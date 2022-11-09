Read full article on original website
Huge addition as country’s No. 1 safety looks to return to Ohio State for The Game
The Buckeyes are working to land a 5-star athlete from Georgia who has plans to return to Ohio State for the Buckeyes’ game against Michigan.
Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder
Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
Georgia to See a Familiar Face on Saturday - Reintroducing Justin Robinson
Georgia has become accustomed to playing against familiar faces already this season. In the Florida game alone, two former Georgia players were lined up in the opposition's colors against the Bulldogs in the form of Jalen Kimber and Brenton Cox. As the NCAA Transfer Portal becomes more and ...
Paul Finebaum Is Blaming 1 Person For Alabama's Struggles
Paul Finebaum continues to vocalize his disappointment in Nick Saban. The ESPN analyst already said the iconic head coach looked "lost" and "miserable" on the sidelines during Saturday's 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. He's called this season Saban's "worst coaching job" at Alabama and suggested on more than one occasion that the dynast door is closing.
Paul Finebaum: "Say Goodbye" To 1 College Football Team's Playoff Chances
This past Saturday provided some further clarity into who can/won't make the College Football Playoff. And on Wednesday morning's "Get Up" on ESPN, Paul Finebaum bid farewell to one modern CFB power's chances of being one of the last four standing. Say goodbye to Clemson. They are done. They have...
College Basketball World Stunned By Upset Loss On Wednesday
The Kenny Payne era for the Louisville men's basketball team has begun with an upset loss to Bellarmine. On Wednesday night, Bellarmine showed up to the KFC Yum! Center and defeated Louisville by a final score of 67-66. Bellarmine is currently in its third season as a Division I program....
247Sports
Kansas State keeps tabs on local linebacker pair
Separated by just 26 miles last Friday night, two of the Sunflower State's more productive and intriguing senior linebackers led their squads into the second round of the KSHSAA playoff bracket. And with a constant stronghold on in-state prospects, it comes as no surprise to see K-State squarely involved in the late recruitments of both.
247Sports
For new AD John Cohen, 'the f-word' is paramount in Auburn's coaching search
AUBURN, Alabama — John Cohen dropped the f-word a few times when discussing Auburn’s ongoing coaching search. No one gasped, though. Only a few chuckles. “I’m going to use the f-word: fit,” Cohen said with a smile during his first Auburn press conference Tuesday. “And everybody uses it. But it’s real.”
Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment
Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
Oklahoma to Wear Alternate Uniforms Against West Virginia
The Sooners will once again don the "Rough Rider" uniform set this weekend in Morgantown.
Nebraska Coach Has Honest Reaction To Facing Michigan
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph has a huge challenge ahead as the Cornhuskers face off against the undefeated Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. Fresh off a disappointing blown lead to Minnesota this past weekend, Joseph's struggling squad will now look to bounce back against the No. 3-ranked team in the nation.
atozsports.com
What Jeremy Pruitt said about Tennessee’s loss to Georgia and the Vols’ chances of making the playoff
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt had some thoughts this week on UT’s 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Pruitt sat down with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith this week to discuss the Georgia/Tennessee game and the rest of the action from this past weekend. “Tennessee has been...
10 thoughts on Iowa basketball's three signees in the 2023 class
On Wednesday, Iowa basketball will announce the signing of three prospects in the 2023 class in Waukee Northwest four-star wing Pryce Sandfort and Moline (Ill.) three-star forward Owen Freeman and three-star point guard Brock Harding. HawkeyeInsider.com has covered the 2023 class for Iowa from the beginning to the end, and...
Tom Izzo officially welcomes the No. 3 recruiting class in the country
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo officially welcomed his stellar 2023 recruiting class officially today, the first day prospects in the 2023 recruiting class are allowed to sign. Five-star center Xavier Booker, four-star point guard Jeremy Fears, and four-star small forward Gehrig Normand signed their letters of intent on the...
Iowa State DL Blake Peterson enters transfer portal
Tuesday afternoon, 247 Sports learned that Iowa State redshirt junior defensive lineman Blake Peterson has entered the transfer portal. Peterson redshirted his initial college season in Ames. A South Dakota native, Peterson committed to Iowa State over offers such as Minnesota, South Dakota, SDSU and Wyoming, in the class of...
Kansas State vs. Baylor: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: McLane Stadium (45,140) Adam Alexander (Play-by-Play), Devin Gardner (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. Odds: Baylor -2.5, O/U 52. THE STORYLINES. 1) A week after...
Neal Brown addresses backlash, how he's approaching the situation
On Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown met with the media. The Mountaineers have lost three straight and are sitting at 3-6 on the season, squarely in the basement of the Big 12 Conference. That led to plenty of speculation about his job security, as well as backlash from fans. Brown addressed that during his press conference.
Michigan State offers 2023 Oklahoma ATH Morgan Pearson
Michigan State sent out an offer to 2023 Ardmore, (OK) three-star athlete Morgan Pearson this afternoon. Pearson is excited about the offer and will be on campus soon.
Yardbarker
Nick Saban’s stubbornness with keeping Bill O’Brien led to Alabama’s offensive demise
Nick Saban stands as arguably the greatest college football head coach in the sport, but even he is not above criticism. He stated in Monday’s presser that every play called, whether offense or defense, comes through his headset. Coach Saban can veto any call he wants to. Donnie Lee Jr., a former Alabama wide receiver, said ‘Saban coaches the coaches, and the assistants coach us as the players.’ Has the trust that Saban’s given to Bill O’Brien led to the demise of Alabama’s offense? Crimson Tide fans and numerous former players believe it has. In two years, the Tide has become overly reliant on Bryce Young to make plays.
247Sports
