Florida State

RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Democrats’ Senate hopes build via Arizona and Nevada as GOP turns on Trump

Control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada, after the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia headed for a runoff. Both Republicans and Democrats need to pick up two of these three remaining Senate seats to take control of the upper chamber, after Democrats flipped a red seat blue in Pennsylvania where John Fetterman sailed to victory over TV doctor Mehmet Oz.Both Arizona and Nevada are still too close to call. In Arizona, incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is currently leading Republican Blake Masters with more than 20 per...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sacramento

"Been seeing youth voter turnout increase": Election results show polling predictions got it wrong

DAVIS — The votes are in for the 2022 midterms. Results show some expected victories and surprises, but one thing is for sure: the results don't reflect the polling predictions.Though Republicans are likely to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Senate has yet to be decided. That's the opposite of what pollsters anticipated."Look at Florida. Desantis by 20 points. He won that race. No poll predicted that," said CBS13 political analyst Gary Dietrich.Dietrich explained that the gap between polling data and election results is significant, in part, because pollsters didn't count youth."One of the challenges of polling...
FLORIDA STATE

