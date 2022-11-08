Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
Fresno’s most famous Democrat says this California Republican ‘betrayed’ Donald Trump
A political action committee founded by a Fresno Democrat is employing a unique strategy against Republican Congressman David Valadao in his toss-up election: encouraging GOP voters to stay home. Mailers and a website paid for by the Voter Protection Project, founded by Fresno County Deputy District Attorney Andrew Janz, tout...
Obama: If Republicans Win in Arizona, Democracy ‘May Not Survive’
Former President Barack Obama spoke to over 1,000 people in a high school gym in Phoenix, Arizona for a rally Wednesday and asked them, “What has happened?” Putting it plainly, he cautioned voters that if Republicans win in Arizona on Nov. 8, they will have “election deniers serving as your governor, as your senator, as your secretary of state, as your attorney general.” “Democracy as we know it may not survive in Arizona,” he said. “That’s not an exaggeration. That is a fact.” With a promise to “transform” the process of elections in the state, Arizona’s GOP candidates have been the among the loudest 2020 election deniers, according to The Washington Post. Only one of 13 Republican candidates in the state have not denied or questioned the results. “When Donald Trump won, I stayed up till 3 in the morning so I could offer a congratulatory call to somebody who opposed everything I stood for, but I believed in the peaceful transfer of power,” Obama said. “We welcomed him into the White House. Because that’s what America’s supposed to be about. Did we forget that? Did that only apply to one side?”
60% of Republican Voters Say White Supremacy Is a ‘Problem’ in the US
If you tuned in to Tucker Carlson every night, you’d be told again and again that white supremacy is a hoax, invoked by liberals to smear the modern Republican Party and divide the country. But though the Fox News host has millions of viewers, his controversial takes may not...
Trump Says 2024 GOP Presidential Primary Run By Mike Pence Would Be 'Very Disloyal'
Donald Trump has complained that it would be “very disloyal” if former Vice President Mike Pence or any other member of his Cabinet decided to run against him in the GOP primary for the 2024 presidential race. The comment was startking, given the former president’s silence for hours...
The Pelosi attack was long foretold — and make no mistake, Republicans are thrilled
Words have consequences. For the last six years — if not the last two decades — the Republican Party, its media supporters and its core voters have almost literally painted a target on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's back. In this context, the heinous attack last Friday in which her husband was seriously injured by a home intruder — who has told police he intended to maim or torture Pelosi herself — should not surprise anyone.
Growing number of Republicans say Trump won’t be GOP nominee
(The Hill) — A growing number of prominent Republicans are warning that former President Donald Trump should not run again in 2024 or that he will lose if he does, previewing rifts in the GOP that are likely to come into full view after the midterms. Former Speaker Paul...
Fact Check: Is Joe Biden Right That MAGA Republicans Are Minority in Party?
In an attack on election deniers who believe Donald Trump won in 2020, President Joe Biden claimed that MAGA supporters did not represent the GOP majority.
'America is being destroyed' by the Democratic Party: Mark Levin
Mark Levin says Democrats are destorying the country by challenging America's foundational values from within in his opening monologue on 'Life, Liberty & Levin.'
NeverTrumper Rick Wilson on the midterms: "Democrats are about to pay a terrible price"
Next month's midterm elections may be the most important in American history. The outcome will determine whether America takes another decisive step toward fascism. These midterms are unprecedented, in the worst ways possible. They are the first national elections since Donald Trump and his followers attempted a coup on Jan....
Donald Trump makes election night about himself as Republicans underperform
As a "red wave" failed to materialize Tuesday night and many Republicans underperformed, former President Donald Trump turned his attention away from struggling 2022 Republican congressional and gubernatorial candidates and toward his favorite politician of all: himself. "TRUMP RAPID RESPONSE," an email to supporters reads. "DO YOU WANT PRESIDENT TRUMP...
Top Republicans reject any link between GOP rhetoric and Paul Pelosi assault
RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel lamented the “unfair” Democratic argument that the yearslong villainization of Nancy Pelosi contributed to the attack on her husband as the investigation continues.
Voices: Republican reactions to the midterms make it clear. The age of Trump is over
President Biden and the Democratic Party just defied political gravity. The results are still coming in, but in major races across the country, an indictment of Trumpism was delivered. What we saw was a debunking of the manufactured “red wave” narrative and a vindication of Democratic politics.Heading into Tuesday’s midterm elections, the prevailing media narrative was that concerns about inflation and crime would supersede any concerns about abortion rights and democracy. Democrats were slammed as out-of-touch on the most important issues facing Americans. Forecasting models projected a 50%+ likelihood that Democrats would lose the Senate, and an overwhelming likelihood...
Democrats beat Trump-backed GOP candidates in liberal states
Democrats easily repelled Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump in several left-leaning states Tuesday, while tougher tests that could decide control of Congress and the future of Joe Biden's presidency awaited in more competitive territory.
Female Democrat voters tell NY Times they're shifting to GOP over economic concerns: 'It's all about cost'
The New York Times highlighted Democratic women and independent voters leaning more to the right this election because of the economy and inflation.
News Analysis: Trump was a looming figure in the midterms. The GOP suffered for it
Former President Trump's dominant role may have cost the Republican Party in the midterm elections, but he's unlikely to walk away quietly.
Biden invokes Pelosi attack and Trump’s election lies as he warns of ‘chaos’ if GOP reject midterm results
President Joe Biden on Wednesday called on Americans to denounce political violence and warned of the chaotic consequences that could result from empowering Republicans who’ve pledged not to recognise future election results if Democratic candidates prevail by electing them to gubernatorial and secretary of state positions in next week’s midterm elections.Speaking at a Democratic National Committee event held at Washington’s Union Station, just blocks from where rioters assaulted police and stormed the inaugural stands erected outside the US Capitol during the January 6 insurrection, the president connected last week’s shocking assault on Paul Pelosi — the husband of House...
Donald Trump Running in 2024 Will 'Definitely Help' Democrats: Strategist
Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 would be a greater boon for Democrats than it might seem on the surface, according to at least one political analyst. Though the former president has not made any official announcement at this time, Trump has been widely expected to seek a second term in the Oval Office ever since it was confirmed that he failed to win reelection against President Joe Biden in 2020. Despite a rising rivalry from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president remains the frontrunner for the next GOP nomination amongst hypothetical candidates.
Biden brands Ron DeSantis ‘Trump incarnate’ and slams Republicans for Paul Pelosi ‘jokes’
Joe Biden branded Governor Ron DeSantis “Donald Trump incarnate” at a fundraiser in Florida on Tuesday, perhaps indicating how Democrats intend to frame the man who could be on the Republican presidential ticket in 2024. Speaking at an event in support of Charlie Crist, currently running against an...
Morning Joe panel shocked after PA Trump voters don't buy MSNBC Jan. 6 account
MSNBC's Morning Joe was shocked by the answers of Pennsylvania voters concerning the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Host Joe Scarborough even described the sentiments as "disturbing to a lot of people" during the show's Monday broadcast. MSNBC's Elise Jordan conducted the focus group of Pittsburgh-area citizens who previously voted for...
Hillary Clinton blasts Lindsey Graham for joining Trump 'cult'
Hillary Clinton denounced Republicans who align themselves closely with former President Donald Trump as being part of a “cult,” particularly taking aim at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) as someone she believes abandoned his values when Trump took office in 2016. In an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid on...
Comments / 0