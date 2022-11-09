ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Broncos Chase Edmonds, Jacob Martin ready to help Denver

By By George Stoia,
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cGULQ_0j3kNlVk00

ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos lost one of their top players at the trade deadline in outside linebacker Bradley Chubb.

But Denver also gained two new players — running back Chase Edmonds and outside linebacker Jacob Martin — each of whom are expected to play key roles in the final nine games this season.

“We’re excited about both those guys that are on our team now," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "They’re guys that we had known about and heard about, and I’m excited to have them. They are very good people and guys that can contribute to this team."

Edmonds comes from the Dolphins, as he was a part of the Chubb trade. And Martin, along with a 2024 fifth-round pick, comes from the Jets, being traded in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick.

For Edmonds, he joins an interesting running back room. He's the fourth running back to join the team that didn't start the season on the active roster. Latavius Murray, Marlon Mack and Devin Ozigbo have each signed with the team during the season, while Melvin Gordon is the only remaining running back from the original 53-man roster after injuries to Javonte Williams and Mike Boone.

It's unclear what Edmonds' role will look like, with Gordon and Murray recently carrying the majority of the load. But Edmonds brings a different pace than the other backs and is arguably now their best receiver out of the backfield. In eight games with the Dolphins this season, Edmonds had 120 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and 10 receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown through the air.

"I’m just excited to be here," Edmonds said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to meet so many of these guys. I got to talk to the running backs, Melvin, Latavius, Mike, Marlon, all those guys. We’re kicking it off to a good start. So right now, for me, I'm just trying to run the offense, put my best foot forward and capitalize whatever role they have me in."

For Martin, this is a homecoming of sorts. A standout at Cherokee Trail High School in Aurora, Martin said he's always dreamed of playing for the Broncos.

And his role won't be a small one, as he tries to help fill Chubb's void on the edge. Martin joins a young, but talented group at outside linebacker and is expected to contribute — and possibly start — right away. This season for the Jets, Martin had eight tackles and 1.5 sacks.

"It was a tremendous opportunity. I was excited to be back home," Martin said. "I had the chance to hang out with some of my old high school buddies over the bye (week) and just talking to them about how we always talked about or dreamed about playing here in Denver. Now that it’s here, it’s super surreal, super excited and I couldn’t be happier."

Cushenberry goes on IR

The Broncos will be without starting center Lloyd Cushenberry for at least four weeks, after he was placed on the injured reserve Tuesday with a groin injury. Veteran Graham Glasgow is expected to start in Cushenberry's place.

How to watch

Opponent: Tennessee Titans (5-3)

Where: Nashville, Tennessee

When: 11 a.m. MT

How: CBS, NFL+

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

