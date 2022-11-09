Someone Tried Smuggling WHAT Inside A Chicken At A South Florida Airport!?

Photo: Getty Images

With the holidays coming up, it means more people traveling across the country. Another aspect of travel that isn't really talked about that much are TSA busts (for good reason), but this one tops the list.

A man was busted at the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood Airport yesterday for smuggling a gun - which is definitely illegal. But... he tried stuffing it into a raw chicken. Yup. No idea how someone thought this was a good idea.

The TSA was sure to post this onto their socials, and spared no pun for the poor bird. No word on if anything happened to the person trying to hide the firearm.

Florida man's gonna Florida man.