sfasu.edu
SFA’s Contemporary Ensemble to broadcast fall concert
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The Contemporary Ensemble at Stephen F. Austin State University will broadcast its fall semester concert at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, on the SFA School of Music YouTube Channel. Directed by James Adams, the Contemporary Ensemble is one of three student performance groups in the Sound...
sfasu.edu
Family-established endowment honors Music Prep’s Barnett
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – An endowment honoring the late Pat Barnett has been established at Stephen F. Austin State University by her son, Barry Barnett, to recognize the many contributions she made to the university’s Music Preparatory Division in the School of Music. The Patricia A. Barnett Fund commemorates...
sfasu.edu
Works by avant-garde artist Tofel featured in exhibition
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Abstract and expressionistic drawings by American artist Jennings Tofel are featured in an exhibition showing Nov. 22 through Jan. 20 in The Cole Art Center @ The Old Opera House in downtown Nacogdoches. “Jennings Tofel: Drawing Genesis,” curated by Dr. David A. Lewis, professor of art...
sfasu.edu
SFA hosts ‘Women in Entrepreneurship’ panel discussion
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — To mark National Women’s Small Business Month in October, Stephen F. Austin State University’s Arnold Center for Entrepreneurship in the Rusche College of Business recently sponsored “Women in Entrepreneurship,” a panel discussion for students, faculty and staff featuring three local female business owners.
sfasu.edu
SFA’s Dr. Leah Kahn receives Texas Forestry Association’s 2022 Project Learning Tree Outstanding Educator Award
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Texas Forestry Association presented Dr. Leah Kahn, an associate professor of education studies at Stephen F. Austin State University, with the 2022 Project Learning Tree Outstanding Educator Award during its annual meeting held in College Station in October. “This award means a great deal to...
sfasu.edu
SFA’s Rusche College of Business names Larry Cain director of Small Business Resource Hub
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Larry Cain, former director of the Angelina College Small Business Development Center, has been named director of the Small Business Resource Hub, part of the Arnold Center for Entrepreneurship in Stephen F. Austin State University’s Rusche College of Business. “Small businesses are experiencing unique challenges...
sfasu.edu
20-year Army vet, Jonathan Shuskey, playing golf for SFA
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (BVM Sports) – Jonathan Shuskey has been busy since retiring from the military two years ago. The 20-year Army veteran just finished his first fall season with Stephen F. Austin State University golf after transferring from Christian Brothers University. The Lumberjacks played well but there is plenty to work on ahead of the spring season.
