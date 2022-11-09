Nick Saban stands as arguably the greatest college football head coach in the sport, but even he is not above criticism. He stated in Monday’s presser that every play called, whether offense or defense, comes through his headset. Coach Saban can veto any call he wants to. Donnie Lee Jr., a former Alabama wide receiver, said ‘Saban coaches the coaches, and the assistants coach us as the players.’ Has the trust that Saban’s given to Bill O’Brien led to the demise of Alabama’s offense? Crimson Tide fans and numerous former players believe it has. In two years, the Tide has become overly reliant on Bryce Young to make plays.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO