KING-5
Filipino cuisine meets southern soul food in unique pop-up event
SEATTLE — When famed chef Melissa Miranda opened the restaurant Musang in early 2020, she brought a strong vision for what kind of place it would be. She wanted it to be less chef driven and more about the community. And that includes empowering members of her team through mentorship and opportunities.
thurstontalk.com
Olympia Baker Lauren Rogers at Gotti Sweets Wows Judges as Food Network Halloween Baking Championship Finalist
It’s a long way from Lauren Rogers Gotti Sweets cake and pastry bakery in Olympia to the Food Network studios in Knoxville, Tennessee. But Rogers was invited to make that trip to compete against 11 other bakers from around the country in season 8 of the network’s Halloween Baking Championship which aired this fall.
southsoundmag.com
Sip & Savor: Meal Planning, Brunch, and a Seasonal Feast
Certified nutritional therapist Elizabeth Ashbrook is hosting a health-conscious workshop at Tacoma’s Grit City Wellness Nov. 13. In partnership with Happy Belly Eatery & Juice Bar, Ashbrook will share tips, tools, and best practices for shopping and preparing healthy meals at a reasonable price. After the event, you will get to take home an avocado chocolate pudding and its recipe. Click here to register for the event.
seattlemet.com
Most Definitely High on Chicken Supply
Other restaurants on Greenwood Avenue are still going strong around 8pm, but Chicken Supply is dark, the staff heading out to put kids to bed or visit friends’ bars. In the pocket-size space once home to Opus and Co., owners Paolo Campbell and Donnie Adams and their staff somehow manage to prep nearly 200 pounds of chicken each day. By 7:30, pre-order customers have often picked up the final few thighs and drumsticks—and tomorrow’s chicken is laid into brine and the cycle begins anew.
KING-5
We're wild about this wild chantrelle mushroom dish from Cafe Campagne — Make it tonight!
SEATTLE — One thing that brings this region together is helping those in need. Home Team Harvest is Washington state's largest annual food drive and this year, we are hoping to raise 21 million meals for Washington families. It's a time when both individuals and businesses rally together to...
Missoula vs Seattle: Driving In The Snow
Are Montana winters really that bad? Really? We covered the signs that Montana residents know to look for when it's too cold, and even provided some tips for University of Montana freshmen on how to deal with the cold as newly-minted Missoula residents. But what about a place from which...
thurstontalk.com
Come Visit The Rolling Pin for Olympia’s Finest Culinary Goodies
Whatever the question, cooking is – almost – always the answer. Whether throwing a party, celebrating a loved one, settling in on a rainy autumn night or warming a quick pick-me-up, tasty treats are always a great idea. Food Network novice or long-time professional chef, you’ll find all the tools of the trade at The Rolling Pin on Olympia’s west side.
southseattleemerald.com
Kat Lieu’s Subtle Asian Baking Brings Asian Flavors to Your Favorite Sweets
After 13 years as a physical therapist, Renton-based Kat Lieu never expected to become the face and founder of Subtle Asian Baking, a Facebook community dedicated to baking with Asian flavors that has over 150,000 members. Lieu had only started baking in 2017, but when she started the page in light of other popular Facebook pages Subtle Asian Traits and Subtle Asian Cooking, it skyrocketed into a massive community of Asian baking enthusiasts.
Eater
A New Seattle Pop-Up Puts a Turkish Twist on Central Texas-Style Barbecue
If you’ve been to Fair Isle Brewing in Ballard on a recent Friday, you might’ve come across a brand-new pop-up that’s putting a unique spin on a Southern classic. It’s called Outsider BBQ, and it’s Onur Gulbay’s mix of Central Texas-style barbecue with sides inspired by the flavors of his home country, Turkey.
KING-5
Filipino brioche a specialty at brand new Everett cafe
EVERETT, Wash. — Paula Paraiso, the owner of Enseamada Cafe in Everett, creates dishes that remind her of home. She grew up in the Philippines and all of the pastries, drinks, and food pay homage to those flavors. One of her favorite treats growing up were ensaymadas, a super...
This $43 Million Mansion Outside Seattle Comes With a Private Dock and 100 Feet of Lakefront
A tiny, affluent enclave across Lake Washington from Seattle has been home to the likes of former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and Grammy-winner Kenny G. Now, for $43 million, you can become the newest resident of Hunts Point. The Pacific Northwest property that’s perched right on picturesque Lake Washington was originally built in 1989 and comprises five bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. Taking advantage of its scenic location, some of the biggest perks here include a private boat dock and 100 feet of water frontage. In case that wasn’t enough, the palatial abode also has access...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Seattle to Disneyland
If you're looking to explore the diverse landscapes of California, then this road trip from Seattle to Disneyland has your wishes covered. See the natural wonders of the west coast, from glacier-capped volcanoes to towering ancient trees as you make your way to the happiest place on earth!. The 1,300-mile...
Can You Name the Two Famous Candies Created in Washington State?
Can You Name Two Famous Candies From Washington State?. There are two famous candies created in Washington State close to 100 years ago and they still are being manufactured in Tacoma whilst you didn't realize they are Washington originals. Have You heard Of Mountain Bars?. The first candy that's famous...
The Stranger
Slog PM: Another Death on Aurora, Heat Pumps for All, and Seattle Almost Accomplished Something before Changing Its Mind
Aurora Avenue just racked up its sixth death of the year. Congratulations to WSDOT on maintaining Aurora Ave’s record as the deadliest street in Seattle. Nearly a fifth of all traffic deaths in the city happen on this one state-owned road, and to nobody’s surprise, a driver killed a pedestrian there this morning (a man in his 30s who was crossing the road). Don’t worry, though, the city just conducted a survey on how Aurora Ave could be improved, and they plan to start designing some changes next year. I’d suggest erecting memorials for each person killed by drivers, but they’d probably run out of space pretty quickly.
secretseattle.co
This Is The Typical Daily Routine That You’d Only Have In Seattle
Ever wonder what a day in the life of a Seattleite is like? We asked our followers on Instagram and Facebook what their daily routine includes. Specifically, we asked: What’s a part of your daily routine that you do only because you live in Seattle? The answers were funny, frank, and in many cases, truly unique to Seattle.
As temperatures drop, many brace for the coldest weather yet
As temperatures drop to freezing at times this week across Western Washington, many are bracing for the coldest weather we’ve seen this fall. “It gets trying sometimes,” Timothy Bruwster, who has been houseless for three years in Tacoma, said. He’s relying on his tent and a small propane heater to get him through the cold winter months ahead.
warm1069.com
Meet Elliot – The Sensitive Giant
Elliot is a sensitive giant. A 5 year old, large mixed breed. He was very shy and nervous when he first arrived at the shelter, but was able to quickly make friends with some walks on the trail and lots of treats! Elliot has become bouncy, wiggly and playful once comfortable. He makes an excellent office companion. He would be successful with a family that takes extra time to help him transition to new things.
bellevuedowntown.com
City of Bellevue, Amazon Commit $5 Million to Grand Connection Bridge Design
City of Bellevue, Amazon Commit $5 Million to Grand Connection Bridge Design. At 1.5 miles long, the Grand Connection today links people and places through the heart of Bellevue. It builds on a vision and existing City policy to create an active “pedestrian corridor” brought to life over time with major public and private investments. The current vision also includes a crossing of I-405, connecting through Wilburton to Eastrail.
myedmondsnews.com
Council extends designated street fronts in downtown Edmonds, hears more budget reports
The Edmonds City Council Monday night approved a code amendment that extends the city’s BD2 designated street fronts downtown. The change prohibits multifamily-only housing in that area (as noted by the blue lines in the map above) and requires that all buildings there have commercial on the ground floor.
q13fox.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by bus in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood
SEATTLE - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a bus Thursday afternoon in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood. Seattle Police said officers were called after 2:00 p.m. to Mercer St. and Queen Anne Ave. N. Few details were known, but police said a pedestrian was struck by a passing vehicle.
