Indians participating in elections to choose the chief minister for the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh cast their ballot at the world’s highest polling station.Of the 7,884 polling stations set up across the hilly state, one was set up Tashigang in Lahaul and Spiti district. Situated at the height of 15,256 ft, it is the world’s highest polling station that has 52 registered voters.“It has been made Model Polling station to make voting easy for senior citizens & disabled voters,” said the state’s chief electoral office in a tweet.Himachal Pradesh, where prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party locked in...

