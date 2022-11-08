Read full article on original website
Mark Kelly wins (again). The party of McCain could have won this race
OPINION: After Mark Kelly's win, Republicans ought ask themselves what went wrong. The answer has nothing to do with Maricopa County's vote counting or printing problems at the polls. Arizona Republic. It seems fitting that Sen. Mark Kelly and Adrian Fontes would win their elections on Veteran’s Day. Kelly,...
Arizona Democrat Adrian Fontes defeats Trump-backed candidate in secretary of state race
Democratic candidate Adrian Fontes has defeated Republican state Rep. Mark Finchem, a 2020 election skeptic, to become Arizona's secretary of state.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow declares new ‘temporary capital’ for Kherson region after Ukraine retakes city
Russian state news agency says Henichesk declared temporary administrative capital after Kherson city taken by Ukraine
Ukraine says West on way to 'joint victory' after Russia retreat
Kyiv said on Saturday that the West was on its way to "joint victory" over Moscow after Ukraine said it had wrested back Kherson, the first major urban hub to fall after Russia's invasion on February 24. "In February, Russia failed to take any of its major objectives except Kherson," Wallace said in a statement.
Indians cast their ballot at world’s highest polling booth
Indians participating in elections to choose the chief minister for the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh cast their ballot at the world’s highest polling station.Of the 7,884 polling stations set up across the hilly state, one was set up Tashigang in Lahaul and Spiti district. Situated at the height of 15,256 ft, it is the world’s highest polling station that has 52 registered voters.“It has been made Model Polling station to make voting easy for senior citizens & disabled voters,” said the state’s chief electoral office in a tweet.Himachal Pradesh, where prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party locked in...
Lopez Obrador is threatening Mexico’s democracy. It’s time for Biden to break his silence | Opinion
President Biden is too worried about antagonizing Lopez Obrador at a time he needs the Mexican president’s help, Andres Oppenheimer says.
German chancellor condemns crackdown on protests in Iran
The German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has strongly criticised the Iranian government for its brutal crackdown on protests and said Germany stood “shoulder to shoulder with the Iranian people”. Scholz said the protests sparked by the death on 16 September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her detention by Iran’s...
