Tennessee vs. Ohio State, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch women's college basketball

The #5 Tennessee Volunteers will open up the 2022-23 season on the road to face the #14 Ohio State Buckeyes in NCAA women’s college basketball.

Tennessee is coming off a 17-8 season last year as they look to start the year off strong but it won’t be an easy task with a tough game to begin the season. Meanwhile, Ohio State is coming off a 13-7 record overall last year and will be thinking about an upset in their first game of the season tonight.

This will be a great opening day for college hoops, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game.

#5 Tennessee at #14 Ohio State

When: Tuesday, November 8

Tuesday, November 8 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. ET.

