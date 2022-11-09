Read full article on original website
McKinney residents lean toward approving liquor election, early results show
McKinney voters considered a ballot proposition to allow package liquor stores to open in the city in the Nov. 8 general election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early election results show McKinney voters are leaning toward passing a ballot proposition that would allow package liquor stores to open in the city. Results...
ketr.org
Dems flip Collin County state house district as Plesa defeats Polly
The rural Northeast Texas delegation to the state legislature next year will be the same lawmakers from the 2020 session. However, in suburban districts near the metro Dallas area, one new face will be headed to Austin. Texas House District 70 includes much of Collin County, including Princeton. Incumbent Republican...
Eads holds early lead over Thomas in race for Denton County judge
Denton County residents voted in the Denton County judge race during the Nov. 8 election. (Adobe Stock) Denton County Judge Andy Eads is leading against challenger Fabian Thomas as early voting numbers rolled in on Nov. 8. The Republican incumbent topped his Democrat opponent with 59% of early votes. Polls...
Early voting has Tim O'Hare leading Deborah Peoples in race for Tarrant County judge
Voters stand in line to vote at the Grapevine Municipal Library on Nov. 8 in Grapevine. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) According to early voting results in Tarrant County, Tim O’Hare holds more than a 20,000-vote lead over Deborah Peoples for the role of county judge. The winner will replace outgoing...
Voter turnout in Denton County reaches 36% ahead of Nov. 8 election
Early voting ended Nov. 4 with 218,077 ballots cast in Denton County. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Voter turnout during the nearly two weeks of early voting in Denton County for the Nov. 8 election was about 36%, according to county election figures. Between Oct. 24-Nov. 4, 218,077 voters cast in-person ballots...
Early-voting totals favor 3 of 5 Plano ISD propositions on Nov. 8 ballot
A Haggard Middle School student works on an assignment with a school-issued laptop. Proposition C on the Nov. 8 ballot would provide funds to update the mobile devices used by students. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Early-voting results in the Nov. 8 election show support for three of the five Plano ISD...
2022 Collin County Midterm Election Results
Texas voters anxiously await results from the 2022 midterm election, and even though results have not yet been officially announced, we have a pretty good idea of what we can expect. In Collin County, 696,712 residents were registered to vote, yet only 365,136 voted. Out of that 247 ballots were...
Early voting results show support for Flower Mound sales tax propositions
Three propositions to reauthorize sales tax dedications were on the ballot for Flower Mound voters. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Voters are favoring the passage of all three Flower Mound propositions on the ballot, according to early voting results. Proposition A was favored by 83.87% of early voters, while 91.17% voted for...
Coppell voters favor two tax propositions, early voting results show
Coppell voters will decide whether or not to reauthorize two propositions on Election Day. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Early voting results show Coppell voters favoring the reauthorization of two propositions in the city’s special election. The measures on the ballot ask voters how they wish to allocate the quarter-cent sales...
Voters recall Denton City Council member
A Denton City Council member has been recalled by her new constituents because of her political views and a misunderstood meme. The recall effort of Alison Maguire, spearheaded by Robson Ranch residents, was approved by about 64% of 13,556 District 4 voters, according to unofficial results from the Denton County Elections Office.
UPDATE: Latest results show Tim O'Hare maintaining lead over Deborah Peoples in Tarrant County judge race
Voters stand in line to vote at the Grapevine Municipal Library on Nov. 8 in Grapevine. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) According to the latest results released by Tarrant County, Tim O’Hare holds more than a 21,000-vote lead over Deborah Peoples for the role of county judge. Votes are still being counted.
Republicans win big in Denton County
Familiar faces in southern Denton County will continue to serve elected positions after Republicans dominated Tuesday’s national, state and county elections. Longtime U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, TX-26, easily defeated his only opponent, a Libertarian candidate. Longtime State Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, easily secured a new seat in District 12 of the Texas State Senate.
Here's how many people voted in each North Texas county compared to 2018
TEXAS, USA — Another election season is coming to a close in Texas. A few voting ballots are still being counted on Wednesday, but the winners have been projected or called for a majority of key positions, including governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. So how many people in...
Collin County Commissioner Duncan Webb wins re-election over challenger Jeffrey Williams
Collin County Commission Precinct 4 incumbent Duncan Webb, a Republican, won re-election over Democrat Jeffrey Williams in the Nov. 8 election. (Community Impact) Collin County Commissioner Duncan Webb won re-election to his Precinct 4 seat on the Collin County Commissioners Court over challenger Jeffrey Williams, according to unofficial results for the Nov. 8 election.
Dallas County reports 27.5% early voting turnout ahead of Nov. 8 general election
Dallas County had 391,328 voters, or 27.5% of those who are registered to vote, cast ballots during early voting for the Nov. 8 general election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Dallas County had 27.5% voter turnout during the 11-day early voting period, according to county election reports. Throughout early voting, which lasted...
UPDATE: Voters favoring Flower Mound sales tax propositions
Three propositions to reauthorize sales tax dedications were on the ballot for Flower Mound voters. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Voters are favoring the passage of all three Flower Mound propositions on the ballot, according to unofficial results. With about 56% of precincts reporting, Proposition A is currently favored by 83.57% of...
UPDATE: Republican Kronda Thimesch wins race for Texas House District 65
Denton County election results are unofficial until canvassed. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) According to unofficial results, Republican Kronda Thimesch won the seat for State House District 65 over Democrat Brittney Verdell. Thimesch received 59.81% of votes, with Verdell earning 40.19%. “We are thrilled about the results tonight,” Thimesch said. “It was...
keranews.org
Denton police, city staff and county officials respond to marijuana decriminalization ordinance
Less than 24 hours after its passage, Denton city staff and police released a press release regarding the implementation of the marijuana decriminalization ordinance, claiming that some provisions won’t be implemented until U.S. Congress and the Texas Legislature amend related laws. The University of North Texas, Texas Woman's University...
Early voting results show Frazier leading in race for state House District 61
See the latest results from the Nov. 8 general election. (Community Impact staff) Former McKinney City Council member and Republican candidate Frederick Frazier is leading in the race for the Texas State Representative District 61 seat. Frazier has so far collected more votes than Democratic candidate Sheena King during the...
UPDATE: Jenkins wins new term as Dallas County judge with all precincts reporting
Voting was open for the November 2022 elections Nov. 8 at Richland Campus-Dallas College. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins won re-election to his seat with all Dallas County precincts reporting in the Nov. 8 general election. He received 62.54% of the ballots cast to defeat Republican candidate Lauren Davis, who garnered 37.46% of the votes in the county.
