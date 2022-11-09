ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ron DeSantis defeats Charlie Crist to win another term in office

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OLodf_0j3kYiOi00

Ron DeSantis defeats Charlie Crist to win another term in office 03:38

TALLAHASSEE - Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was elected to another term on Tuesday night, beating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.

It was a decisive victory over Crist, himself a former Republican governor of the state, that will likely bolster DeSantis' status as a GOP rising star with potential White House aspirations.

DeSantis had vastly out-fundraised Crist and performed better in polls in the lead-up to an election where he rarely mentioned his opponent by name and instead characterized the race as a fight against the "woke agenda" of liberals.

Click here for complete results

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g3dmQ_0j3kYiOi00
Ron DeSantis gives his victory speech 09:14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bLpXe_0j3kYiOi00
CBS4's Jim DeFede speaks on Ron DeSantis's victory 04:00

Crist, on the other hand, centered his campaign on DeSantis, framing the Republican as a bully fixated on angling toward the presidency at the expense of the everyday problems of Floridians. At the candidates' only debate, Crist repeatedly pressed the governor to commit to serving a full second term if election. DeSantis skirted the question.

Election Day came as Florida continues to recover from Category 4 Hurricane Ian, which slammed into the state in late September and killed more than 100 people and caused widespread damage.

Politically, the storm temporarily muted much of the bitter campaign rhetoric and provided DeSantis a platform to project a unifying tone as a competent crisis manager able to set aside the culture warrior and work with rivals such as Democratic President Joe Biden on response efforts.

DeSantis' victory serves to advance speculation of a 2024 presidential run, a question DeSantis has so far dodged as former President Donald Trump has teased a third presidential run. Trump, who credits himself for propelling DeSantis to a first term in the governor's office, has grown frustrated with DeSantis' refusal to rule out a 2024 run, according to people familiar with Trump's thinking.

Crist, who served as a Republican governor of Florida from 2007 to 2011 and resigned a congressional seat to run this year, has been forced to fend off barbs about various stances held over his decades in Florida politics.


Crist's Democratic primary challenger, Nikki Fried, frequently hammered him over his previous anti-abortion stance. Crist has pledged to protect abortion rights in Florida if elected, though the task may be difficult in a state government dominated by Republicans who recently passed a 15-week abortion ban expected to be upheld by the state Supreme Court.

At a polling station in Orlando, Jamie Feldman said he was an independent thinker with no party affiliation and was voting for both Democrats and Republicans, while declining to specify which ones.

"I wish I could just vote against inflation but it's not quite that easy," Feldman said.

Contractor Leo Nagy said he would be voting a straight Republican ticket, in part to try to restore conservatism in the country. "I just think the rights of parents are being taken away, especially in schools, with what they teach the children at such a young age. It's not appropriate," Nagy said.

DeSantis has championed measures to curb teaching on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grade school and bar curriculum based on critical race theory.

Last year, the GOP notched more registered voters in the state than Democrats for the first time in modern history, and then continued to widen the gap into November. Still, the state's large number of voters not affiliated with any party have the ability to swing an election.

Some Democrats have admitted that their previous organizing and registration efforts in Florida had mostly centered around presidential races, and there were concerns that big donors and the national wing of the party might cede the state after recent losses and DeSantis' growing popularity.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans. With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

As DeSantis sails toward re-election, Florida newspapers endorse Crist in hopes of ousting 'bully' governor

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is perhaps in the most comfortable position among incumbent governors facing re-election on Tuesday. He has nearly a 12-point advantage over his Democratic rival Charlie Crist and not only is he fairly popular among Florida residents, he is a rising star in the GOP who has appeared all over the country in recent weeks boosting other gubernatorial candidates.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Charlie Crist says 40,000 Floridians would be alive if not for Ron DeSantis’s Covid policies

Former Democratic Representative Charlie Crist slammed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in their sole gubernatorial debate on Monday night, saying 40,000 Floridians died unnecessarily during the pandemic because of the governor’s policies. The debate moderator asked if each of the candidates was satisfied with their response to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Yeah, I’m satisfied with my approach, I would have listened to scientists unlike the governor,” Mr Crist said. He noted how Mr DeSantis largely kept the state open throughout the pandemic.Mr DeSantis has also blasted White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci for his counsel during the pandemic, selling gear...
FLORIDA STATE
TIME

Another Georgia Runoff With Senate in the Balance. Here Are the Latest Updates on Midterm Election Results

On Wednesday control of the House and the Senate were both still up for grabs. While Republicans inch closer to taking control of the House, high profile gubernatorial and Senate races in Arizona are still too close to call. The Georgia Senate race is heading to a runoff on Dec. 6, the Associated Press said on Wednesday afternoon, when neither Republican Herschel Walker nor incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock reached 50% of the vote. Which party controls the Senate may come down to the vote count in Georgia—just as it did in 2020.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Election Results 2022: Live updates on Pa. Senate, governor races and more

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's Election Day in Pennsylvania, and power is up for grabs in many pivotal races throughout the state and across the country. On Election Day, the polls are open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?

Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida election results: State Legislature

Here are the latest results for the 2022 general election races for Florida’s state House and tate Senate, including every race across Florida. Follow these links to see statewide and Tampa Bay races or local results for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Manatee, Polk or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results. If you are viewing this page on our mobile app, please click here.
FLORIDA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Midterm elections 2022: Live updates and results

The polls are open and voters are casting their ballots in Tuesday's pivotal midterm elections. With 36 governorships, 35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats up for grabs — and more than 40 million early votes cast — it's not hyperbole to say a lot is at stake, which is why President Biden and former President Donald Trump spent the last few days barnstorming the country, stumping at rallies in key races.
OHIO STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
120K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy