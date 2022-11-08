Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Top Industry Experts Presenting at Free Business and Economic OutlookBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Related
laportecounty.life
Northwest Health – La Porte expands access to healthcare In Michigan City with new medical office
To meet the growing demand for quality healthcare in La Porte County, Northwest Medical Group and the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of a new medical office building at 6923 West 400 North in Michigan City. The new medical location, Northwest Health’s third in Michigan City, expands the practices of internal medicine physicians Joseph Arulandu, M.D., and Vinay Tumuluri, M.D. The facility also houses Northwest Health Bariatric and Weight Loss Services and Northwest Medical Group – Gastroenterology. Additional physicians will also be seeing patients at the new location in upcoming months.
laportecounty.life
Community Hospital receives recertification for complex neonatal, obstetric care
MUNSTER | Community Hospital is equipped to care for patients facing complex maternal medical issues and for infants who need neonatal intensive care, state health officials affirm. The hospital recently was recertified by state health officials as an Obstetric Level of Care III and Neonatal Level of Care III facility....
valpo.life
BucherTech prepares for move to new, accessible Valparaiso office
Bucher Technologies (BucherTech) is closing out the year with a big change – the family-owned IT and managed services provider is migrating to a new office on 2803 Boilermaker Court – making them neighbors to Menards, Target, and the other shops of the Valparaiso Marketplace. Currently nestled downtown...
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
Inside Indiana Business
Community Healthcare System to host job fair
Community Healthcare System is hosting a career fair Thursday to fill a variety of positions throughout northwest Indiana. The health system says it has immediate openings for registered nurses, CT technologists and radiology technologists, among others. The event will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Community...
WNDU
Michigan City unveils memorial statues in honor of Veterans
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry announced memorial statues in honor of Veterans Day. These pictures come courtesy of city officials. Unveiled at Greenwood and Swan Lake Cemeteries this morning two statues were purchased thanks largely in part from support of generous donors. Mayor Parry wants...
abc57.com
Tiny home village in Mishawaka
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --The next important step in the work to find service members a place to live in Michiana. A plan to get the homeless veterans off the streets, in creating a village of tiny homes, with demolition underway to make room for the Mishawaka Troop town. For 18...
laportecounty.life
New Program Launched to ‘Connect’ Students to Future Goals
MICHIGAN CITY, IN – November 10, 2022 — Students at Michigan City High School are being introduced to one more avenue of support as they make post-graduation plans. City Connect is a new program, piloted last year, that has officially launched to help City students. Angie Nelson Deuitch, owner of Diversity Squared, is coordinating this initiative at Michigan City High School, focusing on soft skills, job placement, training programs, post-secondary education, and more.
hometownnewsnow.com
Blue Turns Red in Michigan City
(La Porte County, IN) - In some ways, a Red Wave has hit a deep blue Michigan City. Of the final 20 precincts counted in La Porte County on Election night, 13 of them came from Michigan City and surrounding Coolspring Township. When the count was complete, the result in those historically blue areas was a widening of the lead of Republicans by a significant margin.
panoramanow.com
Frank Mrvan Wins Congressional Race Over Newcomer Jennifer Ruth Green
Although newcomer Jennifer Ruth Green won in Porter County and also LaPorte County, Frank Mrvan’s long history of service in Lake County tipped him over the top, serving as North Township Trustee for 16 years, and leaving that position to run for office as Representative in 2021. Lake County had a higher voter turnout of 36.85%.
WIBC.com
Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway in Northwest Indiana
NORTHWEST INDIANA — The Allen Law Group and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana are working together to provide people in need with Thanksgiving meals. The Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway will be next Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The details about each day are listed below:. Date – Thursday, November 17th.
Times-Union Newspaper
Ceremonial Groundbreaking Takes Place For The 2525 Apartments
A few years ago, Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer was walking on the former Arnolt Corp. property site on Durbin Street with an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) official. Today, with the Arnolt building demolished and gone and the environmental issues removed, Thallemer was one of four speakers for the groundbreaking ceremony of The 2525 affordable apartments being developed by RealAmerica at 2525 Durbin St. The 2525 is expected to be completed by fall 2023.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
East Chicago's Benjamin Harrison Elementary named Purple Star school
A Region school is being honored for its commitment to military families. East Chicago's Benjamin Harrison Elementary is one of 20 newly-designated Purple Star schools, according to the Indiana Department of Education. To qualify, schools have to have a public military display and an annual military program. But they also...
panoramanow.com
Lake County Election: Beck vs. Olthoff – War of the Roses
It was a very close race between incumbent Indiana State Representative Lake County’s District 19 between Julie Olthoff and challenger former District 19 State Representative, Lisa Beck. As votes are continuing to be counted according to Ballotpedia Ms. Olthoff won by over 1225 votes. It seems these two wonderful ladies have been battling for that seat for years. Let’s go dig up some history.
WNDU
Notre Dame mourns death of student
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame community is mourning the death of a sophomore student. Saturday morning, the University sent a message to both students and staff about the passing of James (Jake) Blaauboer, who was a sophomore student in the college of Arts and Letters. He was also a U.S. army veteran.
hometownnewsnow.com
Doors Open at New Aldi
(La Porte, IN) - A ribbon cutting was held this morning at a new grocery store in La Porte. Aldi is now operating from its new location at the corner of Pine Lake and Truesdell Avenue on redeveloped former industrial property. Mayor Tom Dermody, who was among the dignitaries taking...
WNDU
Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters responded to a woodland fire in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were dispatched to the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Eight separate fire crews partnered to combat the fire. The intersection...
panoramanow.com
Lakeshore Manor Breaks Ground in East Chicago Indiana
On Thursday, October 27th the East Chicago Housing Authority held a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the $40 Million Lakeshore Manor Senior Housing Development along Main and Guthrie that will replace the aging John B. Nicosia Senior Housing high rises. In place of the nine-story building that dominated the Indiana Harbor landscape...
WNDU
New US-31 route opens to warm receptions
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Michiana drivers are hitting the open road on a part of US-31 many never thought would come to completion. The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on the old route some peace of mind. 16...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Road closures planned in Schererville and Merrillville
73rd Avenue will be closed in Merrillville next week. Starting Monday, 73rd will be closed between Taft and Arthur Boulevard for a NIPSCO project. It'll be closed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for two days, weather-permitting. The town asks drivers to use Taft, U.S. 30 and Broadway as a...
Comments / 0