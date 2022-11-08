FISHERS, Indiana (WISH) -- At 70-years-old, Eric Zalas wanted to become stronger version of himself. “I set a challenge for myself. I lifted a little over 13 million pounds in one month,” said Zalas. “I would say in the last week I’ve done about 290,000 pounds. Now, I’d say I’ve toned it down and probably in any given month I’ll do 600,000 [to] 700,000 pounds.”

