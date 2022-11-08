Read full article on original website
RICHARD GUERRA
4d ago
How can Arizona turn Blue I don't get it I thought they were always red So sad It's all going Damm California people that move there...
Reply(41)
58
Marta Moss
4d ago
Is magat the only derogatory word you know? I can think of a million words that describe you liberals.But I'll be kind and say that y'all are so unaware of what the hell is going on, I feel sorry for you.
Reply(22)
27
TheTruthShallSetUFree
4d ago
You have a Dem that refuses to debate, hardly campaigned. I wonder why? Because she is in charge of the voting sights, machines etc. she already knew she was going to win. Always key states that seem to have issues and can’t call it because of this or that. Keep voting democrat and expecting change. It’s never going to happen.
Reply(9)
40
Related
Colorado elects its first Latina member of Congress, Yadira Caraveo
Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo made history as Colorado’s first Latina elected to Congress, according to NBC News projections. With 97% of the votes counted, Caraveo won 48.4% of the votes and Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer won 47.7%, according to the NBC News Decision Desk. Caraveo will represent...
AOL Corp
Democrat wins Arizona elections post over GOP conspiracist
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Adrian Fontes won the top elections post in Arizona on Friday, defeating a Republican rival who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and who said he would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in the state.
This Republican senator just dropped a truth bomb on his party
Republican Pat Toomey is retiring from his Pennsylvania Senate seat at the end of the term. But before he goes, he is speaking some hard truths to his party.
Dems maintain narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats maintained their narrow leads in key Arizona contests on Thursday, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor were still too early to call with about a fifth of the total ballots left to be counted. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters by 5.6 percentage points, while Democrat Katie Hobbs had a much tighter lead of 1.4 points against Republican Kari Lake in the governor’s race. Democrats also led in the races for secretary of state and attorney general. Election officials in Maricopa County, which includes metro Phoenix and more than 60% of voters, expected to begin reporting results Friday from a crucial group of ballots — nearly 300,000 mail ballots that were returned on Election Day. That group has swung wildly in recent election cycles, from strongly Democratic in the 2018 midterms to strongly Republican in 2020. The races will hinge on whether those late-counted ballots look more like 2018 or 2020.
Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak
Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, NBC News projects, narrowly defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak. The victory for Lombardo, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, puts a Republican back in the top job in the pivotal presidential battleground state and could have major implications on the future of education and criminal justice in the swing state.
What to know about the outstanding votes in Nevada and Arizona
The razor-thin elections for Nevada's Senate seat and Arizona's governorship have yet to be called on Saturday as counties in both states work to whittle down the tens of thousands of ballots that still need to be counted.
Democrats Are On The Brink Of A Historic State Legislative Election Performance
Republicans have dominated the state legislative election landscape over the past decade, but after this year’s midterm elections Democrats are on the cusp of making history at that level of the ballot. Democrats are expected to hold on to their existing majorities in both the Nevada state Assembly and...
Unsettled California races could tip US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The outcome in a string of closely matched California U.S. House races that could play into control of the chamber remained unsettled Friday, as millions of ballots remained uncounted in the nation’s most populous state. More than a dozen races in the state remained...
Race for the Senate: Where Nevada, Arizona Stand in Latest Ballot Drop
Democratic Senate candidates made crucial gains in two battleground states after the latest ballot drops in Nevada and Arizona. Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto gained 8,716 new votes Thursday night, according to CNN, closing the gap between the Democrat and her Republican opponent Adam Laxalt. The largest batch of votes...
The new model for Democratic victories that John Fetterman established
Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman survived a bruising Senate campaign and overcame a serious stroke to prevail against Republican Mehmet Oz to claim his state’s open Senate seat Tuesday. Fetterman rebounded after having watched his double-digit lead in the summer evaporate into a dead heat after a near-disastrous debate performance two weeks before the election, in which he had trouble articulating sentences. At one point in the debate, Fetterman insisted he had always supported fracking, even when confronted with his own statements that indicated he didn’t support fracking two years ago.
Arizona official hits back at Kari Lake over vote-counting accusations
A top Maricopa County election official hit back at Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Thursday over her accusations that election officials are intentionally slowing down vote counting in the Grand Canyon State. “Quite frankly, it is offensive for Kari Lake to say these people behind me are slow-rolling...
thecentersquare.com
Election 2022: Republicans keep Pennsylvania Senate; House too close to call
(The Center Square) – Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remains unclear amid claims to the contrary, and a much-watched U.S. House race has ended with an incumbent Democrat’s victory. In northeast Pennsylvania, the 7th Congressional District was won again by Democrat Susan Wild against Republican Lisa...
Live Results: Arizona votes in congressional and state elections
Polls closed in the state at 7 p.m. local time, or 9 p.m. EST.
Here’s where Democrats, GOP stand in the midterms
Midterm election results have been trickling in on Thursday after initial results showed modest gains for Republicans on election night earlier this week. Control of the Senate has yet to be determined, with results from Nevada and Arizona still coming in and a runoff in Georgia’s Senate race slated for December. The battle for the…
Katie Hobbs' Lead Over Kari Lake Narrowly Grows in Latest Vote Count
Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs narrowly leads Republican Kari Lake in the latest vote counts for Arizona governor. Hobbs, Arizona's secretary of state, leads by 16,677 votes with 50.4 percent to Lake's 49.6 percent as of 4:45 p.m. ET Thursday, according to the latest count. Lake and Hobbs are racing for...
thecentersquare.com
Arizona races tighten as GOP-heavy Election Day votes tallied
(The Center Square) – After initial mail-in ballots gave Democrats leads in statewide races, Arizona’s GOP-heavy in-person ballots have some Republicans with slight leads and others within striking distance. A Wednesday morning update to vote totals shows Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for governor, with a 50.3% lead over...
arizonasuntimes.com
Democrats Lead in Arizona on Election Night, But Hope Remains Strong for Republicans
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Election night is well underway in Arizona, and despite some issues during the day in Maricopa County, votes are currently being tabulated. At the time of writing, tallied votes show Democrats leading across the state, but a data expert said Republican victories are not out of the question yet.
Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds.
With Republicans expected to show up at the polls in person in droves on Election Day, Democrats knew they would need a large advantage among early voters to have a chance at winning hotly contested statewide races. And with all of those early ballots counted, they had bigger than expected leads in many of those […] The post Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
South Dakota Sen. Thune’s win breaks ‘curse,’ defies Trump
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Neither South Dakota’s “Curse of Karl” nor the invocations of former President Donald Trump weighed on Republican Sen. John Thune this week as he breezed to a historic fourth term that could see him ascend to lead the GOP’s Senate caucus.
kawc.org
Arizona Secretary of State race between election denier Finchem and 'democracy protector' Fontes
PHOENIX -- Arizonans are deciding whether to choose someone who had administered an election or someone who claims the results were fraudulent to be the state's top election official -- and first in line for governor if the incumbent leaves office. Democrat Adrian Fontes was the Maricopa County recorder for...
Comments / 254