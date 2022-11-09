Read full article on original website
Related
therecordlive.com
DPS Launches Campaign to Fight Fentanyl
AUSTIN – This month, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) answered Governor Greg Abbott’s call to action for state agencies by launching a new public awareness campaign to highlight the dangers of fentanyl. The multi-pronged campaign includes posting informational signage in DPS buildings, public service announcements at driver license offices statewide and publishing a webpage offering valuable resources.
Comments / 0