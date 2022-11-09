ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin County, TX

ketr.org

Dems flip Collin County state house district as Plesa defeats Polly

The rural Northeast Texas delegation to the state legislature next year will be the same lawmakers from the 2020 session. However, in suburban districts near the metro Dallas area, one new face will be headed to Austin. Texas House District 70 includes much of Collin County, including Princeton. Incumbent Republican...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Collin County Commissioner Duncan Webb wins re-election over challenger Jeffrey Williams

Collin County Commission Precinct 4 incumbent Duncan Webb, a Republican, won re-election over Democrat Jeffrey Williams in the Nov. 8 election. (Community Impact) Collin County Commissioner Duncan Webb won re-election to his Precinct 4 seat on the Collin County Commissioners Court over challenger Jeffrey Williams, according to unofficial results for the Nov. 8 election.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Denton County City's Mayoral Race Shows How Every Vote Counts

A small community in Northeast Denton County is proving why voters are constantly reminded that "every vote counts." The race for mayor in Pilot Point wasn’t just close in the 2022 midterm elections -- there’s still no clear winner. The small horse community with over 4,000 residents is...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Democrat Andrew Sommerman unseats incumbent J.J. Koch for Precinct 2 Dallas County commissioner seat

General elections were held Nov. 8. (Community Impact) Two Democratic candidates were elected for seats in the Dallas County Commissioners Court in the Nov. 8 general election. Incumbent Elba Garcia, who has been the Dallas County commissioner for Precinct 4 since 2010, won re-election over Libertarian opponent Timothy Miles, with...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
keranews.org

Denton council member fighting to stay in office despite recall election

A majority of voters were in favor of recalling Denton Council Member Alison Maguire. But her fight to stay in office may not be over. Maguire is the district 4 council member and was elected in May 2021. She posted a controversial meme of a Black man being shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year.
DENTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

UPDATE: Republican Kronda Thimesch wins race for Texas House District 65

Denton County election results are unofficial until canvassed. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) According to unofficial results, Republican Kronda Thimesch won the seat for State House District 65 over Democrat Brittney Verdell. Thimesch received 59.81% of votes, with Verdell earning 40.19%. “We are thrilled about the results tonight,” Thimesch said. “It was...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Incumbent Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins leads after early voting

Voting was open for the November 2022 elections Nov. 8 at Richland Campus- Dallas College. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) Democratic candidate Clay Jenkins is leading by a wide margin after early voting totals were released for Dallas County judge in the Nov. 8 General election. He leads Republican candidate Lauren Davis, 64.13 percent to 35.87 percent of the vote.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Jenkins maintains large lead for Dallas County judge with half of precincts reporting

Voting was open for the November 2022 elections Nov. 8 at Richland Campus- Dallas College. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) Democratic candidate Clay Jenkins maintains a wide lead for Dallas County judge with about 50% of Dallas County precincts reporting in the Nov. 8 General election. He leads Republican candidate Lauren Davis 64.20 percent to 35.80 percent of the vote.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ellis, Fannin, Johnson, Parker, Rockwall County Races: 2022 Midterm Election

Midterm election returns are below for races in Ellis County, Fannin County, Johnson County, Parker County and Rockwall County. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. ELLIS COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS. FANNIN COUNTY...
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Collin County Races: 2022 Midterm Election

Midterm election returns are below for races in Collin County, including results for county judge props in Anna, Carrollton, Plano, Murphy and Sachse. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. COLLIN COUNTY MIDTERM...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
