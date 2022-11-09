ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Kevin McCarthy declares VICTORY in the House

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told cheering supporters late Tuesday that they would wake up to see Democrats and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the minority. McCarthy made the comments while standing before a 'take back the House' banner, in Washington, DC, on a night when the GOP appeared in sight of capturing the chamber – but networks held off on making a call as Republican hopes fell short of the tidal wave many elected leaders were banking on.
Donald Trump makes election night about himself as Republicans underperform

As a "red wave" failed to materialize Tuesday night and many Republicans underperformed, former President Donald Trump turned his attention away from struggling 2022 Republican congressional and gubernatorial candidates and toward his favorite politician of all: himself. Slide 1 of 17: Since leaving office, former President Donald Trump has continued...
Biggs says ‘maybe not so fast’ on McCarthy Speakership

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) on Wednesday pumped the brakes on boosting Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to a House Speakership, arguing Republicans should not move ahead “so fast” on the proposition. Biggs told conservative streaming program “The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson” that McCarthy taking the top spot in...

