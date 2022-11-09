ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US futures up modestly ahead of US inflation update

U.S. futures are modestly higher Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes as it tries to squelch four-decade high inflation. Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.2% and futures for the Dow Jones industrials inched up 0.1%.
ARIZONA STATE
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Higher, Inflation Data, FTX, Apple And Rivian In Focus - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday November 10:. 1. -- Stock Futures Nudge Higher, Eyeing CPI Data and Crypto Fallout. U.S. equity futures edged cautiously higher Thursday as investors looked to a key inflation reading prior to the start of trading while closely-tracking developments in cryptocurrency markets over concerns of contagion from the potential multi-billion dollar collapse of the FTX exchange.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Asian stocks follow Wall St down before US inflation update

Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes after elections left control of Congress uncertain.Hong Kong's market benchmark fell by more than 2%. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney also declined. Oil prices edged lower.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 2.1% as investors watched vote-counting from Tuesday's congressional elections to see whether Republicans take control, possibly leading to changes that can unsettle markets. Investors were rattled by the crypto industry's latest crisis of confidence and weaker profit reports from The Walt...
ARIZONA STATE
Reuters

Toronto stocks slide as weak earnings weigh

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, with energy and technology stocks leading the decline, as disappointing earnings weighed ahead of keenly awaited U.S. inflation data and the outcome of midterm elections.
coinchapter.com

Chinese Exports Slump Amid Falling Yuan

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — China’s exports to the rest of the world again took a hit in October, as data revealed that the world’s largest exporter was left bearing the brunt of the meltdown. According to China’s General Administration of Customs, exports from China declined by 0.3% last...
CNBC

European stocks close 2.8% higher following U.S. inflation reading

European markets jumped on Thursday afternoon after October's reading of U.S. consumer prices offered hope that inflation stateside has peaked. The U.S. consumer price index — a broad measure of inflation — rose by 0.4% in October from a month ago. On a year-over-year basis, the CPI rose 7.7%. Economists polled by Dow Jones had projected a monthly incline of 0.6% and an annual rise of 7.9%.
960 The Ref

Global stocks decline ahead of US inflation update

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets fell Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes as investors waited to see who will control Congress after this week's elections. London, Shanghai, Frankfurt and Tokyo declined. U.S. futures...
ARIZONA STATE
TheStreet

Apple Supplier Foxconn Sees Weaker Q4 Smartphone Revenues Amid China Covid Hit

Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report supplier Foxconn said Thursday that it will adjust its production capacity in China and elsewhere to ensure that Covid-linked shutdowns have a minimal impact on its holiday quarter revenue forecasts. Taiwan-based Foxconn, a key Apple assembler responsible for around 70% of the tech giant's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy