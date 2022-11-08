ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

SFA’s Contemporary Ensemble to broadcast fall concert

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The Contemporary Ensemble at Stephen F. Austin State University will broadcast its fall semester concert at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, on the SFA School of Music YouTube Channel. Directed by James Adams, the Contemporary Ensemble is one of three student performance groups in the Sound...
Family-established endowment honors Music Prep’s Barnett

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – An endowment honoring the late Pat Barnett has been established at Stephen F. Austin State University by her son, Barry Barnett, to recognize the many contributions she made to the university’s Music Preparatory Division in the School of Music. The Patricia A. Barnett Fund commemorates...
Works by avant-garde artist Tofel featured in exhibition

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Abstract and expressionistic drawings by American artist Jennings Tofel are featured in an exhibition showing Nov. 22 through Jan. 20 in The Cole Art Center @ The Old Opera House in downtown Nacogdoches. “Jennings Tofel: Drawing Genesis,” curated by Dr. David A. Lewis, professor of art...
SFA hosts ‘Women in Entrepreneurship’ panel discussion

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — To mark National Women’s Small Business Month in October, Stephen F. Austin State University’s Arnold Center for Entrepreneurship in the Rusche College of Business recently sponsored “Women in Entrepreneurship,” a panel discussion for students, faculty and staff featuring three local female business owners.
20-year Army vet, Jonathan Shuskey, playing golf for SFA

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (BVM Sports) – Jonathan Shuskey has been busy since retiring from the military two years ago. The 20-year Army veteran just finished his first fall season with Stephen F. Austin State University golf after transferring from Christian Brothers University. The Lumberjacks played well but there is plenty to work on ahead of the spring season.
