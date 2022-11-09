ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

Dems flip Collin County state house district as Plesa defeats Polly

The rural Northeast Texas delegation to the state legislature next year will be the same lawmakers from the 2020 session. However, in suburban districts near the metro Dallas area, one new face will be headed to Austin. Texas House District 70 includes much of Collin County, including Princeton. Incumbent Republican...
Democrat Andrew Sommerman unseats incumbent J.J. Koch for Precinct 2 Dallas County commissioner seat

General elections were held Nov. 8. (Community Impact) Two Democratic candidates were elected for seats in the Dallas County Commissioners Court in the Nov. 8 general election. Incumbent Elba Garcia, who has been the Dallas County commissioner for Precinct 4 since 2010, won re-election over Libertarian opponent Timothy Miles, with...
Collin County Commissioner Duncan Webb leads in re-election race over challenger Jeffrey Williams

Collin County Commission Precinct 4 incumbent Duncan Webb, a Republican, faces Democrat Jeffrey Williams in the Nov. 8 election. (Community Impact) Early voting totals show incumbent Duncan Webb taking an early lead in his re-election bid for his Precinct 4 seat on the Collin County Commissioners Court over challenger Jeffrey Williams.
UPDATE: Republican Kronda Thimesch wins race for Texas House District 65

Denton County election results are unofficial until canvassed. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) According to unofficial results, Republican Kronda Thimesch won the seat for State House District 65 over Democrat Brittney Verdell. Thimesch received 59.81% of votes, with Verdell earning 40.19%. “We are thrilled about the results tonight,” Thimesch said. “It was...
Republicans win big in Denton County

Familiar faces in southern Denton County will continue to serve elected positions after Republicans dominated Tuesday’s national, state and county elections. Longtime U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, TX-26, easily defeated his only opponent, a Libertarian candidate. Longtime State Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, easily secured a new seat in District 12 of the Texas State Senate.
Incumbent Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins leads after early voting

Voting was open for the November 2022 elections Nov. 8 at Richland Campus- Dallas College. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) Democratic candidate Clay Jenkins is leading by a wide margin after early voting totals were released for Dallas County judge in the Nov. 8 General election. He leads Republican candidate Lauren Davis, 64.13 percent to 35.87 percent of the vote.
UPDATE: Jenkins wins new term as Dallas County judge with all precincts reporting

Voting was open for the November 2022 elections Nov. 8 at Richland Campus-Dallas College. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins won re-election to his seat with all Dallas County precincts reporting in the Nov. 8 general election. He received 62.54% of the ballots cast to defeat Republican candidate Lauren Davis, who garnered 37.46% of the votes in the county.
2022 Collin County Midterm Election Results

Texas voters anxiously await results from the 2022 midterm election, and even though results have not yet been officially announced, we have a pretty good idea of what we can expect. In Collin County, 696,712 residents were registered to vote, yet only 365,136 voted. Out of that 247 ballots were...
Jenkins maintains large lead for Dallas County judge with half of precincts reporting

Voting was open for the November 2022 elections Nov. 8 at Richland Campus- Dallas College. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) Democratic candidate Clay Jenkins maintains a wide lead for Dallas County judge with about 50% of Dallas County precincts reporting in the Nov. 8 General election. He leads Republican candidate Lauren Davis 64.20 percent to 35.80 percent of the vote.
Ellis, Fannin, Johnson, Parker, Rockwall County Races: 2022 Midterm Election

Midterm election returns are below for races in Ellis County, Fannin County, Johnson County, Parker County and Rockwall County. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. ELLIS COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS. FANNIN COUNTY...
