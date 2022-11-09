Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's power grab fueled a $6 trillion stock selloff and the yuan's decline. These 4 charts capture the market meltdown.
China's President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on power — and that has rocked markets. Investors dumped Chinese stocks in a $6 trillion blowout as Xi shut reformers out of decision making. These 4 charts show how deep the meltdown in China-linked assets went last week. President Xi...
CNBC
Asia markets mixed as U.S. midterm results roll in; China's producer prices drop
Asia-Pacific stocks were mixed as investors digest incoming results of the United States midterm elections and China's annualized producer prices fell for the first time in October since December 2020. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong lost 1.76% In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite shed 0.38% while the Shenzhen...
Dollar gains as China sticks to stringent COVID policy, souring risk sentiment
SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed on Monday as sentiment soured after China said it is sticking with its strict COVID restrictions, quashing hopes of an imminent reopening in the world's second-largest economy which had earlier fired a broad rally in riskier assets.
Euro zone bond yields fall ahead of US inflation data
LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields posted their largest one-day fall so far this month on Wednesday ahead of U.S. inflation data due out Thursday, and the results of the U.S. midterm elections.
US futures up modestly ahead of US inflation update
U.S. futures are modestly higher Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes as it tries to squelch four-decade high inflation. Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.2% and futures for the Dow Jones industrials inched up 0.1%.
Wall Street surges and dollar tumbles as US inflation rate drops to 7.7% – as it happened
Dollar slides and stocks rally in New York on hopes that the Federal Reserve will slow its interest rate rises
Inflation is in its final stages and could soon roll over, causing bond yields to peak and stocks to stabilize, JPMorgan says
Inflation figures could soon rollover and disinflation may take hold, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank pointed to four stages of inflation, with prices surging in commodities, then goods, then services, then wages. Services prices and wages could soon fall, easing pressure on the central bank to hike rates and allowing...
The S&P 500 could plunge another 16% and won't bottom until the Fed starts to cut interest rates, UBS says
The S&P 500 will fall to 3,200 points before it hits a low in Q2 next year, UBS has forecast. US stocks won't recover until the Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates, the bank said. "The speed of that pivot will drive every asset class next year," UBS strategists said...
Stocks Edge Higher, Inflation Data, FTX, Apple And Rivian In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday November 10:. 1. -- Stock Futures Nudge Higher, Eyeing CPI Data and Crypto Fallout. U.S. equity futures edged cautiously higher Thursday as investors looked to a key inflation reading prior to the start of trading while closely-tracking developments in cryptocurrency markets over concerns of contagion from the potential multi-billion dollar collapse of the FTX exchange.
Polish central bank seen hiking rates by 25 bps despite slowdown fears - Reuters poll
WARSAW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank is expected to raise its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.00% on Wednesday, a Reuters poll showed, as analysts bet that forecasts of rising inflation will outweigh fears over slowing growth.
Asian stocks follow Wall St down before US inflation update
Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes after elections left control of Congress uncertain.Hong Kong's market benchmark fell by more than 2%. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney also declined. Oil prices edged lower.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 2.1% as investors watched vote-counting from Tuesday's congressional elections to see whether Republicans take control, possibly leading to changes that can unsettle markets. Investors were rattled by the crypto industry's latest crisis of confidence and weaker profit reports from The Walt...
October Inflation Slows Sharply To 7.7%, Sparking Fed Pivot Bets; Stock Futures Surge
U.S. inflation slowed notably last month, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated Thursday, sparking hopes of a pivot in the Federal Reserve's rate plans and trigger a massive move higher for U.S. stocks. The headline consumer price index for the month of October was estimated to have risen...
Toronto stocks slide as weak earnings weigh
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, with energy and technology stocks leading the decline, as disappointing earnings weighed ahead of keenly awaited U.S. inflation data and the outcome of midterm elections.
Lending activity at China's banks hits lowest level in nearly 5 years despite Beijing's efforts to boost activity and prop up its slowing economy
Chinese banks loaned out the least amount of money since December 2017, according to Bloomberg. Institutions made 615 billion yuan in new loans in October, down 2.5 trillion yuan from September, the People's Bank of China said Thursday. Beijing has ramped up policy to encourage lending in recent months, but...
coinchapter.com
Chinese Exports Slump Amid Falling Yuan
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — China’s exports to the rest of the world again took a hit in October, as data revealed that the world’s largest exporter was left bearing the brunt of the meltdown. According to China’s General Administration of Customs, exports from China declined by 0.3% last...
CNBC
European stocks close 2.8% higher following U.S. inflation reading
European markets jumped on Thursday afternoon after October's reading of U.S. consumer prices offered hope that inflation stateside has peaked. The U.S. consumer price index — a broad measure of inflation — rose by 0.4% in October from a month ago. On a year-over-year basis, the CPI rose 7.7%. Economists polled by Dow Jones had projected a monthly incline of 0.6% and an annual rise of 7.9%.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally, dollar slips as sentiment favors risk assets
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Equity markets rose and the dollar slid on Monday as investors embraced the idea that China may ease COVID restrictions and burnished hopes the U.S. economy is slowing enough to allow the Federal Reserve to ease its aggressive hiking of interest rates. Markets looked...
Global stocks decline ahead of US inflation update
BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets fell Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes as investors waited to see who will control Congress after this week's elections. London, Shanghai, Frankfurt and Tokyo declined. U.S. futures...
msn.com
The Fed is raising interest rates, but there's another tool that it hopes will help crush inflation and deflate market bubbles
The Fed has ratcheted up interest rates this year, but that's only half of its approach to fighting inflation and taming frothy markets. Quantitative tightening is meant to suck excess liquidity from the market, fighting inflation and deflating bubbles. Experts say there is the potential it goes too far, but...
Apple Supplier Foxconn Sees Weaker Q4 Smartphone Revenues Amid China Covid Hit
Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report supplier Foxconn said Thursday that it will adjust its production capacity in China and elsewhere to ensure that Covid-linked shutdowns have a minimal impact on its holiday quarter revenue forecasts. Taiwan-based Foxconn, a key Apple assembler responsible for around 70% of the tech giant's...
