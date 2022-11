With 99% of voting precincts reporting, the Coconino County general election results still show Becky Daggett ahead of Paul Deasy in the mayoral race. Daggett holds 60.7% of the votes, with Deasy behind her with 39.2% of the vote. The four candidates that still lead the city council race are...

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO