Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Independence man, woman face charges after child's beating caught on video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man and woman are facing child abuse charges after video of a child's beating surfaced online. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Terry L. Watson, 33, faces domestic assault or in the alternative, abuse or neglect of a child, as well as abuse or neglect of a child. Tiffnee Hockaday, 38, faces a charge of child abuse or neglect of a child.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Authorities investigate after body found at Kaw Point in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from the Kansas River at Kaw Point in Kansas City, KS, on Wednesday morning. Authorities cordoned off the area near the boat ramp for the investigation. Wyandotte County deputies and KCK police were on-scene. The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Kansas bank robbery suspect captured after chase, crash

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a bank robbery and attempted bank robbery on Monday. Just after 1p.m., police responded to the Bank Midwest in the 14700 block of 119th Street for an attempted bank robbery, according to a media release from Olathe Police. Officers...
OLATHE, KS
KSNT News

19-year-old flips truck in Leavenworth County

LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old Leavenworth man flipped his truck early Thursday morning. The Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Tonganoxie Road. Troopers reported the man was going south on Tonganoxie Road when his 2009 Chevy Silverado left the road, hit some […]
LEAVENWORTH, KS
kttn.com

Caldwell County Sheriff seeking assistance from the public in locating stolen property

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance regarding a report of stolen property on November 7th. Among the items reported as stolen were a 2004 Caterpillar 277B skid steer with tracks, a 16-foot tandem axle trailer with ramps, a Lincoln 10,000 portable welder, and a Brush Buster brush cutter, which is an attachment for the Caterpillar. There is a black toothless bucket on the skid steer.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
Salina Post

Salina Post

