NACOGDOCHES, Texas (BVM Sports) – Jonathan Shuskey has been busy since retiring from the military two years ago. The 20-year Army veteran just finished his first fall season with Stephen F. Austin State University golf after transferring from Christian Brothers University. The Lumberjacks played well but there is plenty to work on ahead of the spring season.

NACOGDOCHES, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO