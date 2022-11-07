Read full article on original website
Fronteras Desk
'Yes' vote clings to shrinking lead in Arizona Proposition 308 tally
Yes votes for Proposition 308 were outpacing no’s by about 10 points late Tuesday night, but that lead has since narrowed with about 70% of ballots counted so far. If passed, the measure would open in-state tuition and scholarships to undocumented high school graduates in Arizona, which hasn't been possible since voters passed a different measure barring it in 2006.
Fronteras Desk
Sonoran officials say they will investigate claims of housing fraud in Rocky Point
Sonoran officials say they are investigating a case of possible fraud in Rocky Point after an Arizona state representative highlighted the issue in a press conference this week. State Rep. Walt Blackman held a press conference on Monday with constituents, who say they were defrauded of their oceanfront property in...
