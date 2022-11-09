ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
therecordlive.com

DPS Launches Campaign to Fight Fentanyl

AUSTIN – This month, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) answered Governor Greg Abbott’s call to action for state agencies by launching a new public awareness campaign to highlight the dangers of fentanyl. The multi-pronged campaign includes posting informational signage in DPS buildings, public service announcements at driver license offices statewide and publishing a webpage offering valuable resources.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy