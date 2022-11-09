Read full article on original website
The Mutual Ice Company Building supplied ice throughout Kansas City from 1907 to 1939CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 'New York Life Building' built in 1890 has been The Catholic Center since 2010CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Plaza Holiday Lighting Schedule Announced for Thanksgiving EveningEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
The 1935 cold case of Artemus Ogletree and the association with the then-named Hotel President in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
Victim Of Senseless Shooting Still Hasn't Seen Justice In Over A YearStill UnsolvedKansas City, MO
Platte County Prosecutor: Officers were ‘justified’ in May 3 police shooting
Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd released his office’s review of a deadly May 3 police shooting, ruling officers actions were reasonable.
2 jailed after video records Kansas City-area child being beaten
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area man and woman face child abuse charges after police responded to reports of a video showing the child's beating, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Terry L. Watson, 34, Independence, Mo., faces Domestic Assault 1st Degree or, in the alternative, Abuse or Neglect...
KC man sentenced for murder during drug deal at Northland Price Chopper
A Clay County judge sentenced Kansas City man for a murder during a 2020 drug deal at a Northland Price Chopper.
kcur.org
Ex-Kansas City cop appeals 2019 conviction for killing a Black man, says judge misapplied the law
Lawyers for Eric DeValkenaere argued that a judge reached several wrong conclusions when convicting the former Kansas City Police Department detective of the 2019 killing of Cameron Lamb. Jackson County Judge Dale Youngs last year found DeValkenaere guilty of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for shooting Lamb to...
KC-area Proud Boys member sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Gardner man, and Proud Boy member, sentenced to 70 days in prison and a $500 fine for his role in the Jan. 6 riot.
kshb.com
Man charged for assaulting officers trying to stop sideshow in downtown KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old man admitted to assaulting Kansas City, Missouri, police officers who were trying to stop a sideshow in downtown. Alejandro Valdez, of Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested for the incident that happened early in the morning on Monday, Nov. 7. According to a KCPD...
KMBC.com
Independence man, woman face charges after child's beating caught on video
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man and woman are facing child abuse charges after video of a child's beating surfaced online. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Terry L. Watson, 33, faces domestic assault or in the alternative, abuse or neglect of a child, as well as abuse or neglect of a child. Tiffnee Hockaday, 38, faces a charge of child abuse or neglect of a child.
Raytown armed robbery suspect arrested after chase
Raytown police arrested an armed robbery suspect following a 17-minute police chase through Jackson County Monday night.
kttn.com
Missouri man found guilty of leading criminal enterprise linked to two murders
A Missouri man was convicted by a federal trial jury of leading a criminal enterprise linked to two murders and multiple violent assaults, and which distributed at least a kilogram of methamphetamine every day for nearly a year in the Kansas City, Springfield, St. Joseph, and St. Louis, Mo., areas, as well as illegally possessing firearms.
Kansas City-area locksmiths with mysterious owners charging absurd rates
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Robert Flaws was told the cost of unlocking his car would be about $72. So then why was his bill $871, more than 10 times the amount he was quoted? When the locksmith wouldn’t give him an answer, Flaws called FOX4 Problem Solvers for help. He was one of several people who […]
KCTV 5
Authorities investigate after body found at Kaw Point in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from the Kansas River at Kaw Point in Kansas City, KS, on Wednesday morning. Authorities cordoned off the area near the boat ramp for the investigation. Wyandotte County deputies and KCK police were on-scene. The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency.
KCTV 5
Overland Park man sentenced for fatal hit-and-run of 9-year-old Eudora girl
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 29-year-old Overland Park man was sentenced Tuesday in the fatal hit and run of a Eudora girl and for injuries caused to her grandfather in a crash that occurred in May. Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced that Jose Alfredo Galiano-Meza, 29, was sentenced...
Wyandotte County deputies investigate body found in river
Wyandotte County deputies investigate after finding a man's body in the Kansas River near Kaw Point Park.
Leawood birthday party ends in gunfire, 2 men injured
A birthday party shooting in Leawood involving members of the Cosentino family sent two men to the hospital. One man now faces charges.
Kansas bank robbery suspect captured after chase, crash
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a bank robbery and attempted bank robbery on Monday. Just after 1p.m., police responded to the Bank Midwest in the 14700 block of 119th Street for an attempted bank robbery, according to a media release from Olathe Police. Officers...
Suspect in 2 Olathe bank robberies arrested after police chase
Kansas Highway Patrol and Olathe police chase and arrest a suspect believed to be involved in a bank robbery and an attempted bank robbery.
Kan. game warden: Hunter responsible for poaching 8-point buck
ATCHISON COUNTY—The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Law Enforcement Division is seeking information on an 8 point buck deer that was poached November 8, according to a social media report from the KDW&P Game Wardens. The deer was illegally shot using a small caliber rifle. The incident occurred...
19-year-old flips truck in Leavenworth County
LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old Leavenworth man flipped his truck early Thursday morning. The Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Tonganoxie Road. Troopers reported the man was going south on Tonganoxie Road when his 2009 Chevy Silverado left the road, hit some […]
Home burned to the ground at 7th & Parallel in Kansas City, Kansas
Fire crews were called to the area of 7th & Parallel shortly before 5 a.m. No injuries have been reported.
kttn.com
Caldwell County Sheriff seeking assistance from the public in locating stolen property
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance regarding a report of stolen property on November 7th. Among the items reported as stolen were a 2004 Caterpillar 277B skid steer with tracks, a 16-foot tandem axle trailer with ramps, a Lincoln 10,000 portable welder, and a Brush Buster brush cutter, which is an attachment for the Caterpillar. There is a black toothless bucket on the skid steer.
