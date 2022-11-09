Clayton Kershaw's time with the Dodgers will go on for at least another season. The nine-time All-Star selection, three-time Cy Young Award winner and 2014 National League MVP is close to signing a one-year deal to return for his 16th season with the Boys in Blue, according to multiple reports.With the Dodgers' season coming to an abrupt end in the Divisional Series, it was unclear if we would get to see Kershaw pitch again at Chavez Ravine. While the team declined to offer the left hander a qualifying offer for 2023, it's safe to say that Kershaw will be back for...

