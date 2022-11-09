Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Incumbent Andy Eads wins race for Denton County judge
Denton County residents voted in the Denton County judge race during the Nov. 8 election. (Adobe Stock) Denton County residents re-elected Judge Andy Eads over challenger Fabian Thomas on Nov. 8. The Republican incumbent topped his Democrat opponent with 59.46% of the votes cast. Polls closed at 7 p.m. and...
Dems flip Collin County state house district as Plesa defeats Polly
The rural Northeast Texas delegation to the state legislature next year will be the same lawmakers from the 2020 session. However, in suburban districts near the metro Dallas area, one new face will be headed to Austin. Texas House District 70 includes much of Collin County, including Princeton. Incumbent Republican...
UPDATE: Falconer wins race for Denton County commissioner seat
See results from the Nov. 8 general election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) According to unofficial results, Republican candidate Kevin Falconer won the Denton County Precinct 2 commissioner seat. With all 238 precincts reporting, Falconer collected more votes than Democratic candidate Diana Weitzel during the Nov. 8 general elections. Election results show...
Democrat Andrew Sommerman unseats incumbent J.J. Koch for Precinct 2 Dallas County commissioner seat
General elections were held Nov. 8. (Community Impact) Two Democratic candidates were elected for seats in the Dallas County Commissioners Court in the Nov. 8 general election. Incumbent Elba Garcia, who has been the Dallas County commissioner for Precinct 4 since 2010, won re-election over Libertarian opponent Timothy Miles, with...
UPDATE: Latest results show Tim O'Hare maintaining lead over Deborah Peoples in Tarrant County judge race
Voters stand in line to vote at the Grapevine Municipal Library on Nov. 8 in Grapevine. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) According to the latest results released by Tarrant County, Tim O’Hare holds more than a 21,000-vote lead over Deborah Peoples for the role of county judge. Votes are still being counted.
UPDATE: Denton County residents approve $650M bond
Denton County residents voted on a $650 million transportation bond during the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Denton County residents approved the county's $650 million bond on Nov. 8. About 74.10% of the votes counted were cast in favor of the transportation bond that looks to update the county's...
Collin County Commissioner Duncan Webb leads in re-election race over challenger Jeffrey Williams
Collin County Commission Precinct 4 incumbent Duncan Webb, a Republican, faces Democrat Jeffrey Williams in the Nov. 8 election. (Community Impact) Early voting totals show incumbent Duncan Webb taking an early lead in his re-election bid for his Precinct 4 seat on the Collin County Commissioners Court over challenger Jeffrey Williams.
UPDATE: Republican Kronda Thimesch wins race for Texas House District 65
Denton County election results are unofficial until canvassed. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) According to unofficial results, Republican Kronda Thimesch won the seat for State House District 65 over Democrat Brittney Verdell. Thimesch received 59.81% of votes, with Verdell earning 40.19%. “We are thrilled about the results tonight,” Thimesch said. “It was...
Republicans win big in Denton County
Familiar faces in southern Denton County will continue to serve elected positions after Republicans dominated Tuesday’s national, state and county elections. Longtime U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, TX-26, easily defeated his only opponent, a Libertarian candidate. Longtime State Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, easily secured a new seat in District 12 of the Texas State Senate.
Voting was open for the November 2022 elections Nov. 8 at Richland Campus- Dallas College. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) Democratic candidate Clay Jenkins is leading by a wide margin after early voting totals were released for Dallas County judge in the Nov. 8 General election. He leads Republican candidate Lauren Davis, 64.13 percent to 35.87 percent of the vote.
Early voting results show Frazier leading in race for state House District 61
See the latest results from the Nov. 8 general election. (Community Impact staff) Former McKinney City Council member and Republican candidate Frederick Frazier is leading in the race for the Texas State Representative District 61 seat. Frazier has so far collected more votes than Democratic candidate Sheena King during the...
State House election results: Democrat beating Republican for District 70 seat
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas House of Representatives looks to gain one additional Democrat this Election Day as one is beating a Republican for a traditionally Republican seat in District 70 in McKinney. Projected poll results show Democrat Mihaela Plesa less than 1,000 votes ahead of Republican Jamee...
UPDATE: Jenkins wins new term as Dallas County judge with all precincts reporting
Voting was open for the November 2022 elections Nov. 8 at Richland Campus-Dallas College. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins won re-election to his seat with all Dallas County precincts reporting in the Nov. 8 general election. He received 62.54% of the ballots cast to defeat Republican candidate Lauren Davis, who garnered 37.46% of the votes in the county.
Incumbent Chris Hill leading race for Collin County judge
Check the latest results for the Collin County judge election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Incumbent Chris Hill is leading candidate Joshua Murray in the race for Collin County judge, according to Nov. 8 election results. Hill has 57.31% of the votes, while Murray has 42.69% with 85 vote centers reporting. Votes...
Denton County residents voted on a $650 million transportation bond during the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Denton County voters favored the county's $650 million bond in early voting results Nov. 8. About 75.17% favored the transportation bond that looks to update the county's infrastructure. About 36% of registered...
2022 Collin County Midterm Election Results
Texas voters anxiously await results from the 2022 midterm election, and even though results have not yet been officially announced, we have a pretty good idea of what we can expect. In Collin County, 696,712 residents were registered to vote, yet only 365,136 voted. Out of that 247 ballots were...
Jenkins maintains large lead for Dallas County judge with half of precincts reporting
Voting was open for the November 2022 elections Nov. 8 at Richland Campus- Dallas College. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) Democratic candidate Clay Jenkins maintains a wide lead for Dallas County judge with about 50% of Dallas County precincts reporting in the Nov. 8 General election. He leads Republican candidate Lauren Davis 64.20 percent to 35.80 percent of the vote.
Ellis, Fannin, Johnson, Parker, Rockwall County Races: 2022 Midterm Election
Midterm election returns are below for races in Ellis County, Fannin County, Johnson County, Parker County and Rockwall County. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. ELLIS COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS. FANNIN COUNTY...
McKinney's Frederick Frazier wins race for Texas House District 61
See the latest results from the Nov. 8 general election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Former McKinney City Council member and Republican candidate Frederick Frazier has secured the Texas State Representative District 61 seat in the Nov. 8 general election. Frazier collected more votes than Democratic candidate Sheena King. According to unofficial...
