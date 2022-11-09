Read full article on original website
msn.com
Brazil's Natura posts $108 million quarterly loss as inflation bites
(Reuters) -Brazilian cosmetic maker Natura&Co Holding SA on Wednesday posted a third-quarter net loss of 559.8 million reais ($108 million), reversing the profit it posted a year earlier, amid high inflation and lower customer spending. A year earlier, Natura had posted a profit of 272.9 million reais. Chief Executive Fabio...
US News and World Report
Asian Airlines Helped by Pent-Up Demand but Face Cost Pressures
BANGKOK (Reuters) -Asian airline travel should reach about two-thirds of pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year with momentum going into 2023 based on bookings, the director general of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) said on Thursday. Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of the association...
wealthinsidermag.com
Colombia’s Ecopetrol more than doubles Q3 net profit as oil demand, prices rise
(Reuters) – Colombia’s state oil company Ecopetrol on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit more than doubled to 9.51 trillion pesos ($1.90 billion), rising 150% from a year earlier, as both sales and prices shot up. The firm’s revenues climbed 86% to 43.44 trillion pesos, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) doubled to 21.14 trillion pesos during the period, it said in a filing.
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
Business Insider
Inflation is in its final stages and could soon roll over, causing bond yields to peak and stocks to stabilize, JPMorgan says
Inflation figures could soon rollover and disinflation may take hold, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank pointed to four stages of inflation, with prices surging in commodities, then goods, then services, then wages. Services prices and wages could soon fall, easing pressure on the central bank to hike rates and allowing...
Aviation International News
Embraer YTD Deliveries Lag, but 4Q Will Be a Bonanza
Embraer delivered 23 business jets (15 light and eight midsize airplanes) in the third quarter, up from 21 aircraft (14 light and seven midsize) in the same period a year ago. At the same time, the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer handed over 10 commercial airplanes, up one unit from third-quarter 2021.
NASDAQ
FOREX-Euro, sterling bounce, dollar drops as investors cash in
WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euro and sterling rose against the safe-haven dollar on Monday, supported by a risk-on sentiment across markets as investors digested positive euro zone data and looked to cash in on the strength of the U.S. currency. A survey showed on Monday that investor morale in...
CNBC
Credit Agricole third-quarter profit beats forecasts on corporate loan growth
Net income came in at 1.35 billion euros ($1.35 billion), down 3.6% from a year earlier but above a 1.17 billion euro average forecast in a Refinitiv analyst poll. Net income came in at 1.35 billion euros ($1.35 billion), down 3.6% from a year earlier but above a 1.17 billion euro average forecast in a Refinitiv analyst poll, helped by one-off items such as the sale of the La Medicale insurance business.
US stocks soar 4% and yields plunge after CPI report shows inflation cooling more than expected in October
US stocks soared as much as 4% early Thursday after October's CPI report showed a decline in inflation. The annual US inflation rate was up 7.7% in October, which was below economist estimates of 7.9%. The 10-year US Treasury yield plunged 20 basis points as expectations of a Fed pivot...
US News and World Report
Allianz Beats Quarterly Profit Expectations, Posts Rosier 2022 Outlook
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German insurer Allianz on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected 17% rise in third-quarter net profit, helped by strength at its property and casualty division, and gave a more optimistic full-year outlook. Net profit attributable to shareholders was 2.464 billion euros ($2.47 billion) in the quarter compared to 2.111 billion...
AOL Corp
Rivian misses revenue estimate, but shares bounce on outlook
(Reuters) -Rivian Automotive Inc missed Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue, but shares rose after hours as the electric-vehicle maker reported a smaller-than-expected loss and a higher number of preorders, and reaffirmed its full-year production outlook. The company, which went public a year ago, also said its smaller R2 vehicle...
US News and World Report
Carrefour Brasil Profit Slumps Nearly 60% on High Interest Rates
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Carrefour Brasil on Wednesday posted a third-quarter adjusted net profit that slumped 59% from a year earlier, hit by high interest rates on the retailer's surging debt following its acquisition of Grupo BIG.The Brazilian arm of French supermarket giant Carrefour posted a quarterly profit of 256 million reais ($49.5 million) compared to 621 million reais in the same period last year.
US News and World Report
Chile Interest Rate to Remain at 11.25% in December Analyst Poll
SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate at 11.25% in its December meeting, a central bank poll of analysts suggested on Thursday, as the world's top copper producer battles to rein in high inflation. The rate is then expected to drop to 8% within 11...
October Inflation Slows Sharply To 7.7%, Sparking Fed Pivot Bets; Stock Futures Surge
U.S. inflation slowed notably last month, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated Thursday, sparking hopes of a pivot in the Federal Reserve's rate plans and trigger a massive move higher for U.S. stocks. The headline consumer price index for the month of October was estimated to have risen...
Toronto stocks slide as weak earnings weigh
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, with energy and technology stocks leading the decline, as disappointing earnings weighed ahead of keenly awaited U.S. inflation data and the outcome of midterm elections.
Euro zone bond yields fall ahead of US inflation data
LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields posted their largest one-day fall so far this month on Wednesday ahead of U.S. inflation data due out Thursday, and the results of the U.S. midterm elections.
Mango’s Toni Ruiz Talks Expansion Strategy, Balancing Geopolitics and Partywear
Mango is ready to party. It’s part of the plan conceived by chief executive officer Toni Ruiz, who settled into the seat just over two years ago, after joining the company in 2015 in the head finance role. He came to the fashion world after years in the home improvement space, and maintains a down-to-earth air; he’s the kind of guy who leaves his LinkedIn DMs open and gives out his personal email at conferences.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection After a pandemic pivot back to basics, Mango is pushing all...
kitco.com
Sterling set for biggest daily gain since 2017 after U.S. CPI
LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Sterling was set for its biggest daily gain since January 2017 against a weakening U.S. dollar on Thursday after U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected, opening the way for the Federal Reserve to slow the pace of its interest rate hikes. After falling 1.6%...
Australian PM wants to ask China's Xi to lift trade barriers
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday he would ask Chinese President Xi Jinping to lift billions of dollars in trade barriers in the event that the two leaders hold their first bilateral meeting. Both leaders will attend a Group of 20 meeting in Indonesia and then an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum meeting in Thailand next week. Albanese was speaking in Sydney before departing Australia on Friday for an East Asia Summit in Cambodia, which Xi is not expected to attend. A face-to-face meeting between the Chinese and Australian leaders would mark a major reset in a bilateral relationship that plumbed new depths under the nine-year rule of Australia’s previous conservative government.
NASDAQ
European shares open lower as real estate stocks fall ahead of U.S. CPI data
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Nov 10 (Reuters) - European shares edged lower at the open on Thursday, with real estate stocks leading declines, ahead of a closely watched reading on U.S. inflation to determine whether the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy has taken hold.
