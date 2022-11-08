WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey scored a career-hight 30 points on 12-for-13 shooting and had 11 rebounds and Purdue led the whole way in a 63-44 win over Austin Peay. For his part, Austin Peay’s 6-11 big man Elijah Hutchins-Everett, scored 19 points with seven rebounds for the Governors. Edey’s dunk with 5:27 left before halftime made it 23-12 and the Boilermakers led by double digits for the remainder of the game.

