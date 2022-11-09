TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We have a new timeline regarding when The Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort is expected to open. Vice President and General Manager Mike Rich said their new opening date is set for sometime in March of 2024. That’s a little later than initially had been planned. Right now, Rich says The Queen of Terre Haute is getting its brand out into the community.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO