Mcallen, TX

AFP

Ukraine says West on way to 'joint victory' after Russia retreat

Kyiv said on Saturday that the West was on its way to "joint victory" over Moscow after Ukraine said it had wrested back Kherson, the first major urban hub to fall after Russia's invasion on February 24.  "In February, Russia failed to take any of its major objectives except Kherson," Wallace said in a statement.
The Independent

Indians cast their ballot at world’s highest polling booth

Indians participating in elections to choose the chief minister for the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh cast their ballot at the world’s highest polling station.Of the 7,884 polling stations set up across the hilly state, one was set up  Tashigang in Lahaul and Spiti district. Situated at the height of 15,256 ft, it is the world’s highest polling station that has 52 registered voters.“It has been made Model Polling station to make voting easy for senior citizens & disabled voters,” said the state’s chief electoral office in a tweet.Himachal Pradesh, where prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party locked in...
The Guardian

German chancellor condemns crackdown on protests in Iran

The German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has strongly criticised the Iranian government for its brutal crackdown on protests and said Germany stood “shoulder to shoulder with the Iranian people”. Scholz said the protests sparked by the death on 16 September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her detention by Iran’s...

