WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
high-profile.com
Construction Firm Honored by CT ABC
Bridgeport, CT – For the first time in its history, Viking Construction has been named Best of Show from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Connecticut (CT-ABC). Viking was presented with the honor at the CT-ABC’s annual awards event, recognizing the company’s general contractor role on the $19 million Winward redevelopment project in downtown Bridgeport. Viking also took home its 13th Excellence in Construction Award from the CT-ABC for The Windward project.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
The Constitution State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
connecticuthistory.org
Willimantic’s American Thread Plant–A Multinational Corporate Takeover
The huge granite mill that still straddles the river in Willimantic, Connecticut, today symbolizes a cotton thread factory that long dominated the history of that city. The name on that building, “American Thread Company,” moreover, marks a development of major historical importance—the incursion of an out-of-state multinational corporation into locally owned industry, a sign of how “big business” came to Connecticut as it did to America during the Progressive Era of US history (roughly 1890-1920).
sheltonherald.com
Former CT quarterbacks meet Saturday: Dan Orlovsky in TV booth, Drew Pyne on field for Notre Dame
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Notre Dame-Navy football game Saturday will bring together two former Connecticut high school quarterbacks: Shelton's Dan Orlovsky and New Canaan's Drew Pyne. Orlovsky will call the game for ABC while Pyne will be Notre Dame's starting quarterback. The...
CBS Sports
How to watch Connecticut vs. Boston University: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Current Records: Boston University 1-0; Connecticut 1-0 The Boston University Terriers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will square off against the Connecticut Huskies on the road at 6 p.m. ET Friday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
'How did he get onto campus?' | University of Saint Joseph's safety under scrutiny in light of campus shooting
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — In the wake of a shooting on the University of Saint Joseph campus in West Hartford last Friday, questions are swirling about how public safety handled an incident that led up to it. The shooting was related to a love triangle. Based on police documents,...
earnthenecklace.com
Tony Terzi Leaving Fox 61: Where Is the Hartford News Anchor Going?
To say Tony Terzi is just a news anchor on Fox 61 is an understatement. The long-time journalist has not only reported occurrences on WTIC-TV, but he is part of the station’s legacy with his father—veteran journalist Al Terzi. Now the younger Terzi is taking his career in a different direction. Tony Terzi announced he is leaving Fox 61 in November 2022. Hartford residents naturally want to know where he is going next and if they will see him in broadcasting again. Find out what Tony Terzi said about his departure from WTIC Fox 61 here.
Openings, closings on Veterans Day
Friday is Veterans Day. All local, state and federal offices and courts are closed, as is the Department of Motor Vehicles. There will be ceremonies in many cities and towns.
high-profile.com
Construction Begins on Newington Development
Newington, CT – Grossman Development Group (GDG), in partnership with Callahan, Inc. and Long Wharf Capital, has launched construction at Meadow Commons, a 24-acre mixed-use destination in Newington. Washington Trust is supplying the debt for the retail portion of the development. In addition to 78,000sf of retail, the site...
nhschiefadvocate.org
Brogna’s Back: Former MLB Player Returns to NWU Sideline
WOODBURY — Rico Brogna’s sports background speaks for itself — the former Watertown football and baseball star has recently joined the Northwest United Football program. Back in his glory days the QB and kicker helped lead his team, Watertown High, to a 31-0 state championship win in 1986 over Platt — and his sports career did not end there.
sheltonherald.com
Here are the 2022 northwestern Connecticut election results
Election results in Connecticut are starting to come in, and voters in northwest Connecticut had several state house and senate races on the ballot. In addition to candidates on the ballot, abortion rights, education, inflation and crime were among some of the most talked about issues to be decided at the polls in Connecticut this year.
Two Connecticut Donut Shops Make List of ‘Best Doughnut Places Across the U.S.’
All donuts are not equal, or should I spell it doughnut? We have plenty of national retailers serving up generic piles of sugar in Connecticut, but we also have a couple of local donut Masters who shouted "Enough! I can make a better dozen", and did. Hold your head high,...
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?
Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
Southington business to pay $2.6M fine for illegal health care scheme
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington health center and doctor will pay $2.6 million as part of a federal settlement to resolve allegations that they illegally billed federal and state health care programs. The Feel Well Health Center of Southington, formerly known as the Feel Well Health Center, and Dr. Kevin P. Greene were accused […]
Tropical Storm Nicole impacts flights in and out of Connecticut
Avelo Airlines and Bradley International Airport are canceling certain flights ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to hit the coast of Florida as a hurricane on Thursday morning.
Eyewitness News
F-35 flyover scheduled in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A military aircraft was scheduled to make a flyover in East Hartford on Wednesday morning. East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh said the F-35 flyover was set for 10:35 a.m. and will be in honor of the Pratt & Whitney workers who make the F135 engine that powers the plane.
These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state. It’s a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday’s ballot in three municipalities. Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit […]
AP declares Jahana Hayes victor in 5th District race
A contest carrying Republicans’ hopes of winning a U.S. House seat in Connecticut for the first time in over a decade remained undecided Wednesday.
ctexaminer.com
Marijuana Retailer Takes Old Saybrook to Superior Court
OLD SAYBROOK – Fine Fettle is appealing the Zoning Commission’s decision to reject the company’s proposal to open a retail marijuana store on Boston Post Road, saying the commission’s decision was arbitrary. In October, the commission voted 3-2 to reject Fine Fettle’s application for a marijuana...
mycitizensnews.com
Local property transfers
John P. and Maureen J. Wadman sold property on 114 Back Rimmon Rd to Lisanne Morrison and Alicia A. Coviello for $470,000. Marcin Sierakowski sold property on 21 Brockton Ct Lot 21 to Johnna M. Adams and John A. Merkowitz Jr for $220,000. Rosa M. and Robert T. Villano sold...
