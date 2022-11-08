Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Octavia Banks Launches Debut Knitwear Collection
Emerging London-based brand, Octavia Banks, was first founded in November 2020 after fashion graduate Charlotte Banks felt artistically stifled by the effects of the pandemic and multiple national lockdowns. Banks’ brand rose to prominence through her now-Trademarked marbling technique, which later became the brand’s unique signifier. Now, Octavia...
hypebeast.com
CASETiFY Launches Exclusive Collection for M+’s 'Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now' Exhibition
Featuring artworks displayed at the show. Following collaborations with the Louvre and The Met, CASETiFY now partners with Hong Kong’s new M+ Museum to celebrate the arrival of its Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now exhibition opening on November 12. The upcoming show is the largest-ever retrospective exhibition of Kusama in Asia outside of Japan, looking to examine her artistic practice over the years through the six themes: Infinity, Accumulation, Radical Connectivity, Biocosmic, Death, and Force of Life.
Hypebae
Luxury Skincare Brand Leland Francis Launches Genderful, Earthy Fragrance Collection
Luxury skincare brand Leland Francis leaps into fragrance with the launch of its carefully curated unisex “Nature In a Bottle” collection. Founder Dillon Peña ideated this collection to tell his story as an Oklahoma-born artist with a powerful attachment to clean beauty and his authentic hometown surroundings. The fragrances are embodied in nature, with a piece of this collection paying homage to Peña’s grandmother. “La Reina,” a rose scent and “Dirt Roads,” a nostalgic, earthy aroma, are just a few ways Peña remembers his dear family and home. The Leland Francis Eau de Parfums are derived from plant-based natural ingredients that make the power last in the sheerest but impactful way.
hypebeast.com
NTN Unveils Its Inaugural Summer 2023 Collection
Founded by designer Nobuaki Takahashi, an integral part of the design team at sacai, NTN is an emerging Japanese label centered around functionality and timeless design. Drawing from an array of references, the label reinterprets established silhouettes under the name NTN, Nobuaki Takahashi’s initials and an additional “N” that represents his desire to create products of permanence.
yankodesign.com
This shape-changing Mercedes-Maybach has a canvas for digital artists to explore
There are eye-popping concept cars, and then there are some that are totally bonkers. This Mercedes-Maybach concept is exactly what I mean. The grand tourer coupe for high-class nomads is straight out of “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” handbook with its extra-elongated shape, and that’s where it’s Cyberpunkish appeal lies.
petapixel.com
AI Photo Restoration Brings Victorian Portraits to Life
A fascinating video made by Mystery Scoop has brought to life old Victorian-era portraits by using the latest technology in artificial intelligence (AI). The video scrolls through portraits taken in the 19th century and the photos come to life with color and movement as they go. “After receiving such good...
CONTEMPORIST
A Curved Brick Facade Presents A Contemporary Face For This Collection Of Townhomes
Architecture firm KUD has designed the Imperium Town Homes, a collection of 4 townhouses in Australia, with a curved brick facade. The exterior features natural earth-colored bricks accented by protruding black metal window frames. The black frames cast shadows onto the brick, adding even further interest to the building’s exterior....
This Travel Writer’s 450-Square-Foot Studio Apartment Is a Cabinet of Curiosities
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Location: Capitol Hill — Washington, D.C. Size: 450 square feet. Type of Home: Studio apartment. Years Lived In: 2 years, renting. Travel...
Boat of the Week: This New 96-Foot Explorer Blends Salty Tugboat Design With Loads of Luxury
Not bad for a designer who has never designed a luxury yacht before. Meet Jozeph Forakis, who penned the polarizing, tugboat-inspired looks for CL Yachts’ brand-new CLX96 explorer, arguably Boat of the Show at this week’s Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Before joining CL in early 2017, the...
The former CEO of fitness bike maker Peloton will now be selling rugs
Peloton bikes were all the rage during the pandemic, making cofounder and then CEO John Foley a billionaire. And then, after people began venturing outside their homes again, Peloton struggled to keep its mojo. Earlier this year, Foley left the company, losing 87% of his wealth on paper by the...
A 520-Square-Foot NYC Studio’s Secret Is Flexible Furniture and Drop-Dead Gorgeous Architectural Details
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The first thing about this 520-square-foot studio apartment in a brownstone on New York City’s Upper West Side that intrigued Jessica Rachel Williams was a large, picturesque unique window facing the building’s back courtyard. Five years ago, Jessica’s plans to remain in New York City hinged on whether she’d be able to find an “incredible” apartment within budget. On her final apartment search, she applied for — and got — this studio apartment that had been listed that day.
Sanlorenzo’s Newest 187-Foot Steel Superyacht Just Hit the Water in Italy
Sanlorenzo’s fleet just got a little bigger. The Italian yard launched the first 57Steel yacht off the coast of La Spezia on Monday, November 7. As its moniker implies, the superyacht spans 187 feet (57 meters) and is crafted from steel. The newcomer sits between the smaller 52Steel and larger 62Steel models in the series, but has an entirely different layout than its two predecessors. Sanlorenzo is known for breaking the rules of yacht design to create new ways of living on board. This latest vessel is no exception. Penned by Bernardo Zuccon and the team at Zuccon International Project, the 57Steel...
binbits.com
Bebop launches on Polygon network
Bebop, a decentralized trading platform has been integrated on Polygon network. The protocol announced the development in its Tuesday Twitter post. According to Bebop, the integration will allow its users to enjoy lower network fees. More so, Bebop believes its users will be able to transact faster with the same...
Boat of the Week: This 192-Foot Moon-Inspired Superyacht Has a Meteorite in the Dining Room Table
Lusine, the 197-foot custom displacement yacht built by Heesen, is a bittersweet boat. It has an out-of-this-world interior containing more than 180 rare materials, including an intergalactic slice of a meteorite. But the owner, who relished the chance to specify every detail, passed away just one week before the yacht was launched. He never saw his dreamboat. Delivered in February 2022, Lusine’s four-year build continued throughout the pandemic. The one fly in the Covid ointment was the owner’s inability to travel from his home in the Middle East, which ruled out visits to Heesen’s facility in The Netherlands. He was highly...
Washington Examiner
Art collection of Microsoft co-founder sells for record-breaking $1.5 billion
The art collection of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has sold for a whopping $1.5 billion at an auction on Wednesday night. The sale of the portraits and artworks at Christie's, an auction business in New York, spanned over 500 years of art throughout history, including works by Vincent van Gogh, Jasper Johns, and Paul Gauguin. A total of 60 artworks were sold in the evening, leading to the record-breaking total of $1,506,386,000, with five of the paintings selling for over $100 million, according to Christie's.
mansionglobal.com
Quirky English House—With a Dash of Japanese Minka—Lists for Nearly £6 Million
“Part Japanese, part medieval cloister, part Roman villa”—that’s how host Kevin McCloud described this property on the Channel 4 home-building and renovation show “Grand Designs.”. Now, the architectural amalgamation, otherwise known as Abbey Orchard House, is on the market for £5.95 million (US$6.8 million). The...
binbits.com
BitDAO community demands proof of funds from Alameda
The drama surrounding FTX-Alameda has taken a new dimension in the early hours of today. Adding to the burning wildfire is BitDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization that asked Alameda to prove that they still hold the 100 million BIT token the firm acquired last year. The request emanated after the BIT token dipped by 20%.
binbits.com
Covalent Onboards L2 Blockchain Data as Boba Network Scales
New York, United States, 8th November, 2022, Chainwire. Coinbase Ventures and Binance Labs backed Covalent, a Web3 data provider and Unified API Key creator, announced today a significant milestone with blockchain Layer 2 (L2) scaling solution Boba Network: Covalent will serve as the first data provider to offer full data visibility into all four of Boba’s L2 mainnet and testnet chains across Avalanche, Ethereum, Moonbeam, and BNB chain. This partnership comes at a time when L2 activities within the larger Web3 ecosystem continue to accelerate. A recent report by Covalent tracked a 15 percent rise in the number of API calls from the L2 chains it has indexed.
binbits.com
Meta layoffs 13% of its workforce
Popular social networking firm, Meta has resolved to layoff 13% of its workforce. This development was confirmed in a letter conveyed to the employees by its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. According to the letter, the layoff of about 11,000 of its employees emerged as a part of the measures towards cutting losses and costs.
New studio baguette bags have arrived at luxury retailer Coach
Luxury retailer Coach’s new studio baguette bags have arrived and the whole family will never so look so slick. These neat-looking bags will go with any outfit and will stand out in any crowd. Coach describes the bag as such: A timeless style that you’ll love (and wear) for...
