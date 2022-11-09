Read full article on original website
ketr.org
Dems flip Collin County state house district as Plesa defeats Polly
The rural Northeast Texas delegation to the state legislature next year will be the same lawmakers from the 2020 session. However, in suburban districts near the metro Dallas area, one new face will be headed to Austin. Texas House District 70 includes much of Collin County, including Princeton. Incumbent Republican...
Incumbent Chris Hill wins re-election for Collin County judge
Check the latest results for the Collin County judge election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Incumbent Chris Hill defeated candidate Joshua Murray in the race for Collin County judge, according to Nov. 8 election results. Hill received 57.07% of the votes, while Murray had 42.93% with all 105 vote centers reporting. Collin...
Collin County Commissioner Duncan Webb wins re-election over challenger Jeffrey Williams
Collin County Commission Precinct 4 incumbent Duncan Webb, a Republican, won re-election over Democrat Jeffrey Williams in the Nov. 8 election. (Community Impact) Collin County Commissioner Duncan Webb won re-election to his Precinct 4 seat on the Collin County Commissioners Court over challenger Jeffrey Williams, according to unofficial results for the Nov. 8 election.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Denton County City's Mayoral Race Shows How Every Vote Counts
A small community in Northeast Denton County is proving why voters are constantly reminded that "every vote counts." The race for mayor in Pilot Point wasn’t just close in the 2022 midterm elections -- there’s still no clear winner. The small horse community with over 4,000 residents is...
UPDATE: Latest results show Tim O'Hare expands lead over Deborah Peoples in Tarrant County judge race
Voters stand in line to vote at the Grapevine Municipal Library on Nov. 8 in Grapevine. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) According to the latest results released by Tarrant County, Tim O’Hare holds more than a 22,000-vote lead over Deborah Peoples for the role of county judge. Votes are still being counted.
Democrat Andrew Sommerman unseats incumbent J.J. Koch for Precinct 2 Dallas County commissioner seat
General elections were held Nov. 8. (Community Impact) Two Democratic candidates were elected for seats in the Dallas County Commissioners Court in the Nov. 8 general election. Incumbent Elba Garcia, who has been the Dallas County commissioner for Precinct 4 since 2010, won re-election over Libertarian opponent Timothy Miles, with...
UPDATE: Incumbent Andy Eads wins race for Denton County judge
Denton County residents voted in the Denton County judge race during the Nov. 8 election. (Adobe Stock) Denton County residents re-elected Judge Andy Eads over challenger Fabian Thomas on Nov. 8. The Republican incumbent topped his Democrat opponent with 59.46% of the votes cast. Polls closed at 7 p.m. and...
Eads holds early lead over Thomas in race for Denton County judge
Denton County residents voted in the Denton County judge race during the Nov. 8 election. (Adobe Stock) Denton County Judge Andy Eads is leading against challenger Fabian Thomas as early voting numbers rolled in on Nov. 8. The Republican incumbent topped his Democrat opponent with 59% of early votes. Polls...
keranews.org
Denton council member fighting to stay in office despite recall election
A majority of voters were in favor of recalling Denton Council Member Alison Maguire. But her fight to stay in office may not be over. Maguire is the district 4 council member and was elected in May 2021. She posted a controversial meme of a Black man being shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year.
Early voting has Tim O'Hare leading Deborah Peoples in race for Tarrant County judge
Voters stand in line to vote at the Grapevine Municipal Library on Nov. 8 in Grapevine. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) According to early voting results in Tarrant County, Tim O’Hare holds more than a 20,000-vote lead over Deborah Peoples for the role of county judge. The winner will replace outgoing...
UPDATE: Falconer wins race for Denton County commissioner seat
See results from the Nov. 8 general election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) According to unofficial results, Republican candidate Kevin Falconer won the Denton County Precinct 2 commissioner seat. With all 238 precincts reporting, Falconer collected more votes than Democratic candidate Diana Weitzel during the Nov. 8 general elections. Election results show...
Early-voting results show Frazier leading in race for Texas House District 61
See the latest results from the Nov. 8 general election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Former McKinney City Council member and Republican candidate Frederick Frazier is leading in the race for the state Representative District 61 seat. Frazier has so far collected more votes than Democratic candidate Sheena King during the Nov....
UPDATE: Republican Kronda Thimesch wins race for Texas House District 65
Denton County election results are unofficial until canvassed. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) According to unofficial results, Republican Kronda Thimesch won the seat for State House District 65 over Democrat Brittney Verdell. Thimesch received 59.81% of votes, with Verdell earning 40.19%. “We are thrilled about the results tonight,” Thimesch said. “It was...
Early voting results show Falconer leading in race for Denton County commissioner seat
See results from the Nov. 8 general election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting results show Republican candidate Kevin Falconer leading in the race for the Republican nomination for Denton County commissioner Precinct 2 seat. Falconer has so far collected more votes than Democratic candidate Diana Weitzel during the Nov. 8...
Here's how many people voted in each North Texas county compared to 2018
TEXAS, USA — Another election season is coming to a close in Texas. A few voting ballots are still being counted on Wednesday, but the winners have been projected or called for a majority of key positions, including governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. So how many people in...
McKinney's Frederick Frazier wins race for Texas House District 61
See the latest results from the Nov. 8 general election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Former McKinney City Council member and Republican candidate Frederick Frazier has secured the Texas State Representative District 61 seat in the Nov. 8 general election. Frazier collected more votes than Democratic candidate Sheena King. According to unofficial...
Incumbent Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins leads after early voting
Voting was open for the November 2022 elections Nov. 8 at Richland Campus- Dallas College. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) Democratic candidate Clay Jenkins is leading by a wide margin after early voting totals were released for Dallas County judge in the Nov. 8 General election. He leads Republican candidate Lauren Davis, 64.13 percent to 35.87 percent of the vote.
Jenkins maintains large lead for Dallas County judge with half of precincts reporting
Voting was open for the November 2022 elections Nov. 8 at Richland Campus- Dallas College. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) Democratic candidate Clay Jenkins maintains a wide lead for Dallas County judge with about 50% of Dallas County precincts reporting in the Nov. 8 General election. He leads Republican candidate Lauren Davis 64.20 percent to 35.80 percent of the vote.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ellis, Fannin, Johnson, Parker, Rockwall County Races: 2022 Midterm Election
Midterm election returns are below for races in Ellis County, Fannin County, Johnson County, Parker County and Rockwall County. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. ELLIS COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS. FANNIN COUNTY...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Collin County Races: 2022 Midterm Election
Midterm election returns are below for races in Collin County, including results for county judge props in Anna, Carrollton, Plano, Murphy and Sachse. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. COLLIN COUNTY MIDTERM...
