ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

Three New Projects to Watch for 2023 in the Web3 Entertainment Market

In the world of web3 entertainment, there are several new projects that everyone will be watching in 2023. These projects can bring new ideas to the industry and introduce new levels of engagement and excitement. This article will examine three promising new projects in the space and what they offer...
binbits.com

Umetaworld launches NFT collection of room in its virtual world

A virtual world of Augmented cities and places, Umetaworld has unveiled its NFT collection of rooms in its virtual replica of the real world. The platform provides a secure connection between Web 3.0 users, physical and virtual experience. This bridge aids users to design their assets, monetising them via NFTs.
binbits.com

Covalent Onboards L2 Blockchain Data as Boba Network Scales

New York, United States, 8th November, 2022, Chainwire. Coinbase Ventures and Binance Labs backed Covalent, a Web3 data provider and Unified API Key creator, announced today a significant milestone with blockchain Layer 2 (L2) scaling solution Boba Network: Covalent will serve as the first data provider to offer full data visibility into all four of Boba’s L2 mainnet and testnet chains across Avalanche, Ethereum, Moonbeam, and BNB chain. This partnership comes at a time when L2 activities within the larger Web3 ecosystem continue to accelerate. A recent report by Covalent tracked a 15 percent rise in the number of API calls from the L2 chains it has indexed.
fintechfutures.com

Low-code platform Genesis Global hires Tej Sidhu as CTO

Low-code application development platform Genesis Global has appointed Tej Sidhu as chief technology officer (CTO). Sidhu brings “deep experience” developing tech strategies and development teams across fintech firms, Genesis says. Genesis Global CEO and co-founder Stephen Murphy says: “Tej will propel our platform strategy and lead our global...
invezz.com

AllianceBlock partners with GBG to launch TIDV for on-chain identity verification

AllianceBlock has a mission of building seamless gateways into DeFi. It has launched Trustless IDentity Verification (TIDV) solution on Mainnet. The TIDV simplifies the KYC process since users only need to connect their crypto wallet once. AllianceBlock has launched the launch of its Trustless IDentity Verification (TIDV) solution on Mainnet....
crypto-academy.org

New MetaMask DApp Bridges Multiple Blockchains

A new DApp in MetaMask will allow users to transfer tokens between multiple blockchain bridges. Consensys, a blockchain software tech giant, recently announced that MetaMask users will now be able to bridge multiple blockchains through MetaMask Bridges. This will facilitate blockchain interoperability even more than before. Besides Ethereum Virtual Machine...
decrypt.co

Bored Ape Founders Propose NFT Royalties Model, Decry OpenSea’s Stance as 'Not Great'

Yuga Labs’ founders rail against marketplaces that are rejecting creator royalties, suggesting a DAO-governed allowlist system. Yuga Labs’ founders defended NFT creator royalties and called out marketplaces that are rejecting them. They proposed a community-governed allowlist model that lets creators decide which marketplaces can handle secondary sales of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy