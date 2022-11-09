ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville voters decide on 2 controversial ballot measures in midterm election

By Monique John via
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Voters in Fayetteville came to their ultimate decision on two controversial measures that could massively change the city.

One measure would have transformed the makeup of city council.

Currently, the council has nine representatives presiding over separate districts. The measure, called the "Vote Yes Referendum" by supporters, asked if residents wanted to change the council so it would be newly divided into five district-wide representatives, and incorporate four at-large representatives.

The measure failed with more than 56% of voters choosing no on the change.

"What has changed since the DOJ determined that at-large seats--especially in our area, causes disenfranchisement?" said Angela Tatum Malloy, a community activist. "The two times that this has been brought up, it was ironic that the first time was right after we had our first Black mayor, and then the second time was when what has been described by some as the 'browning' of city council."

Opponents say the effort has been a veiled attempt at voter suppression, marginalizing vulnerable, and underrepresented groups in local politics. But supporters argue the opposite, saying it could improve representation.

"I recognize how the composition of our council plays into us making policy," Former Fayetteville City Council Member Tisha Waddell said. "I think that when we have fewer people that we are held responsible too. Our policy tends to be a little bit more narrow. And if we expand our political base, we tend to have thinkers that are thinking about larger needs and creating more vast policies."

The other measure was the city's sweeping effort to get residents' support for a $97 million bond package to fund improvement projects. Those projects include enhancing infrastructure like increasing sidewalks and biking areas, building more housing and investing in public safety.

All three bonds were passed by voters.

"About four years ago, I actually started pushing for bond initiatives. We had the lowest interest rates at the time. I think we were at 1.5% at the time as far as borrowing money which meant that our repayment amount was going to be significantly low," Waddell said.

"At this point, interest rates are between 3% to 5%, so they're significantly higher. Saying 'yes' today to a bond package means that your repay amount is going to be significantly higher. So, while the bond packages in theory sound like a great idea, I think the timing is absolutely horrific," she continued.

Columnist Troy Williams expressed concern over whether most voters have been educated enough on the package to vote in favor of it and get it passed.

"I think it's a lot and it's complicated. I'm not sure that the bond packages are going to make it out of this because of the complexity of what you're asking voters to be able to understand, " Williams said.

However, Tatum Malloy disagreed, and said she was encouraged by the strong turnout and sophisticated questions residents had about the bond effort during the city's info sessions in recent months.

"They're putting in the time and effort to make sure that whoever gets their vote or whatever issue gets their vote, it's not just because they are just voting because that's what they're told. They're doing the work," Malloy said.

Residents can find the election results at the Cumberland County Board of Elections website .

Comments / 6

ONE MANS OPINION
3d ago

Thanks to all my fellow voters who refused to bamboozled by some of Fayetteville former and once most powerful politicians. Why is it they only want to change the city charter . They only have a problem when those of use who don't look like them are in controll of Fayetteville city government .

Reply
3
George Green
3d ago

This is the 2nd time changing the City Council from a district only vote, to a city wide vote (at large) has failed. We want our council members to represent us, our specific wants and needs, not some other overpopulated underrepresented district. We all pay taxes y'all, that's politics. Maybe this time they'll get the message. I'm ok that the bonds issues passed, I just wish one of our national parties hadn't gone spend crazy dumping billions and actually listened to the GAO report stating earlier Covid Relief Bills (government spending) were creating upward trends on inflation, before the most recent eye popping one. Talk about irresponsible people! I'm 74, I recall the last one. "Honey, I'm sure going to get mine before it's all gone" is irresponsible! My home mortgage interest rate in 1984: 12.74%. Avg credit card interest rates between 18% to 21% with good credit standing. If minimums weren't met, 27-33% plus penalties. Strikes everywhere because people couldn't make ends meet.

Reply
2
Related
Up and Coming Weekly

Democrats Jones, Faircloth win seats on Cumberland board of commissioners

Two Democrats defeated two Republicans for at-large seats on the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners in Tuesday’s general election, according to unofficial returns from the county Board of Elections. Veronica Jones led the ticket with 40,914 votes. Former county Commissioner Marshall Faircloth came in second with an unofficial count...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Fayetteville voters approve bonds for public safety, infrastructure, housing

City residents spoke loudly Tuesday in overwhelmingly approving a total of $97 million in bond packages for investments in public safety, infrastructure and housing. A $60 million bond package for public safety received 28,430 votes, or 61.84%, to 17,547 votes, or 38.16%, in opposition, according to unofficial returns from the Cumberland County Board of Elections.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Harnett County voters at ease amid federal polling surveillance

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Federal poll watchers are keeping a close eye on polling precincts in multiple counties across the state including Mecklenburg, Wayne and Harnett. The United States Department of Justice sent attorneys to polling locations in those counties to check for voting rights violations. “Everything we do...
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen County 2022 midterm election results

ELIZABETHTOWN — This year’s Bladen County elections concluded with some expected victories, as well as some upsets. Despite the best efforts of opponent Hakeem Brown, Jim McVicker claimed a third term last night as Bladen County Sheriff in an unsurprising victory. Brown, the Democratic candidate, received 5, 216 votes (44.49 percent) while his Republican counterpart secured 55.51 percent of ballots cast with 6,507 ballots.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

‘A Blue Wave In Chatham’ for State, Local Elections

It was a festive atmosphere Tuesday night at the Chatham County Democrats headquarters in Pittsboro. The evening began with early vote totals being published shortly after polls closed, putting most Chatham County Democrats ahead by more than 25%. By the time the election day precincts began reporting, the phrase “blue wave in Chatham” was being tossed around the room. At one point, First Vice Chair of the Chatham County Democrats Bill Delano was sharing results when he declared, “It’s a good night to be a Democrat in Chatham County.”
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Benton Sawrey Wins NC Senate District 10

Benton Sawrey was elected Tuesday to the NC State Senate. Mr. Sawrey, a Republican, won the General Election for the District 10 seat by defeating Democratic challenger Dr. Gettys Cohen Jr. “Johnston County’s voters have given me a tremendous responsibility and I am ready to go to Raleigh and get...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
borderbelt.org

Robeson County voters flip NC House seat to GOP; Lowery wins

Republican Jarrod Lowery cruised to a win on Tuesday to represent most of Robeson County in the N.C. House. Lowery won nearly 61% of the vote against Charles Townsend, a Democrat and former mayor of Fairmont, according to unofficial results from the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Lowery’s win...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
borderbelt.org

Bladen County voters say yes to alcohol sales

Bladen County voters have spoken: Alcohol can be sold anywhere throughout the county. Almost 59% of voters in Tuesday’s election supported the sale of malt beverages and unfortified wine (fermented wine with a lower alcohol content than wine with spirits), according to unofficial results from the N.C. State Board of Elections.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Wake County election results to determine sheriff, Raleigh mayor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison and Democratic nominee Willie Rowe are both running to be the next sheriff of Wake County. Harrison won the Republican primary with 80 percent of the vote in May while Rowe defeated incumbent Sheriff Gerald Baker—twice. The first time around, in the primary, Rowe came in first place with 29.5 percent of the vote, but 30 percent was needed to win.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Wake County approves updates to outdoor firearm ordinance

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County leaders voted to update the firearms ordinance which improves safety measures on Wednesday night. The changes include an increase in how far someone must be from another home when firing a gun, requiring a backstop to help block bullets and establishes new hours for outdoor shooting.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
