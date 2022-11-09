Read full article on original website
WTHI
Two hurdles cleared as the casino project continues in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - Two regulation hurdles have been cleared for the Queen of Terre Haute casino. Mayor Duke Bennett confirmed the FAA has given its approval for the casino project. The Indiana Department of Transportation also approved the casino's traffic flow plan. Both approvals paved the way for...
Update: Independent candidate left off Vigo ballot won’t contest results
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Representatives with the Vigo County Board of Elections confirmed reports that Cody Alsman, an independent candidate, was left off the ballot in the race for 45th State Representative. Alsman is facing incumbent Bruce Borders in the race. This impacts three precincts in Southern Vigo County: Linton, Prairie Creek, and Prairieton. The […]
WTHI
New sheriff elected in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new sheriff is set to take office in Sullivan County. Voters in Sullivan County elected Jason Bobbitt as their new sheriff. Bobbit was elected with 53.36 percent of the vote over Billy Snead. Current Sheriff Clark Cottom reached his two-term limit serving as the...
WTHI
Candidate left off the ballot in three Vigo County precincts - here's what both candidates said about the problem as the clerk is yet to respond
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local race is drawing attention because of this ballot issue. That race is for Indiana House District 45. Independent candidate Cody Alsman was not listed. That race is against Republican incumbent Bruce Borders. This is only the case in three precincts that are in...
WTHI
Indiana unemployment rates impacting Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Unemployment rates across the country rose 0.2% in the month of October. the national unemployment rate now sits at 3.7% overall. Indiana unemployment rates slowed down in September but rose again in October. According to Hoosierdata.IN.gov, Vigo County rose about the state unemployment rate of 2.2% by 0.3 percentage points.
Indiana Daily Student
Monroe County voters elect County Council members Wiltz, Hawk and Crossley
Voters elected Kate Wiltz, Martha Hawk and Jennifer Crossley to the Monroe County Council Tuesday night. The council, made up of seven members, creates the creates the budget, fixes tax rates and appropriates funds for the county. District 2. Democrat Kate Wiltz has been re-elected to the Monroe County Council...
mymixfm.com
Queen of Terre Haute to open in March of 2024
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We have a new timeline regarding when The Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort is expected to open. Vice President and General Manager Mike Rich said their new opening date is set for sometime in March of 2024. That’s a little later than initially had been planned. Right now, Rich says The Queen of Terre Haute is getting its brand out into the community.
vincennespbs.org
2022 General Election Results
Here are the unofficial final totals of the 2022 General Election for Knox County. Monica Carpenter Gilmore (R) – 6032 (58.81) Sherry Gregg Gilmore (D) – 4225 (41.19%) Kelly Kopp Hopwood (R) – 7923 (73.03%) Laura A Arial (D) – 2693 (34.29%) Knox County Commissioner District...
vincennespbs.org
Incumbents win Vincennes School Board
Two incumbent Vincennes School Board At-Large members held onto their seats from 2 challengers. Pat Hutchison and Lynne Bobe will return to the board in 2023. Hutchison had 28.5% of votes while Bobe had nearly 29.7%. Elsewhere in the region…. There were only two contested races in Daviess County and...
Two intersections along US-41 are slated for changes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Two intersections along US 41 could see changes in 2023. At Elkhorn Road near Vincennes and State Road 58 near Carlisle, the Indiana Department of Transportation is looking into implementing “Reduced Conflict Intersections,” or RCI’s. For drivers trying to turn left onto US 41, they would have to turn right initially before […]
WANE-TV
ISP: Expired plate stop turns to two-person drug bust
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police found a variety of drugs, including marijuana, paraphernalia, cocaine and methamphetamine, inside one vehicle driving in Vigo County. According to a ISP release, 51-year-old driver Thomas Boatman of Clinton, Indiana was stopped for an expired license plate early Wednesday evening. During...
Crash involving deer on US Hwy 40
*Editors Note: Someone involved in this incident was taken from the scene by helicopter, according to information received from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a deer at 5525 US Hwy 40 in Clay County. Clay County Dispatch confirmed […]
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 31 - November 4
Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for June 27, 2022 thru July 1, 2022. October 31, 2022 – November 4, 2022. Baesler’s Market, 2900 Poplar St. (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found excessive build-up of carbon & grease on baking sheets, bread pans & speed racks in bakery. Found knife sharpener & scissors with accumulated debris in bakery area.
WTHI
Union Health drops mask mandate
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Workers at Union Health get to do something they haven't been able to do since 2020 - go to work maskless. That's according to a letter sent to Union Health workers Thursday. It says, "effective immediately, the universal masking requirement is lifted." It says some...
vincennespbs.org
A vehicle in flames led to brush fire in Loogootee on Tuesday
A brush fire near Loogootee started as a vehicle on fire. At 2:40-pm on Tuesday, the Washington Township, Southeast Fire, Montgomery, and Cannelburg Fire Departments responded to County Roads 1125 East and 800-South close to the Daviess/Martin County line. Reports are that a vehicle had caught on fire which spread...
1 dead after semi hits 2 pedestrians in Crawford Co.
*Editors Note: This story has been corrected to state 1 person has died and a second person has been seriously injured as a result of this incident. CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian has been killed, and another injured after an incident involving a semi-truck on route […]
Crews battle fire at old Mecca schoolhouse
MECCA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews battled a fire early Thursday morning at the old Mecca schoolhouse. According to Jim Fellows, fire chief for the Mecca Volunteer Fire Department, the call came in around 3 a.m. He said the roof collapsed and the building is likely a total loss. As of 7:30 a.m., crews were still […]
WAND TV
Danville street to close for DFD training exercise
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Danville Fire Department has announced that there will be a training exercise at Coffman's Tow Yard on Section street November 9 and 10, weather permitting. The training is scheduled from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., during which there will be multiple DFD...
WIBC.com
Hamilton Co. Poll Worker Removed After Electioneering, Telling Voters Not To Vote Republican Because “They Are Racist”
A Hamilton County poll worker has been accused of electioneering including pre-selecting a voter’s ballot as ‘straight Democrat.’. Democratic Party poll worker James Zheng has been removed from the Mercy Church polling station in Carmel after accusations came forward where he pressured voters not to support Republican-endorsed candidates for Carmel Clay school board.
Fire destroys house on North 4th Street
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews were on the scene of a structure fire at 729 North 4th St. on Monday evening. According to Battalion Chief Scott Dalton with the Terre Haute Fire Department, the call came in just after 7:00 pm. He said the home appeared to be unoccupied. Crews were able to contain […]
