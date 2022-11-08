ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RICHARD GUERRA
4d ago

How can Arizona turn Blue I don't get it I thought they were always red So sad It's all going Damm California people that move there...

Marta Moss
4d ago

Is magat the only derogatory word you know? I can think of a million words that describe you liberals.But I'll be kind and say that y'all are so unaware of what the hell is going on, I feel sorry for you.

TheTruthShallSetUFree
4d ago

You have a Dem that refuses to debate, hardly campaigned. I wonder why? Because she is in charge of the voting sights, machines etc. she already knew she was going to win. Always key states that seem to have issues and can’t call it because of this or that. Keep voting democrat and expecting change. It’s never going to happen.

Related
AOL Corp

Democrat wins Arizona elections post over GOP conspiracist

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Adrian Fontes won the top elections post in Arizona on Friday, defeating a Republican rival who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and who said he would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in the state.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Dems maintain narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats maintained their narrow leads in key Arizona contests on Thursday, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor were still too early to call with about a fifth of the total ballots left to be counted. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters by 5.6 percentage points, while Democrat Katie Hobbs had a much tighter lead of 1.4 points against Republican Kari Lake in the governor’s race. Democrats also led in the races for secretary of state and attorney general. Election officials in Maricopa County, which includes metro Phoenix and more than 60% of voters, expected to begin reporting results Friday from a crucial group of ballots — nearly 300,000 mail ballots that were returned on Election Day. That group has swung wildly in recent election cycles, from strongly Democratic in the 2018 midterms to strongly Republican in 2020. The races will hinge on whether those late-counted ballots look more like 2018 or 2020.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak

Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, NBC News projects, narrowly defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak. The victory for Lombardo, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, puts a Republican back in the top job in the pivotal presidential battleground state and could have major implications on the future of education and criminal justice in the swing state.
NEVADA STATE
NBC News

The new model for Democratic victories that John Fetterman established

Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman survived a bruising Senate campaign and overcame a serious stroke to prevail against Republican Mehmet Oz to claim his state’s open Senate seat Tuesday. Fetterman rebounded after having watched his double-digit lead in the summer evaporate into a dead heat after a near-disastrous debate performance two weeks before the election, in which he had trouble articulating sentences. At one point in the debate, Fetterman insisted he had always supported fracking, even when confronted with his own statements that indicated he didn’t support fracking two years ago.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Here’s where Democrats, GOP stand in the midterms

Midterm election results have been trickling in on Thursday after initial results showed modest gains for Republicans on election night earlier this week. Control of the Senate has yet to be determined, with results from Nevada and Arizona still coming in and a runoff in Georgia’s Senate race slated for December. The battle for the…
NEVADA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Arizona races tighten as GOP-heavy Election Day votes tallied

(The Center Square) – After initial mail-in ballots gave Democrats leads in statewide races, Arizona’s GOP-heavy in-person ballots have some Republicans with slight leads and others within striking distance. A Wednesday morning update to vote totals shows Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for governor, with a 50.3% lead over...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds.

With Republicans expected to show up at the polls in person in droves on Election Day, Democrats knew they would need a large advantage among early voters to have a chance at winning hotly contested statewide races. And with all of those early ballots counted, they had bigger than expected leads in many of those […] The post Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE

