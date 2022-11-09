ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder

Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Is Blaming 1 Person For Alabama's Struggles

Paul Finebaum continues to vocalize his disappointment in Nick Saban. The ESPN analyst already said the iconic head coach looked "lost" and "miserable" on the sidelines during Saturday's 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. He's called this season Saban's "worst coaching job" at Alabama and suggested on more than one occasion that the dynast door is closing.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Kansas State keeps tabs on local linebacker pair

Separated by just 26 miles last Friday night, two of the Sunflower State's more productive and intriguing senior linebackers led their squads into the second round of the KSHSAA playoff bracket. And with a constant stronghold on in-state prospects, it comes as no surprise to see K-State squarely involved in the late recruitments of both.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

For new AD John Cohen, 'the f-word' is paramount in Auburn's coaching search

AUBURN, Alabama — John Cohen dropped the f-word a few times when discussing Auburn’s ongoing coaching search. No one gasped, though. Only a few chuckles. “I’m going to use the f-word: fit,” Cohen said with a smile during his first Auburn press conference Tuesday. “And everybody uses it. But it’s real.”
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment

Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Nebraska Coach Has Honest Reaction To Facing Michigan

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph has a huge challenge ahead as the Cornhuskers face off against the undefeated Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. Fresh off a disappointing blown lead to Minnesota this past weekend, Joseph's struggling squad will now look to bounce back against the No. 3-ranked team in the nation.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

10 thoughts on Iowa basketball's three signees in the 2023 class

On Wednesday, Iowa basketball will announce the signing of three prospects in the 2023 class in Waukee Northwest four-star wing Pryce Sandfort and Moline (Ill.) three-star forward Owen Freeman and three-star point guard Brock Harding. HawkeyeInsider.com has covered the 2023 class for Iowa from the beginning to the end, and...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Iowa State DL Blake Peterson enters transfer portal

Tuesday afternoon, 247 Sports learned that Iowa State redshirt junior defensive lineman Blake Peterson has entered the transfer portal. Peterson redshirted his initial college season in Ames. A South Dakota native, Peterson committed to Iowa State over offers such as Minnesota, South Dakota, SDSU and Wyoming, in the class of...
AMES, IA
247Sports

Kansas State vs. Baylor: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds

Stadium: McLane Stadium (45,140) Adam Alexander (Play-by-Play), Devin Gardner (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. Odds: Baylor -2.5, O/U 52. THE STORYLINES. 1) A week after...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Neal Brown addresses backlash, how he's approaching the situation

On Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown met with the media. The Mountaineers have lost three straight and are sitting at 3-6 on the season, squarely in the basement of the Big 12 Conference. That led to plenty of speculation about his job security, as well as backlash from fans. Brown addressed that during his press conference.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Yardbarker

Nick Saban’s stubbornness with keeping Bill O’Brien led to Alabama’s offensive demise

Nick Saban stands as arguably the greatest college football head coach in the sport, but even he is not above criticism. He stated in Monday’s presser that every play called, whether offense or defense, comes through his headset. Coach Saban can veto any call he wants to. Donnie Lee Jr., a former Alabama wide receiver, said ‘Saban coaches the coaches, and the assistants coach us as the players.’ Has the trust that Saban’s given to Bill O’Brien led to the demise of Alabama’s offense? Crimson Tide fans and numerous former players believe it has. In two years, the Tide has become overly reliant on Bryce Young to make plays.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

247Sports

