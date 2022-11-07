Yes votes for Proposition 308 were outpacing no’s by about 10 points late Tuesday night, but that lead has since narrowed with about 70% of ballots counted so far. If passed, the measure would open in-state tuition and scholarships to undocumented high school graduates in Arizona, which hasn't been possible since voters passed a different measure barring it in 2006.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO