solution on Mainnet. The TIDV simplifies the KYC process since users only need to connect their crypto wallet once. AllianceBlock has launched the launch of its Trustless IDentity Verification (TIDV) solution on Mainnet....
New MetaMask DApp Bridges Multiple Blockchains
A new DApp in MetaMask will allow users to transfer tokens between multiple blockchain bridges. Consensys, a blockchain software tech giant, recently announced that MetaMask users will now be able to bridge multiple blockchains through MetaMask Bridges. This will facilitate blockchain interoperability even more than before. Besides Ethereum Virtual Machine...
Bored Ape Founders Propose NFT Royalties Model, Decry OpenSea’s Stance as 'Not Great'
Yuga Labs’ founders rail against marketplaces that are rejecting creator royalties, suggesting a DAO-governed allowlist system. Yuga Labs’ founders defended NFT creator royalties and called out marketplaces that are rejecting them. They proposed a community-governed allowlist model that lets creators decide which marketplaces can handle secondary sales of...
