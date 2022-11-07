ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fronteras Desk

'Yes' vote clings to shrinking lead in Arizona Proposition 308 tally

Yes votes for Proposition 308 were outpacing no’s by about 10 points late Tuesday night, but that lead has since narrowed with about 70% of ballots counted so far. If passed, the measure would open in-state tuition and scholarships to undocumented high school graduates in Arizona, which hasn't been possible since voters passed a different measure barring it in 2006.
