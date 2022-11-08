ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

TheDailyBeast

Obama: If Republicans Win in Arizona, Democracy ‘May Not Survive’

Former President Barack Obama spoke to over 1,000 people in a high school gym in Phoenix, Arizona for a rally Wednesday and asked them, “What has happened?” Putting it plainly, he cautioned voters that if Republicans win in Arizona on Nov. 8, they will have “election deniers serving as your governor, as your senator, as your secretary of state, as your attorney general.” “Democracy as we know it may not survive in Arizona,” he said. “That’s not an exaggeration. That is a fact.” With a promise to “transform” the process of elections in the state, Arizona’s GOP candidates have been the among the loudest 2020 election deniers, according to The Washington Post. Only one of 13 Republican candidates in the state have not denied or questioned the results. “When Donald Trump won, I stayed up till 3 in the morning so I could offer a congratulatory call to somebody who opposed everything I stood for, but I believed in the peaceful transfer of power,” Obama said. “We welcomed him into the White House. Because that’s what America’s supposed to be about. Did we forget that? Did that only apply to one side?”
Salon

The Pelosi attack was long foretold — and make no mistake, Republicans are thrilled

Words have consequences. For the last six years — if not the last two decades — the Republican Party, its media supporters and its core voters have almost literally painted a target on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's back. In this context, the heinous attack last Friday in which her husband was seriously injured by a home intruder — who has told police he intended to maim or torture Pelosi herself — should not surprise anyone.
Business Insider

Donald Trump makes election night about himself as Republicans underperform

As a "red wave" failed to materialize Tuesday night and many Republicans underperformed, former President Donald Trump turned his attention away from struggling 2022 Republican congressional and gubernatorial candidates and toward his favorite politician of all: himself. "TRUMP RAPID RESPONSE," an email to supporters reads. "DO YOU WANT PRESIDENT TRUMP...
The Independent

Voices: Republican reactions to the midterms make it clear. The age of Trump is over

President Biden and the Democratic Party just defied political gravity. The results are still coming in, but in major races across the country, an indictment of Trumpism was delivered. What we saw was a debunking of the manufactured “red wave” narrative and a vindication of Democratic politics.Heading into Tuesday’s midterm elections, the prevailing media narrative was that concerns about inflation and crime would supersede any concerns about abortion rights and democracy. Democrats were slammed as out-of-touch on the most important issues facing Americans. Forecasting models projected a 50%+ likelihood that Democrats would lose the Senate, and an overwhelming likelihood...
The Independent

Biden invokes Pelosi attack and Trump’s election lies as he warns of ‘chaos’ if GOP reject midterm results

President Joe Biden on Wednesday called on Americans to denounce political violence and warned of the chaotic consequences that could result from empowering Republicans who’ve pledged not to recognise future election results if Democratic candidates prevail by electing them to gubernatorial and secretary of state positions in next week’s midterm elections.Speaking at a Democratic National Committee event held at Washington’s Union Station, just blocks from where rioters assaulted police and stormed the inaugural stands erected outside the US Capitol during the January 6 insurrection, the president connected last week’s shocking assault on Paul Pelosi — the husband of House...
Newsweek

Donald Trump Running in 2024 Will 'Definitely Help' Democrats: Strategist

Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 would be a greater boon for Democrats than it might seem on the surface, according to at least one political analyst. Though the former president has not made any official announcement at this time, Trump has been widely expected to seek a second term in the Oval Office ever since it was confirmed that he failed to win reelection against President Joe Biden in 2020. Despite a rising rivalry from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president remains the frontrunner for the next GOP nomination amongst hypothetical candidates.
