Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trans Influencer Nikita Dragun placed in men's jail after arrestSuccex.OMiami Beach, FL
FTX Owes Miami After Arena Sponsorship CancellationTyler Mc.Miami, FL
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Related
themiamihurricane.com
Racist video goes viral, UM students demand action
This is a developing story. Updates will be made as further information is acquired. A TikTok video recording a Black man on campus, without his knowledge, which appears to compare him to a gorilla, has gone viral. The video, recorded by University of Miami students on the Coral Gables campus from the account “CanesCritters,” spread quickly through group chats Wednesday night. The video has since been deleted along with the account.
Landmark Tower hotel, resilient in pink, reopens at The Boca Raton
The Boca Raton, the vast resort that has welcomed thousands of well-heeled guests since the 1920s, has reopened its signature pink 27-floor Tower hotel in what amounts to a capstone of the property’s redevelopment. “The relaunch of Tower is a significant milestone in the evolution of The Boca Raton. It further defines our property as one of the world’s most distinguished resorts and private ...
bocaratontribune.com
Boca West Celebrated Opening of New Welcome Sales Center
Boca Raton, FL — Boca West officially opened its new Welcome Sales Center on October 31 in a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration. The new office is located at 7763 Glades Road, Boca Raton, and will be a central source of information for future homebuyers and Members of Boca West Country Club. The Welcome Sales Center is home to Boca West Realty, the only on-site real estate office at Boca West. With unprecedented demand for homes within the community, Boca West Realty was responsible for 57 percent of the real estate transactions within the gated club community last year.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Bruce and Cynthia Sherman Make $1 Million Gift to Boca Raton’s Keeping the Promise Capital Campaign
BOCA RATON, FL – November 7, 2022 – The Chairman and Principal Shareholder of the Miami Marlins, Bruce Sherman and his wife, Cynthia, have made a $1 million gift to Keeping the Promise…The Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. The Shermans’ generosity brings the total of seven-...
Chili’s Boca Raton Cited By Health Inspector
Uncleanable Cutting Board. Food Temperature Issue. More… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Chili’s Restuarant location at 21769 South State Road 7 in West Boca Raton was cited for multiple violations by a Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Inspector. The violations, logged […]
Miami New Times
Five Francis Suarez Crypto Tweets That Aged Like Milk
Miami and cryptocurrency truly are a match made in hell. While the city is sinking beneath sea level with the rest of South Florida, digital currencies are also taking a nosedive into the drink. Just this week, Sam Bankman-Fried, onetime-billionaire CEO of crypto exchange platform FTX, pleased cryptocurrency skeptics fond...
nomadlawyer.org
Delray Beach :Best Place To Visit On weekends
For foodies, you’ll find many delicious restaurants in Delray Beach. Another unique Delray Beach attraction is the Silver Ball Museum. Delray Beach, Florida, Is a Great Place to Vacation. If you’re planning to vacation in Delray Beach, there are many places you can stay. For instance, you can check...
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade, Royal Caribbean float $2.8B PortMiami deal
The deal is projected to create 12,000 permanent cruise-related jobs, including 1,000 new positions at Royal Caribbean’s Miami headquarters. Miami-Dade Commissioners will decide Tuesday whether to OK a development and lease agreement with Royal Caribbean Cruises projected to net the county $2.8 billion over half a century. The arrangement...
sflcn.com
Caribbean-American Veterans to be Honored at Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival
MIRAMAR – The Courage & Grace Foundation Inc., will honor two Caribbean-American Veterans at this year’s Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival with the Veteran Trailblazer of Caribbean Heritage Award on Sunday, November 13, at Miramar Regional Park. The Founders of Courage & Grace Foundation, Inc., Kenneth & Maxine Reyes...
bocaratontribune.com
Local Dance Students Head to Big Apple to Perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Students from ProAm Dance Studio and Boca Dance Studio will travel together to New York City this November to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, capping a months-long effort to prepare for the major event. Joining hundreds of other dancers from all over the U.S., the students will...
Inside Catch’s Plans to Bring a Two-Story Restaurant to Miami’s Hottest Dining Neighborhood
Catch, the sceney seafood restaurant that attracts boldface names on both coasts, will open an enormous two-level Miami outpost in 2023. And it’s no surprise that Catch Hospitality Group partners Tilman J. Fertitta, Mark Birnbaum and Eugene Remm have chosen a prime piece of real estate in one of the city’s most high-end neighborhoods. The 23,000-square-foot Catch Miami Beach will be in a standalone building at 200 South Pointe Drive, steps from the Continuum condo towers where high-rise apartments can fetch more than $3,000 per square foot. This, of course, is in South Beach’s buzzing South of Fifth area, where the...
2 South Florida Spots Among The State's Best Places For Thanksgiving Dinner
Trips to Discover found the Top 10 restaurants in Florida for a Thanksgiving meal.
How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
miamitimesonline.com
South Florida prepares for another hurricane
Though Florida has not yet recovered from damages caused by Hurricane Ian, residents are bracing for yet another hurricane this week. Nicole, which began as a subtropical storm, is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. Subtropical storms strengthen by feeding off warm ocean waters and atmospheric energy.
hauteliving.com
The Boca Raton’s Luxurious $200 Million Makeover Exceeded Our Expectations
Two years ago, rumors spread high and low throughout the 561-area code about the pink tower undergoing a massive reconstruction. Was the landmark we knew it as no longer going to be pink? What were the members of the exclusive The Boca Raton to expect from the 200 million dollar redesign?
eastcoasttraveller.com
Society BBQ The Best BBQ in Miami
In addition to focusing on the authentic, flavorful barbecue, Hales is also a renowned restaurateur. The chef, who hails from the Tampa Bay area, wants to add to the culinary scene in Miami. To this end, he is looking for locations to expand his Society BBQ. The area is experiencing a culinary boom, so Hales is excited to add more options to his hometown.
southfloridareporter.com
Miami-Dade Homeless Trust Chairman Ron Book Explains The Rise In Evictions
Seasoned lobbyist and political lawyer Ron Book has for several decades been passionate about helping the homeless by providing shelter and housing for those in need and preventing evictions in the Sunshine State. The Miami-Dade Homeless Trust has received over thirteen thousand phone calls in the last few months from...
Roaches, Brisket Issues At Smokey Bones Boca Raton
ELEVEN VIOLATIONS LOGGED DURING STATE INSPECTION. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Smokey Bones at 21737 State Road 7 in Boca Raton received eleven violations during an inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation on November 1st. The restaurant was not ordered […]
weddingchicks.com
An Intimate and Romantic Sunrise Wedding at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens
Picture this... an intimate and romantic wedding celebration amidst Italian Renaissance gardens and native woodland landscapes. Add to that an early morning ceremony amidst the beautiful sunrise... this is what wedding dreams are made of! If you haven't considered having an intimate sunrise wedding keep scrolling to see how this wedding came together to be absolute perfection and the details of this ultra-intimate ceremony. P.S. you'll never believe that this breathtaking venue is in the middle of Miami!
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Fort Lauderdale to New York
This epic road trip from Fort Lauderdale to New York takes in a diverse landscape and plenty of contrasts. Along the way, you will have the opportunity to explore large cities, charming towns, historic sites, and awesome scenery. The trip also begins with a drive along Florida's Atlantic coast to enjoy the lovely beaches.
Comments / 0