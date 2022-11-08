ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

high-profile.com

Construction Firm Honored by CT ABC

Bridgeport, CT – For the first time in its history, Viking Construction has been named Best of Show from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Connecticut (CT-ABC). Viking was presented with the honor at the CT-ABC’s annual awards event, recognizing the company’s general contractor role on the $19 million Winward redevelopment project in downtown Bridgeport. Viking also took home its 13th Excellence in Construction Award from the CT-ABC for The Windward project.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Willimantic’s American Thread Plant–A Multinational Corporate Takeover

The huge granite mill that still straddles the river in Willimantic, Connecticut, today symbolizes a cotton thread factory that long dominated the history of that city. The name on that building, “American Thread Company,” moreover, marks a development of major historical importance—the incursion of an out-of-state multinational corporation into locally owned industry, a sign of how “big business” came to Connecticut as it did to America during the Progressive Era of US history (roughly 1890-1920).
WILLIMANTIC, CT
earnthenecklace.com

Tony Terzi Leaving Fox 61: Where Is the Hartford News Anchor Going?

To say Tony Terzi is just a news anchor on Fox 61 is an understatement. The long-time journalist has not only reported occurrences on WTIC-TV, but he is part of the station’s legacy with his father—veteran journalist Al Terzi. Now the younger Terzi is taking his career in a different direction. Tony Terzi announced he is leaving Fox 61 in November 2022. Hartford residents naturally want to know where he is going next and if they will see him in broadcasting again. Find out what Tony Terzi said about his departure from WTIC Fox 61 here.
HARTFORD, CT
high-profile.com

Construction Begins on Newington Development

Newington, CT – Grossman Development Group (GDG), in partnership with Callahan, Inc. and Long Wharf Capital, has launched construction at Meadow Commons, a 24-acre mixed-use destination in Newington. Washington Trust is supplying the debt for the retail portion of the development. In addition to 78,000sf of retail, the site...
NEWINGTON, CT
nhschiefadvocate.org

Brogna’s Back: Former MLB Player Returns to NWU Sideline

WOODBURY — Rico Brogna’s sports background speaks for itself — the former Watertown football and baseball star has recently joined the Northwest United Football program. Back in his glory days the QB and kicker helped lead his team, Watertown High, to a 31-0 state championship win in 1986 over Platt — and his sports career did not end there.
WATERTOWN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Here are the 2022 northwestern Connecticut election results

Election results in Connecticut are starting to come in, and voters in northwest Connecticut had several state house and senate races on the ballot. In addition to candidates on the ballot, abortion rights, education, inflation and crime were among some of the most talked about issues to be decided at the polls in Connecticut this year.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?

Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Southington business to pay $2.6M fine for illegal health care scheme

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington health center and doctor will pay $2.6 million as part of a federal settlement to resolve allegations that they illegally billed federal and state health care programs. The Feel Well Health Center of Southington, formerly known as the Feel Well Health Center, and Dr. Kevin P. Greene were accused […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

F-35 flyover scheduled in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A military aircraft was scheduled to make a flyover in East Hartford on Wednesday morning. East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh said the F-35 flyover was set for 10:35 a.m. and will be in honor of the Pratt & Whitney workers who make the F135 engine that powers the plane.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state. It’s a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday’s ballot in three municipalities. Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Marijuana Retailer Takes Old Saybrook to Superior Court

OLD SAYBROOK – Fine Fettle is appealing the Zoning Commission’s decision to reject the company’s proposal to open a retail marijuana store on Boston Post Road, saying the commission’s decision was arbitrary. In October, the commission voted 3-2 to reject Fine Fettle’s application for a marijuana...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Local property transfers

John P. and Maureen J. Wadman sold property on 114 Back Rimmon Rd to Lisanne Morrison and Alicia A. Coviello for $470,000. Marcin Sierakowski sold property on 21 Brockton Ct Lot 21 to Johnna M. Adams and John A. Merkowitz Jr for $220,000. Rosa M. and Robert T. Villano sold...
NAUGATUCK, CT

