No. 23 Kansas State visits defending Big 12 champion Baylor in a matchup that will leave the winner in better position to make the conference title game. The Wildcats and Bears go into Saturday night's game tied with No. 18 Texas for second behind undefeated and fourth-ranked TCU. Kansas State is trying to bounce back from a loss to the Longhorns that cost the Wildcats control of their path to the championship game. Baylor is on a three-game winning streak after beating Oklahoma to finish a stretch of three out of four games on the road.

WACO, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO