ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Olathe native, girlfriend killed while riding bicycles in Las Vegas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe native is being remembered as an inspiring, charismatic person after a suspected drunk driver killed him and his girlfriend while the couple was riding bicycles in Las Vegas. Antonio Zabala, 36, had moved to Las Vegas four months ago to work as the...
OLATHE, KS
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: The cold air is here + next snow chance (FRI-11/11)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures this morning are starting out “feeling” almost 60 degrees colder than yesterday morning as the expected and well-forecasted cold front sliced through the region during lunch yesterday. Temperatures were dropping about 1 degree per minute for awhile and in the end we saw more needed rains into the evening.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic building formerly known as President Hotel has come a long way since 1926 including the 1935 cold case

Hotel President (nka Hilton President Kansas City).Nightryder84, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1983, seven hotels in downtown Kansas City were listed on the National Register of Historic Places under a thematic submission. Two hotels of the seven were listed individually. President Hotel, formerly known as Hotel President, and now known as Hilton President Kansas City was one of the two hotels.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City community land trust rethinks affordable home ownership

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A recent $50 millionaffordable housing initiative passed by Kansas City voters has put the spotlight on groups looking to help lower-income residents with housing needs. One of those groups, the Marlborough Community Land Trust, continues to market its third home for sale since the land...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy