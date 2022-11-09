Breaking down College Football Playoff Selection Committee’s initial Top 6

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee revealed its updated rankings for the 2022 season, slotting the top six contenders for the four-team CFP field along with the top contenders to land New Year’s Day bids ahead of Week 11. As the storylines continue resolving themselves, the top six teams in the picture include Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU, Tennessee and Oregon.

After multiple losses from SEC teams inside the top six, the Big Ten matchups them with two representatives each. After Clemson slipped up against Notre Dame, Big 12 leader TCU and Pac-12 leader Oregon hold the outside spots as they hope to represent the conference well. Georgia, one of the Big Ten teams, and TCU are now the only potential undefeated conference champions in the picture.

Take a look at what each College Football Playoff contender brings to the table heading into Week 11.

Georgia

Georgia rises into the No. 1 spot after a dominant win over Tennessee which showcased that the defense has not missed a beat from 2021’s national championship squad. With Stetson Bennett outdueling Heisman front-runner Hendon Hooker on the day, the Bulldogs looks to finish out the regular season strong before representing the SEC East in the conference championship game.

Remaining schedule: at Mississippi State, at Kentucky, Georgia Tech

Ohio State

Ohio State battled the wind to pull off an ugly win over Northwestern but might have unlocked a secret weapon to use in case of emergency with CJ Stroud’s legs. Like last season, it now appears the Buckeyes are on a crash course with Michigan in the final week for a spot in the Big Ten championship and potentially the College Football Playoff.

Remaining schedule: Indiana, at Maryland, Michigan

Michigan

Michigan broke through last season by knocking off Ohio State and must avoid looking forward another two weeks before setting their sights on a repeat performance. After pulling away against Rutgers, a pair of home games prepare them for a rivalry roadtrip.

Remaining schedule: Nebraska, Illinois, at Ohio State

TCU

TCU has survived the Big 12 gauntlet so far, with a pivotal game on the road against Texas built up by the College Gameday backdrop. The Horned Frogs have been another pleasant surprise led by Max Duggan, whose story features several twists and turns before reaching this position.

Remaining schedule: at Texas, at Baylor, Iowa State

Tennessee suffered its first loss of the season on the road against Georgia, meaning the Volunteers no longer hold their postseason fate in their own hands. The SEC East is likely to go to Georgia, meaning Josh Heupel’s team must hope they remain in the top four and avoid a further slip in the final three games.

Remaining schedule: Missouri, at South Carolina, at Vanderbilt

Oregon

After a Week 1 blowout loss against Georgia, first-year head coach Dan Lanning has led Oregon on a run and continued to see improvement from transfer quarterback Bo Nix in the new system. The Pac-12 has not put a team in the field in several years, but with several teams in the Top 25 at this point, one could put together a convincing resume by winning out.

Remaining schedule: Washington, Utah, at Oregon State